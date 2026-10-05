U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI And Cloud Adoption To Drive Market To $17.43 Billion By 2033
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$13.57 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$17.43 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.2%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Product
1.2.2. Type
1.2.3. Business Model
1.2.4. Application
1.2.5. End Use
1.3. Information Analysis
1.3.1. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.4. Data Validation & Publishing
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Primary Research
1.6. Market Model
1.7. Total Market: CAGR Calculation
1.8. Objectives
1.8.1. Objective 1
1.8.2. Objective 2
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Electronic Health Records Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis
3.3. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.4. Case Study Insights
Chapter 4. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Product Dashboard
4.2. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Product Movement Analysis
4.3. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Product Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.3.1. Web & Cloud-based EHR
4.3.2. On Premise
Chapter 5. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Type Dashboard
5.2. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Type Movement Analysis
5.3. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Type Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.3.1. Acute EHR
5.3.2. Ambulatory EHR
5.3.3. Post-acute EHR
Chapter 6. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market: Business Model Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Business Model Dashboard
6.2. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Business Model Movement Analysis
6.3. Business Model Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.3.1. Licensed Software
6.3.2. Technology Resale
6.3.3. Subscriptions
6.3.4. Professional Services
6.3.5. Others
Chapter 7. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Application Dashboard
7.2. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Application Movement Analysis
7.3. Application Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.3.1. Cardiology
7.3.2. Neurology
7.3.3. Radiology
7.3.4. Oncology
7.3.5. Mental and Behavioral Health
7.3.6. Nephrology and Urology
7.3.7. Gastroenterology
7.3.8. Pediatrics
7.3.9. General Medicine
7.3.10. Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation
7.3.11. Others
Chapter 8. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market End Use Dashboard
8.2. U.S. Electronic Health Records Market End Use Movement Analysis
8.3. End Use Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.1. Hospitals
8.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.3.3. Other End Users
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company/Competition Categorization
9.2. Strategy Mapping
9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. Oracle
9.4.2. AdvancedMD, Inc.
9.4.3. TruBridge, Inc
9.4.4. Veradigm LLC
9.4.5. NXGN Management, LLC
9.4.6. eClinicalWorks
9.4.7. CureMD Healthcare
9.4.8. Greenway Health, LLC
9.4.9. DXC Technology Company
9.4.10. Epic Systems Corporation
9.4.11. McKesson Corporation
List of Tables [6]
List of Figures [47]
Companies Featured
- Oracle AdvancedMD, Inc. TruBridge, Inc. Veradigm LLC eClinicalWorks. CureMD Healthcare Greenway Health, LLC DXC Technology Company NXGN Management, LLC Epic Systems Corporation McKesson Corporation
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