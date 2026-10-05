Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Therapeutics Demand Fuels 11.9% CAGR And USD 1.75 Billion Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$723.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$1750 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.2.1. Product Segment
1.2.2. Application Segment
1.2.3. End Use Segment
1.3. Information analysis
1.3.1. Market formulation & data visualization
1.4. Data validation & publishing
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Primary Research
1.6. Information or Data Analysis
1.7. Market Formulation & Validation
1.8. Market Model
1.9. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook.
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.2.4. Market challenge analysis
3.3. Case Study Insights
3.4. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Product Movement Analysis
4.3. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Core synthesis reagents
4.4.1. Core synthesis reagents market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Process reagents
4.5.1. Process reagents market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Modification reagents
4.6.1. Modification reagents market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Purification-related reagents
4.7.1. Purification-related reagents market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.8. Others
4.8.1. Others market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Application Movement Analysis
5.3. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. PCR primers
5.4.1. PCR primers market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. PCR assays and panels
5.5.1. PCR assays and panels market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Sequencing
5.6.1. Sequencing market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.7. DNA microarrays
5.7.1. DNA microarrays market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
5.8.1. Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.9. Antisense oligonucleotides
5.9.1. Antisense oligonucleotides market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.10. Other applications
5.10.1. Other applications market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market End Use Movement Analysis
6.3. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Academic & research institutes
6.4.1. Academic & research institutes market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Diagnostic laboratories
6.5.1. Diagnostic laboratories market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
6.6.1. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Regional Market Dashboard
7.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:
7.4. North America
7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.2. U.S.
7.4.3. Canada
7.4.4. Mexico
7.5. Europe
7.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.2. UK
7.5.3. Germany
7.5.4. France
7.5.5. Italy
7.5.6. Spain
7.5.7. Norway
7.5.8. Sweden
7.5.9. Denmark
7.6. Asia-Pacific
7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.2. Japan
7.6.3. China
7.6.4. India
7.6.5. Australia
7.6.6. South Korea
7.6.7. Thailand
7.7. Latin America
7.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.7.2. Brazil
7.7.3. Argentina
7.8. MEA
7.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.8.2. South Africa
7.8.3. Saudi Arabia
7.8.4. UAE
7.8.5. Kuwait
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company/Competition Categorization
8.2. Strategy Mapping
8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
8.4. Company Profiles/Listing
8.4.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
8.4.2. Merck KGaA
8.4.3. Danaher Corporation
8.4.4. Tokyo Chemical Industry Pvt. Ltd.
8.4.5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
8.4.6. Bio-Synthesis, Inc.
8.4.7. Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.
8.4.8. LGC Biosearch Technologies
8.4.9. Biolegio
8.4.10. Twist Bioscience
List of Tables [94]
List of Figures [81]
Companies Featured
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck KGaA Danaher Tokyo Chemicals Industry Agilent Technologies, Inc. Bio-Synthesis, Inc. Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. LGC Biosearch Technologies Biolegio Twist Bioscience
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