Australia Legal Cannabis Market Size, Share And Trends By Source, Derivative, And End-Use, 2026-2033 Medical Demand Drives 16.19% CAGR Toward USD 3.05 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on rising medical demand and evolving legalization with segment insights, competitive analysis, and actionable strategies to uncover new revenue streams. Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Legal Cannabis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source, Derivative, End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Australia legal cannabis market was valued at an estimated USD 862.31 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2033. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 16.19% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing awareness of the potential health benefits of cannabis, rising demand for medicinal cannabis products, and the continued development of Australia's regulatory framework. Medical applications remain a primary growth driver for the Australia legal cannabis market. Demand from the pharmaceutical sector is encouraging greater medicinal cannabis production and supporting investment across cultivation, processing, product development, and distribution. The Australian Government legalized cannabis for medicinal purposes across all six states and two territories in 2016, establishing the foundation for a regulated national industry. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) oversees the supply of medicinal cannabis products and plays a central role in maintaining regulatory and quality requirements. Australia's legal cannabis framework continues to evolve under close regulatory oversight. Legislative developments in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) have permitted eligible adults to possess and cultivate cannabis for personal use, subject to specific limits. Adults aged 18 and older may possess up to 150 grams of fresh cannabis or 50 grams of dried cannabis. Households may cultivate up to four plants for personal use. These measures, alongside regulations relating to marijuana and hemp products, are expected to influence cannabis consumption patterns and contribute to market development. The expanding medicinal cannabis industry is also creating opportunities for licensed producers, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, distributors, and product developers. Continued research, changing patient awareness, regulatory updates, and innovation across cannabis derivatives are expected to shape the market through 2033. However, companies operating in the sector must continue to monitor federal, state, and territory requirements to maintain compliance and identify emerging commercial opportunities. Australia Legal Cannabis Market Report Segmentation The report provides country level revenue forecasts and analysis of key Australia legal cannabis market trends from 2021-2033. It examines the industry by sources, derivatives, and end-use, enabling stakeholders to assess demand patterns, competitive conditions, and potential areas for investment. Sources Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Marijuana Hemp Derivatives Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

CBD

THC Others End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Medical

Recreational Industrial Key Benefits of the Australia Legal Cannabis Market Report

Comprehensive market analysis: Review market size, revenue forecasts, segment performance, and major trends affecting the Australian legal cannabis industry.

Competitive landscape: Assess the market presence, strategic positioning, and development activities of key industry participants.

Growth opportunity assessment: Identify opportunities across marijuana, hemp, CBD, THC, medical, recreational, and industrial applications.

Future trend analysis: Examine the regulatory, pharmaceutical, consumer, and product trends expected to influence market growth through 2033.

Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable market intelligence to support investment planning, product development, market entry, and revenue expansion. Innovation tracking: Monitor product launches and industry developments that may affect competition and future demand. The report supports effective decision-making through detailed market estimates, revenue forecasts, trend analysis, competitive intelligence, and market share assessment. Its findings are designed to help businesses evaluate the outlook for Australia's legal cannabis market, strengthen strategic planning, and respond to changes in regulation, medical demand, and product innovation. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $862.31 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3050 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Australia



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Segment scope

1.1.2. Regional scope

1.1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database

1.3.2. Internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7. Research Assumptions

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Sources outlook

2.2.2. Derivatives outlook

2.2.3. End use outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Australia Legal Cannabis Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Parent Market Outlook

3.3. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5. Australia Legal Cannabis Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6. Opportunity Analysis

3.7. Legal Cannabis Potential Trade Opportunity, Australia

3.7.1. Global Legal Marijuana Trade Route

3.7.2. Global Hemp Trade Route

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.8.1. Raw Material Trends

3.8.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.9. Australia Legal Cannabis User Pool

