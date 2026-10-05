Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Therapeutics Demand Fuels 11.9% CAGR And USD 1.75 Billion Opportunity

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis reagents market was valued at an estimated USD 723.3 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.75 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 11.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing demand for oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, broader adoption across diagnostics and genomics, and continued advancements in DNA and RNA synthesis technologies.

Growth of Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics

The rapid development of nucleic acid-based therapeutics is a major growth driver for the oligonucleotide synthesis reagents market. Synthetic oligonucleotides are essential components of therapeutic platforms involving siRNA, antisense oligonucleotides, CRISPR-based gene editing, and mRNA. These modalities are increasingly being used to address complex biological targets across oncology, rare genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and other high-priority therapeutic areas.

A growing number of approved therapies, expanding clinical pipelines, and rising investment in genomic medicine are increasing the need for reliable, scalable, and high-quality oligonucleotide production. As therapeutic programs advance from early research and clinical development to commercial manufacturing, demand for core synthesis reagents, process reagents, modification reagents, and purification-related reagents is expected to rise. Diagnostic laboratories, academic research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology companies are also increasing their use of synthesis reagents across molecular testing, sequencing, and genomics workflows.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Scope

The global oligonucleotide synthesis reagents market report analyzes revenue growth, competitive dynamics, emerging opportunities, and key industry trends across product, application, end use, and regional segments. It includes market assessments and forecasts covering the period from 2021-2033.

Product Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Core synthesis reagents

Process reagents

Modification reagents

Purification-related reagents Others

Application Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



PCR primers

PCR assays and panels

Sequencing

DNA microarrays

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Antisense oligonucleotides Other applications

End Use Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Academic & research institutes

Diagnostic laboratories Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Regional Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina MEA: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides comprehensive market intelligence to support effective decision-making, investment planning, product development, and commercial strategy. It examines the presence of key market participants, evaluates competitive positioning, and identifies trends likely to shape future demand for oligonucleotide synthesis reagents.

Detailed segment and regional revenue forecasts help organizations assess market potential and prioritize growth opportunities. The analysis also covers competition strategy, market share, technology development, and product innovation, enabling stakeholders to monitor changes in the global oligonucleotide synthesis reagents industry.



Evaluate market size, growth prospects, and revenue opportunities across major segments and regions

Assess competitive dynamics and the market presence of key participants

Identify trends influencing oligonucleotide therapeutics, molecular diagnostics, sequencing, and genomic research

Explore opportunities across research, clinical development, and commercial manufacturing

Apply actionable insights to uncover revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions Track product innovation and evolving customer requirements across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and academic markets

With demand for precision medicine, genomic analysis, and advanced therapeutic platforms continuing to grow, the oligonucleotide synthesis reagents market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2033. Suppliers capable of delivering consistent reagent quality, manufacturing scalability, and support for specialized synthesis workflows are expected to benefit from the market's continued development.

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