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Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Therapeutics Demand Fuels 11.9% CAGR And USD 1.75 Billion Opportunity


2026-10-05 06:48:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on demand for nucleic acid therapeutics, diagnostics and genomics with insights into high-potential segments, regional opportunities and competitive strategies.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis reagents market was valued at an estimated USD 723.3 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.75 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 11.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing demand for oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, broader adoption across diagnostics and genomics, and continued advancements in DNA and RNA synthesis technologies.

Growth of Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics

The rapid development of nucleic acid-based therapeutics is a major growth driver for the oligonucleotide synthesis reagents market. Synthetic oligonucleotides are essential components of therapeutic platforms involving siRNA, antisense oligonucleotides, CRISPR-based gene editing, and mRNA. These modalities are increasingly being used to address complex biological targets across oncology, rare genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and other high-priority therapeutic areas.

A growing number of approved therapies, expanding clinical pipelines, and rising investment in genomic medicine are increasing the need for reliable, scalable, and high-quality oligonucleotide production. As therapeutic programs advance from early research and clinical development to commercial manufacturing, demand for core synthesis reagents, process reagents, modification reagents, and purification-related reagents is expected to rise. Diagnostic laboratories, academic research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology companies are also increasing their use of synthesis reagents across molecular testing, sequencing, and genomics workflows.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Scope

The global oligonucleotide synthesis reagents market report analyzes revenue growth, competitive dynamics, emerging opportunities, and key industry trends across product, application, end use, and regional segments. It includes market assessments and forecasts covering the period from 2021-2033.

Product Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

  • Core synthesis reagents
  • Process reagents
  • Modification reagents
  • Purification-related reagents
  • Others

Application Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

  • PCR primers
  • PCR assays and panels
  • Sequencing
  • DNA microarrays
  • Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
  • Antisense oligonucleotides
  • Other applications

End Use Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

  • Academic & research institutes
  • Diagnostic laboratories
  • Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Regional Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway
  • Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina
  • MEA: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides comprehensive market intelligence to support effective decision-making, investment planning, product development, and commercial strategy. It examines the presence of key market participants, evaluates competitive positioning, and identifies trends likely to shape future demand for oligonucleotide synthesis reagents.

Detailed segment and regional revenue forecasts help organizations assess market potential and prioritize growth opportunities. The analysis also covers competition strategy, market share, technology development, and product innovation, enabling stakeholders to monitor changes in the global oligonucleotide synthesis reagents industry.

  • Evaluate market size, growth prospects, and revenue opportunities across major segments and regions
  • Assess competitive dynamics and the market presence of key participants
  • Identify trends influencing oligonucleotide therapeutics, molecular diagnostics, sequencing, and genomic research
  • Explore opportunities across research, clinical development, and commercial manufacturing
  • Apply actionable insights to uncover revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions
  • Track product innovation and evolving customer requirements across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and academic markets

With demand for precision medicine, genomic analysis, and advanced therapeutic platforms continuing to grow, the oligonucleotide synthesis reagents market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2033. Suppliers capable of delivering consistent reagent quality, manufacturing scalability, and support for specialized synthesis workflows are expected to benefit from the market's continued development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $723.3 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1750 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.2.1. Product Segment
1.2.2. Application Segment
1.2.3. End Use Segment
1.3. Information analysis
1.3.1. Market formulation & data visualization
1.4. Data validation & publishing
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Primary Research
1.6. Information or Data Analysis
1.7. Market Formulation & Validation
1.8. Market Model
1.9. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook.
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.2.4. Market challenge analysis
3.3. Case Study Insights
3.4. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Product Movement Analysis
4.3. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Core synthesis reagents
4.4.1. Core synthesis reagents market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Process reagents
4.5.1. Process reagents market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Modification reagents
4.6.1. Modification reagents market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Purification-related reagents
4.7.1. Purification-related reagents market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.8. Others
4.8.1. Others market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Application Movement Analysis
5.3. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. PCR primers
5.4.1. PCR primers market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. PCR assays and panels
5.5.1. PCR assays and panels market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Sequencing
5.6.1. Sequencing market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.7. DNA microarrays
5.7.1. DNA microarrays market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
5.8.1. Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.9. Antisense oligonucleotides
5.9.1. Antisense oligonucleotides market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.10. Other applications
5.10.1. Other applications market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market End Use Movement Analysis
6.3. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Academic & research institutes
6.4.1. Academic & research institutes market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Diagnostic laboratories
6.5.1. Diagnostic laboratories market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
6.6.1. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Regional Market Dashboard
7.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:
7.4. North America
7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4.2. U.S.
7.4.3. Canada
7.4.4. Mexico
7.5. Europe
7.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.5.2. UK
7.5.3. Germany
7.5.4. France
7.5.5. Italy
7.5.6. Spain
7.5.7. Norway
7.5.8. Sweden
7.5.9. Denmark
7.6. Asia-Pacific
7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.6.2. Japan
7.6.3. China
7.6.4. India
7.6.5. Australia
7.6.6. South Korea
7.6.7. Thailand
7.7. Latin America
7.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.7.2. Brazil
7.7.3. Argentina
7.8. MEA
7.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.8.2. South Africa
7.8.3. Saudi Arabia
7.8.4. UAE
7.8.5. Kuwait

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company/Competition Categorization
8.2. Strategy Mapping
8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
8.4. Company Profiles/Listing
8.4.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
8.4.2. Merck KGaA
8.4.3. Danaher Corporation
8.4.4. Tokyo Chemical Industry Pvt. Ltd.
8.4.5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
8.4.6. Bio-Synthesis, Inc.
8.4.7. Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.
8.4.8. LGC Biosearch Technologies
8.4.9. Biolegio
8.4.10. Twist Bioscience

List of Tables [94]

List of Figures [81]

Companies Featured

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Danaher
  • Tokyo Chemicals Industry
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bio-Synthesis, Inc.
  • Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.
  • LGC Biosearch Technologies
  • Biolegio
  • Twist Bioscience

For more information about this report visit

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