Rockefeller Had Oil. Carnegie Had Steel. James Altucher Says Elon Musk Is Going After Something Bigger.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Why this legendary tech expert believes artificial intelligence is the defining industry of this generation, and a winner-take-all one.

Baltimore, MD, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every so often, James Altucher argues, a single tech comes along that doesn't just create a new industry, it reorders who holds power. In a new presentation, the tech analyst makes the case that artificial intelligence is that kind of force, that the stakes are far larger than most investors grasp, and that Elon Musk is moving to control the whole thing before the rest of the world understands what's at play.

A Once-in-a-Generation Prize

AI, in Altucher's framing, is not just another fast-growing sector. In the presentation he calls it "our generation's railroad, oil, electricity, and internet, all rolled into one industry," a force big enough, in his words, to "remake the entire world," and one that only comes along once in a lifetime.

What makes it different from an ordinary boom, he argues, is the concentration of control that follows. Each time a transformative tech has arrived, a small number of people ended up owning it, and everyone else lived in the world those people built. That, in Altucher's view, is what's forming again, except this time the tech is more powerful and more far-reaching than anything before it.

History's Pattern of Power

To make the point, Altucher reaches back through American economic history. As he puts it in the presentation, "Vanderbilt had the railroads. Rockefeller had the oil. Carnegie had the steel," and later, a handful of founders came to dominate the internet. In each era, he argues, whoever controlled the defining industry didn't simply grow wealthy, they set the terms for everyone else.

Now, Altucher says, "it's AI's turn." And unlike those earlier shifts, which are visible only in hindsight, he argues this one is still early enough to see coming. The difference between watching it happen and understanding it in advance, in his framing, is the entire point of the presentation.

Why Altucher Says This Isn't a Normal Race

Here is where Altucher believes Musk's approach sets him apart. Most companies, he notes, are trying to win the AI race the conventional way, by launching a better product or standing up a new company. That, he argues, is not what Musk is doing. In Altucher's words, Musk "doesn't want to just compete in the AI industry." He "wants to control the AI industry from end to end."

Musk's aim, as Altucher describes it, is to turn AI into a "winner take all" outcome, the kind of position where one player doesn't share the market but effectively holds it. And whoever reaches that position, in Altucher's framing, doesn't just win a business. As he says in the presentation, "they become the most powerful person alive."

The Size of What's at Stake

The scale, Altucher argues, is almost hard to picture. In the presentation he cites a figure he attributes to McKinsey, describing artificial intelligence as a market on the order of "$25 trillion per year," which he notes is "nearly the size of the entire United States economy." No other industry, he says, comes close.

That, in his view, is why Musk is pursuing it with everything he has, and why Altucher believes the move deserves far more attention than it's getting. At the center of Musk's plan, he adds, sits one publicly traded company he considers essential to how it all works, one he declines to name, describing it only as the overlooked piece the entire outcome depends on.

About This Presentation

Altucher's presentation is free and available on demand. In it, he explains why he believes artificial intelligence is a once-a-generation, winner-take-all prize, why he thinks Musk is positioned to capture it, and how he would approach the shift. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a tech analyst and former Wall Street money manager who has spent much of his career studying the moments when a new tech rearranges an entire economy. He is known for spotting the companies that stand to benefit from those shifts earlier than the consensus does, and for explaining what's at stake in terms ordinary investors can act on. His analysis reaches a broad national readership.

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