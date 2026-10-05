Immunogenomics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 NGS And Personalized Medicine Drive Market Toward USD 9.82 Billion At 5.97% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immunogenomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Technology, Application, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunogenomics market size was estimated at USD 6.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.82 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.97% from 2026 to 2033, supported by advancements in next-generation sequencing technologies, growing demand for personalized medicine and the rising prevalence of immune-related disorders.

Continued innovation in genomic analysis is strengthening the role of immunogenomics across clinical diagnostics, oncology, infectious disease research, vaccine development and autoimmune disorder studies. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and academic research institutions are increasingly adopting advanced sequencing, PCR, microarray and analytical software solutions to support biomarker discovery, therapeutic development and precision healthcare strategies.

Global Immunogenomics Market Report Segmentation

The report provides revenue analysis, market estimates and forecasts for key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. It evaluates the global immunogenomics market by product type, technology, application, end user and region, while examining the trends, opportunities and competitive factors influencing market development.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Instruments

Consumables Software

Demand across these product categories is being shaped by expanding genomic research, increasing test volumes and the need for integrated data analysis platforms. Consumables support recurring laboratory workflows, while instruments and software remain essential to sequencing, sample processing and interpretation.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Clinical Applications

Oncology / Cancer Immunotherapy

Infectious Diseases & Vaccine Research

Autoimmune Disorders

Others Research Applications

Clinical and research applications are benefiting from greater access to genomic datasets and advanced molecular technologies. Oncology / Cancer Immunotherapy remains a major area of interest as organizations investigate immune response pathways, treatment selection and therapeutic outcomes. Infectious Diseases & Vaccine Research and autoimmune disorder studies are also contributing to broader market adoption.

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Other End Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait

The regional assessment highlights variations in research investment, healthcare infrastructure, genomic testing capacity and technology adoption. It enables stakeholders to compare established and emerging immunogenomics markets, assess country-level revenue potential and identify areas that may support future expansion.

Key Benefits of the Immunogenomics Market Report



Comprehensive market analysis covering major segments, countries and regions

Competitive landscape assessment and evaluation of key market participants

Analysis of the principal trends and growth drivers shaping the market

Actionable recommendations designed to support strategic business decisions and identify revenue opportunities

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment Competition strategy, market share analysis and product innovation tracking

The report delivers market intelligence to support effective decision-making, investment planning, competitive positioning and long-term growth strategies. It combines market estimates and forecasts with trend analysis, product innovation insights and assessments of emerging opportunities, helping companies evaluate demand across technologies, applications, end users and geographic markets. These findings can assist industry participants in refining commercialization plans, prioritizing research initiatives and responding to changes in the global immunogenomics market.

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