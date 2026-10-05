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Immunogenomics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 NGS And Personalized Medicine Drive Market Toward USD 9.82 Billion At 5.97% CAGR


2026-10-05 06:48:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock ROI with segment and regional insights, competitive intelligence, growth opportunities, innovation trends, and actionable strategies for new revenue streams.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immunogenomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Technology, Application, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunogenomics market size was estimated at USD 6.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.82 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.97% from 2026 to 2033, supported by advancements in next-generation sequencing technologies, growing demand for personalized medicine and the rising prevalence of immune-related disorders.

Continued innovation in genomic analysis is strengthening the role of immunogenomics across clinical diagnostics, oncology, infectious disease research, vaccine development and autoimmune disorder studies. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and academic research institutions are increasingly adopting advanced sequencing, PCR, microarray and analytical software solutions to support biomarker discovery, therapeutic development and precision healthcare strategies.

Global Immunogenomics Market Report Segmentation

The report provides revenue analysis, market estimates and forecasts for key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. It evaluates the global immunogenomics market by product type, technology, application, end user and region, while examining the trends, opportunities and competitive factors influencing market development.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Instruments
  • Consumables
  • Software

Demand across these product categories is being shaped by expanding genomic research, increasing test volumes and the need for integrated data analysis platforms. Consumables support recurring laboratory workflows, while instruments and software remain essential to sequencing, sample processing and interpretation.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
  • Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
  • Microarray
  • Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Clinical Applications
  • Oncology / Cancer Immunotherapy
  • Infectious Diseases & Vaccine Research
  • Autoimmune Disorders
  • Others
  • Research Applications

Clinical and research applications are benefiting from greater access to genomic datasets and advanced molecular technologies. Oncology / Cancer Immunotherapy remains a major area of interest as organizations investigate immune response pathways, treatment selection and therapeutic outcomes. Infectious Diseases & Vaccine Research and autoimmune disorder studies are also contributing to broader market adoption.

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Other End Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada and Mexico
  • Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden and Norway
  • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand and South Korea
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait

The regional assessment highlights variations in research investment, healthcare infrastructure, genomic testing capacity and technology adoption. It enables stakeholders to compare established and emerging immunogenomics markets, assess country-level revenue potential and identify areas that may support future expansion.

Key Benefits of the Immunogenomics Market Report

  • Comprehensive market analysis covering major segments, countries and regions
  • Competitive landscape assessment and evaluation of key market participants
  • Analysis of the principal trends and growth drivers shaping the market
  • Actionable recommendations designed to support strategic business decisions and identify revenue opportunities
  • Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment
  • Competition strategy, market share analysis and product innovation tracking

The report delivers market intelligence to support effective decision-making, investment planning, competitive positioning and long-term growth strategies. It combines market estimates and forecasts with trend analysis, product innovation insights and assessments of emerging opportunities, helping companies evaluate demand across technologies, applications, end users and geographic markets. These findings can assist industry participants in refining commercialization plans, prioritizing research initiatives and responding to changes in the global immunogenomics market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.32 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $9.82 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.2.1. Product type
1.2.2. Technology
1.2.3. Application
1.2.4. End Use
1.3. Information or Data Analysis
1.4. Data Visualization
1.5. Data Validation & Publishing
1.6. Information Procurement
1.6.1. Primary Research
1.7. Market Formulation & Validation
1.8. Market Model
1.9. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.3. Industry Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Immunogenomics Market: Product Type Business Analysis
4.1. Product Type Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global Immunogenomics Market Product Type Movement Analysis
4.3. Global Immunogenomics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Instruments
4.4.1. Global Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Consumables
4.5.1. Global Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Software
4.6.1. Global Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Immunogenomics Market: Technology Business Analysis
5.1. Technology Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global Immunogenomics Market Technology Movement Analysis
5.3. Global Immunogenomics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
5.4.1. Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
5.5.1. Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Microarray
5.6.1. Global Microarray Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Other Technologies
5.7.1. Global Other Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Immunogenomics Market: Application Business Analysis
6.1. Application Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global Immunogenomics Market Application Movement Analysis
6.3. Global Immunogenomics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Clinical Applications
6.4.1. Global Clinical Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Oncology / Cancer Immunotherapy
6.4.3. Infectious Diseases & Vaccine Research
6.4.4. Autoimmune Disorders
6.4.5. Others
6.5. Research Applications
6.5.1. Global Research Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Immunogenomics Market: End User Business Analysis
7.1. End User Segment Dashboard
7.2. Global Immunogenomics Market End User Movement Analysis
7.3. Global Immunogenomics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End User, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
7.4.1. Global Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Academic & Research Institutes
7.5.1. Global Academic & Research Institutes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
7.6.1. Global Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Other End Users
7.7.1. Global Other End Users Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Immunogenomics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product Type, Technology, Application, & End User
8.1. Regional Dashboard
8.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033
8.3. North America
8.3.1. North America Immunogenomics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. U.S.
8.3.3. Canada
8.3.4. Mexico
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. Europe Immunogenomics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. UK
8.4.3. Germany
8.4.4. France
8.4.5. Italy
8.4.6. Spain
8.4.7. Denmark
8.4.8. Sweden
8.4.9. Norway
8.5. Asia-Pacific
8.5.1. Asia-Pacific Immunogenomics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Japan
8.5.3. China
8.5.4. India
8.5.5. Australia
8.5.6. Thailand
8.5.7. South Korea
8.6. Latin America
8.6.1. Latin America Immunogenomics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Brazil
8.6.3. Argentina
8.7. MEA
8.7.1. MEA Immunogenomics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. South Africa
8.7.3. Saudi Arabia
8.7.4. UAE
8.7.5. Kuwait
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Participant Categorization
9.2. Strategy Mapping
9.3. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2025
9.4. Participant Overview
9.4.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific
9.4.2. Illumina, Inc.
9.4.3. QIAGEN N.V.
9.4.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
9.4.5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
9.4.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
9.4.7. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
9.4.8. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc
9.4.9. Eurofins Scientific SE
9.4.10. CareDx, Inc.
List of Tables [124]
List of Figures [68]
Companies Featured

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc
  • Eurofins Scientific SE
  • CareDx, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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