Immunogenomics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 NGS And Personalized Medicine Drive Market Toward USD 9.82 Billion At 5.97% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.32 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$9.82 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.2.1. Product type
1.2.2. Technology
1.2.3. Application
1.2.4. End Use
1.3. Information or Data Analysis
1.4. Data Visualization
1.5. Data Validation & Publishing
1.6. Information Procurement
1.6.1. Primary Research
1.7. Market Formulation & Validation
1.8. Market Model
1.9. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.3. Industry Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Immunogenomics Market: Product Type Business Analysis
4.1. Product Type Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global Immunogenomics Market Product Type Movement Analysis
4.3. Global Immunogenomics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Instruments
4.4.1. Global Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Consumables
4.5.1. Global Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Software
4.6.1. Global Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Immunogenomics Market: Technology Business Analysis
5.1. Technology Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global Immunogenomics Market Technology Movement Analysis
5.3. Global Immunogenomics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
5.4.1. Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
5.5.1. Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Microarray
5.6.1. Global Microarray Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Other Technologies
5.7.1. Global Other Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Immunogenomics Market: Application Business Analysis
6.1. Application Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global Immunogenomics Market Application Movement Analysis
6.3. Global Immunogenomics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Clinical Applications
6.4.1. Global Clinical Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Oncology / Cancer Immunotherapy
6.4.3. Infectious Diseases & Vaccine Research
6.4.4. Autoimmune Disorders
6.4.5. Others
6.5. Research Applications
6.5.1. Global Research Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Immunogenomics Market: End User Business Analysis
7.1. End User Segment Dashboard
7.2. Global Immunogenomics Market End User Movement Analysis
7.3. Global Immunogenomics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End User, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
7.4.1. Global Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Academic & Research Institutes
7.5.1. Global Academic & Research Institutes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
7.6.1. Global Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Other End Users
7.7.1. Global Other End Users Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Immunogenomics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product Type, Technology, Application, & End User
8.1. Regional Dashboard
8.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033
8.3. North America
8.3.1. North America Immunogenomics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. U.S.
8.3.3. Canada
8.3.4. Mexico
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. Europe Immunogenomics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. UK
8.4.3. Germany
8.4.4. France
8.4.5. Italy
8.4.6. Spain
8.4.7. Denmark
8.4.8. Sweden
8.4.9. Norway
8.5. Asia-Pacific
8.5.1. Asia-Pacific Immunogenomics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Japan
8.5.3. China
8.5.4. India
8.5.5. Australia
8.5.6. Thailand
8.5.7. South Korea
8.6. Latin America
8.6.1. Latin America Immunogenomics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Brazil
8.6.3. Argentina
8.7. MEA
8.7.1. MEA Immunogenomics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. South Africa
8.7.3. Saudi Arabia
8.7.4. UAE
8.7.5. Kuwait
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Participant Categorization
9.2. Strategy Mapping
9.3. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2025
9.4. Participant Overview
9.4.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific
9.4.2. Illumina, Inc.
9.4.3. QIAGEN N.V.
9.4.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
9.4.5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
9.4.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
9.4.7. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
9.4.8. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc
9.4.9. Eurofins Scientific SE
9.4.10. CareDx, Inc.
List of Tables [124]
List of Figures [68]
Companies Featured
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Illumina, Inc. QIAGEN N.V. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Agilent Technologies, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc Eurofins Scientific SE CareDx, Inc.
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