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RNA Extraction And Purification Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 5.10 Billion At 9.4% CAGR As RNA Therapeutics And Diagnostics Expand


2026-10-05 06:48:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock new revenue streams through segment insights, competitive intelligence, trend analysis, and product innovation strategies that support smarter investment decisions.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "RNA Extraction and Purification Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Method, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RNA extraction and purification market was valued at an estimated USD 2.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.10 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2026 to 2033.

Market growth is being driven by rising demand for RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines, broader applications in genomics and transcriptomics research, and increasing adoption of molecular diagnostics. Growing requirements for infectious disease testing are also supporting demand for efficient RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents, instruments, and processing methods. Continued investment in precision medicine, drug discovery, biotechnology, and diagnostic testing is expected to create additional opportunities for market participants.

The global RNA extraction and purification market report provides revenue forecasts and analyzes key industry trends across product, application, method, end use, and regional segments from 2021 to 2033. The research offers market intelligence designed to support strategic planning, competitive assessment, product development, investment evaluation, and effective decision-making.

RNA Extraction and Purification Market Segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Kits & Reagents
  • Instruments

Kits & reagents and instruments are assessed based on revenue performance, adoption trends, and their roles in research, clinical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology workflows.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Precision Medicine
  • Diagnostics
  • Drug Discovery & Development
  • Agriculture and Animal Research
  • Other Applications

The application analysis evaluates demand generated by personalized healthcare initiatives, molecular diagnostics, pharmaceutical research, therapeutic development, agricultural biotechnology, and animal health research.

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Column based
  • Magnetic Beads
  • Reagent based
  • Others

The report examines the adoption and revenue potential of major RNA extraction and purification methods, including solutions suited to manual workflows, automated platforms, high-throughput laboratories, and specialized research requirements.

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Academic Research Institutes
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations
  • Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
  • Others

End-use analysis covers organizations involved in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, drug development, outsourced research, and healthcare delivery. It also highlights emerging demand patterns across academic, commercial, and clinical settings.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway
  • Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

The regional assessment identifies revenue opportunities, growth drivers, competitive developments, and market trends across established and emerging economies. It enables comparison of RNA extraction and purification market performance across major geographic areas and individual countries.

Key Reasons to Purchase the Report

  • Access comprehensive market analysis covering major products, applications, methods, end users, regions, and countries.
  • Evaluate the competitive landscape and market presence of leading industry participants.
  • Identify trends and growth drivers shaping the RNA extraction and purification market through 2033.
  • Assess segment-level and regional revenue forecasts for strategic market planning.
  • Discover growth opportunities and potential revenue streams across research, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications.
  • Review competition strategies, market share insights, and notable product innovations.
  • Apply actionable intelligence to investment planning, portfolio development, and effective decision-making.

With detailed market estimates, forecasts, trend analysis, competitive intelligence, and product innovation coverage, the report provides a structured resource for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic providers, research institutions, healthcare organizations, investors, and other stakeholders seeking to understand the future of the global RNA extraction and purification market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.51 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.2.1. Product
1.2.2. Application
1.2.3. Method
1.2.4. End Use
1.3. Information Analysis
1.4. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.5. Data Validation & Publishing
1.6. Information Procurement
1.6.1. Primary Research
1.7. Market Formulation & Validation
1.8. Market Model
1.9. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Trends and Outlook
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Impact Analysis
3.3.3. Market Challenges Analysis
3.3.4. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.4. Case Study Insights
3.5. Business Environment Analysis
3.5.1. PESTLE Analysis
3.5.2. PORTER'S Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis
4.1. Product Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global RNA Extraction and Purification Market Product, Movement Analysis
4.3. Global RNA Extraction and Purification Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Kits & Reagents
4.4.1. Global kits & reagents market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Instruments
4.5.1. Global instruments market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis
5.1. Application Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global RNA Extraction and Purification Market Application, Movement Analysis
5.3. Global RNA Extraction and Purification Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Precision Medicine
5.4.1. Global precision medicine market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Diagnostics
5.5.1. Global diagnostics market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Drug Discovery and Development
5.6.1. Global drug discovery and development market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Agriculture and Animal Research
5.7.1. Global agriculture and animal research market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Other Applications
5.8.1. Global other applications market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Method Business Analysis
6.1. Method Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global RNA Extraction and Purification Market Method, Movement Analysis
6.3. Global RNA Extraction and Purification Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Method, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Column based
6.4.1. Global column based market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Magnetic Beads
6.5.1. Global magnetic beads market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Reagent based
6.6.1. Global reagent based market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Global others market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. End Use Business Analysis
7.1. End Use Segment Dashboard
7.2. Global RNA Extraction and Purification Market End Use, Movement Analysis
7.3. Global RNA Extraction and Purification Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Academic and Research Institutes
7.4.1. Global academic and research institutes market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
7.5.1. Global pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Contract Research Organizations
7.6.1. Global contract research organizations market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
7.7.1. Global hospitals and diagnostic centers market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.8. Others
7.8.1. Global others market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. RNA Extraction and Purification: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis, by Product, Application, Method & End Use
8.1. Regional Dashboard
8.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033
8.3. North America
8.3.1. North America RNA extraction and purification market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. U.S.
8.3.3. Canada
8.3.4. Mexico
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. Europe RNA extraction and purification market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. UK
8.4.3. Germany
8.4.4. France
8.4.5. Italy
8.4.6. Spain
8.4.7. Denmark
8.4.8. Sweden
8.4.9. Norway
8.5. Asia-Pacific
8.5.1. Asia-Pacific RNA extraction and purification market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Japan
8.5.3. China
8.5.4. India
8.5.5. Australia
8.5.6. Thailand
8.5.7. South Korea
8.6. Latin America
8.6.1. Latin America RNA extraction and purification market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Brazil
8.6.3. Argentina
8.7. MEA
8.7.1. MEA RNA extraction and purification market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. South Africa
8.7.3. Saudi Arabia
8.7.4. UAE
8.7.5. Kuwait
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Categorization
9.2. Strategy Mapping
9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
9.4.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
9.4.3. Danaher Corporation
9.4.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
9.4.5. Geno Technology, Inc.
9.4.6. HiMedia Laboratories Private Limited
9.4.7. Illumina, Inc.
9.4.8. New England Biolabs, Inc.
9.4.9. Norgen Biotek Corp.
9.4.10. Promega Corporation
List of Tables [124]
List of Figures [94]
Companies Featured

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Geno Technology, Inc.
  • HiMedia Laboratories Private Limited
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • New England Biolabs, Inc.
  • Norgen Biotek Corp.
  • Promega Corporation

For more information about this report visit

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