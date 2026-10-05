U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI And Cloud Adoption To Drive Market To $17.43 Billion By 2033

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Type, Business Model, Application, End Use, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. electronic health records market was valued at an estimated USD 13.57 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.43 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 3.26% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by government initiatives promoting healthcare IT adoption, continued investment in technologically advanced healthcare services, and increasing demand for centralized, streamlined clinical data. These factors are helping healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, strengthen operational efficiency, and reduce healthcare costs.

High penetration of Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems across hospitals, physician practices, ambulatory facilities, and other healthcare settings continues to strengthen the U.S. electronic health records market. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting EHR solutions to coordinate patient care, manage clinical and administrative workflows, and support data-driven decision-making. The integration of artificial intelligence in healthcare is also enhancing the value of EHR platforms by enabling more efficient data curation, clinical analysis, patient management, and task automation.

Office-based physicians represent a significant user group within the market. According to data from the National Center for Health Statistics, approximately 88.2% of office-based physicians use an EMR/EHR system in their practices. This widespread adoption reflects the established role of digital records in healthcare delivery and creates opportunities for cloud migration, system modernization, interoperability improvements, and advanced analytics.

Electronic health record software is also gaining importance in clinical research. Modern clinical trial designs incorporating Real-world Data (RWD) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) are helping reduce documentation requirements and improve regulatory processes. These developments are expected to increase demand for secure, scalable, and analytics-enabled EHR platforms across the U.S.

Industry partnerships further demonstrate the growing use of artificial intelligence and EHR data in medical research. In January 2025, Century Health partnered with Nira Medical to provide AI-curated electronic health record data covering more than 3,000 patients with multiple sclerosis. Collaborations of this kind can accelerate research, support evidence generation, and improve access to structured clinical information.

U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at the country level and evaluates current industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The U.S. electronic health records market is segmented by product, type, business model, application, and end use.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Web & Cloud-based On Premise

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Acute

Ambulatory Post-acute

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Professional Services

Subscriptions

Licensed Software

Technology Resale Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Cardiology

Neurology

Radiology

Oncology

Mental and Behavioral Health

Nephrology and Urology

Gastroenterology

Pediatrics

General Medicine

Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Others

End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other End Users

Key Benefits of the U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Review detailed market estimates, forecasts, growth drivers, and segment-level performance across the U.S. electronic health records industry.

Competitive intelligence: Assess the market presence, positioning, strategies, and product innovation activities of key industry participants.

Future trend analysis: Identify developments influencing EHR adoption, including artificial intelligence, cloud deployment, healthcare data centralization, and advanced clinical research.

Revenue opportunity assessment: Evaluate potential growth areas across products, business models, clinical applications, and end-use settings. Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable insights to support investment planning, market entry, portfolio development, and long-term business decisions.

The report provides market intelligence designed to support effective decision-making, including revenue forecasts, trend analysis, growth opportunities, competitive strategy assessment, market share analysis, and product innovation tracking. Its coverage enables healthcare technology companies, investors, providers, and other stakeholders to assess the evolving U.S. EHR market and identify opportunities created by digital transformation, artificial intelligence integration, and growing demand for connected healthcare data.

Key Attributes:

