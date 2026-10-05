Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI And Cloud Adoption To Drive Market To $17.43 Billion By 2033


2026-10-05 06:48:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI integration, cloud-based EHRs and streamlined data management can reduce costs, improve patient outcomes and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Type, Business Model, Application, End Use, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. electronic health records market was valued at an estimated USD 13.57 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.43 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 3.26% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by government initiatives promoting healthcare IT adoption, continued investment in technologically advanced healthcare services, and increasing demand for centralized, streamlined clinical data. These factors are helping healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, strengthen operational efficiency, and reduce healthcare costs.

High penetration of Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems across hospitals, physician practices, ambulatory facilities, and other healthcare settings continues to strengthen the U.S. electronic health records market. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting EHR solutions to coordinate patient care, manage clinical and administrative workflows, and support data-driven decision-making. The integration of artificial intelligence in healthcare is also enhancing the value of EHR platforms by enabling more efficient data curation, clinical analysis, patient management, and task automation.

Office-based physicians represent a significant user group within the market. According to data from the National Center for Health Statistics, approximately 88.2% of office-based physicians use an EMR/EHR system in their practices. This widespread adoption reflects the established role of digital records in healthcare delivery and creates opportunities for cloud migration, system modernization, interoperability improvements, and advanced analytics.

Electronic health record software is also gaining importance in clinical research. Modern clinical trial designs incorporating Real-world Data (RWD) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) are helping reduce documentation requirements and improve regulatory processes. These developments are expected to increase demand for secure, scalable, and analytics-enabled EHR platforms across the U.S.

Industry partnerships further demonstrate the growing use of artificial intelligence and EHR data in medical research. In January 2025, Century Health partnered with Nira Medical to provide AI-curated electronic health record data covering more than 3,000 patients with multiple sclerosis. Collaborations of this kind can accelerate research, support evidence generation, and improve access to structured clinical information.

U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at the country level and evaluates current industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The U.S. electronic health records market is segmented by product, type, business model, application, and end use.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Web & Cloud-based
  • On Premise

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Acute
  • Ambulatory
  • Post-acute

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Professional Services
  • Subscriptions
  • Licensed Software
  • Technology Resale
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Cardiology
  • Neurology
  • Radiology
  • Oncology
  • Mental and Behavioral Health
  • Nephrology and Urology
  • Gastroenterology
  • Pediatrics
  • General Medicine
  • Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation
  • Others

End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Hospital
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Other End Users

Key Benefits of the U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Report

  • Comprehensive market analysis: Review detailed market estimates, forecasts, growth drivers, and segment-level performance across the U.S. electronic health records industry.
  • Competitive intelligence: Assess the market presence, positioning, strategies, and product innovation activities of key industry participants.
  • Future trend analysis: Identify developments influencing EHR adoption, including artificial intelligence, cloud deployment, healthcare data centralization, and advanced clinical research.
  • Revenue opportunity assessment: Evaluate potential growth areas across products, business models, clinical applications, and end-use settings.
  • Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable insights to support investment planning, market entry, portfolio development, and long-term business decisions.

The report provides market intelligence designed to support effective decision-making, including revenue forecasts, trend analysis, growth opportunities, competitive strategy assessment, market share analysis, and product innovation tracking. Its coverage enables healthcare technology companies, investors, providers, and other stakeholders to assess the evolving U.S. EHR market and identify opportunities created by digital transformation, artificial intelligence integration, and growing demand for connected healthcare data.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.57 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $17.43 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2%
Regions Covered United States


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Product
1.2.2. Type
1.2.3. Business Model
1.2.4. Application
1.2.5. End Use
1.3. Information Analysis
1.3.1. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.4. Data Validation & Publishing
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Primary Research
1.6. Market Model
1.7. Total Market: CAGR Calculation
1.8. Objectives
1.8.1. Objective 1
1.8.2. Objective 2
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Electronic Health Records Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis
3.3. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.4. Case Study Insights
Chapter 4. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Product Dashboard
4.2. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Product Movement Analysis
4.3. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Product Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.3.1. Web & Cloud-based EHR
4.3.2. On Premise
Chapter 5. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Type Dashboard
5.2. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Type Movement Analysis
5.3. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Type Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.3.1. Acute EHR
5.3.2. Ambulatory EHR
5.3.3. Post-acute EHR
Chapter 6. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market: Business Model Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Business Model Dashboard
6.2. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Business Model Movement Analysis
6.3. Business Model Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.3.1. Licensed Software
6.3.2. Technology Resale
6.3.3. Subscriptions
6.3.4. Professional Services
6.3.5. Others
Chapter 7. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Application Dashboard
7.2. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Application Movement Analysis
7.3. Application Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.3.1. Cardiology
7.3.2. Neurology
7.3.3. Radiology
7.3.4. Oncology
7.3.5. Mental and Behavioral Health
7.3.6. Nephrology and Urology
7.3.7. Gastroenterology
7.3.8. Pediatrics
7.3.9. General Medicine
7.3.10. Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation
7.3.11. Others
Chapter 8. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market End Use Dashboard
8.2. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market End Use Movement Analysis
8.3. End Use Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.1. Hospitals
8.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.3.3. Other End Users
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company/Competition Categorization
9.2. Strategy Mapping
9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. Oracle
9.4.2. AdvancedMD, Inc.
9.4.3. TruBridge, Inc
9.4.4. Veradigm LLC
9.4.5. NXGN Management, LLC
9.4.6. eClinicalWorks
9.4.7. CureMD Healthcare
9.4.8. Greenway Health, LLC
9.4.9. DXC Technology Company
9.4.10. Epic Systems Corporation
9.4.11. McKesson Corporation
List of Tables [6]
List of Figures [47]
Companies Featured

  • Oracle
  • AdvancedMD, Inc.
  • TruBridge, Inc.
  • Veradigm LLC
  • eClinicalWorks.
  • CureMD Healthcare
  • Greenway Health, LLC
  • DXC Technology Company
  • NXGN Management, LLC
  • Epic Systems Corporation
  • McKesson Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN05102026004107003653ID1111761155



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search