3.9.1. Estimated Number Of Cannabis Users In Australia, 2021-2025 (In Thousands)

3.10. Market Trends in the Country

3.10.1. Introduction of New Cannabis Products

3.10.2. Celebrity Cannabis Engagement

3.10.3. Growing Popularity of Craft and Boutique Cannabis Brands

3.10.4. Improved Cannabis Cultivation and Distribution Technology

3.10.5. Federal and State Cannabis Policy Opportunities

3.11. Regulatory Scenario in Australia

3.11.1. Overview

3.11.2. Cannabis Cultivation Norms

3.11.3. Ease Of Cannabis Business

3.11.4. Competitive Landscape

3.11.5. Regulatory Bodies Involved

3.11.6. Licensing Scenario

3.11.7. Market Penetration

3.12. Jurisdiction Analysis in Australia

3.12.1. Legal Framework & Division Of Powers

3.12.2. Federal Regulation Of Medicinal Cannabis

3.12.3. Access Pathways

3.12.4. State & Territory Implementation

3.12.5. Clinical & Regulatory Oversight

3.13. Cannabis Consumption Pattern Analysis, Australia

3.14. Legal Cannabis Seed to Shelf Story

3.14.1. Section Description

3.14.2. Cultivators & Growers

3.14.3. Manufacturers & Producers

3.14.4. Testers

3.14.5. Wholesalers & Distributors

3.14.6. Retailers

3.15. Supply Chain Analysis

3.15.1. Supply Chain Network from Hemp Cultivators to CBD Consumer Products

3.15.2. Supply Chain Network of Hemp Biomass to Industrial Applications

3.15.3. Supply Chain Network from Marijuana Plants to Marijuana Oil

3.16. Profit Margin Analysis

3.17. Import & Domestic Production Analysis

3.17.1. Product Volume Analysis - Imports Vs Domestic Production (2024/2025)

3.17.2. Estimated Average Cost Per Gram - Domestic Vs Imports (2024-2025)

Chapter 4. Australia Legal Cannabis Market: Sources Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.2. Sources Segment Dashboard

4.3. Australia Legal Cannabis Market by Sources, 2021 to 2033

4.4. Marijuana

4.4.1. Marijuana market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Flower

4.4.2.1. Flower market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Oil and Tinctures

4.4.3.1. Oil and tinctures market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Hemp

4.5.1. Hemp market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Hemp CBD

4.5.2.1. Hemp CBD market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Supplements

4.5.3.1. Supplements market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Industrial Hemp

4.5.4.1. Industrial hemp market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Australia Legal Cannabis Market: Derivatives Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.2. Derivatives Segment Dashboard

5.3. Australia Legal Cannabis Market by Derivatives, 2021 to 2033

5.4. CBD

5.4.1. CBD market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. THC

5.5.1. THC market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Australia Legal Cannabis Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

6.3. Australia Legal Cannabis Market by End Use, 2021 to 2033

6.4. Medical

6.4.1. Medical market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Cancer

6.4.2.1. Cancer market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.3. Chronic Pain

6.4.3.1. Chronic pain market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.4. Depression and Anxiety

6.4.4.1. Depression and anxiety market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.5. Arthritis

6.4.5.1. Arthritis market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.6. Diabetes

6.4.6.1. Diabetes market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.7. Glaucoma

6.4.7.1. Glaucoma market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.8. Migraines

6.4.8.1. Migraines market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.9. Epilepsy

6.4.9.1. Epilepsy market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.10. Multiple Sclerosis

6.4.10.1. Multiple sclerosis market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.11. AIDS

6.4.11.1. AIDS market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.12. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

6.4.12.1. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.13. Alzheimer

6.4.13.1. Alzheimer market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.14. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

6.4.14.1. Post traumatic stress disorder market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.15. Parkinson's Disease

6.4.15.1. Parkinson's disease market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.16. Tourette

6.4.16.1. Tourette market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.17. Others

6.4.17.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Recreational

6.5.1. Recreational market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Industrial

6.6.1. Industrial market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Cann Group

7.4.1.1. Company overview

7.4.1.2. Financial performance

7.4.1.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.1.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.2. Zelira Therapeutics

7.4.2.1. Company overview

7.4.2.2. Financial performance

7.4.2.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.2.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.3. AusCann Group Holdings Ltd

7.4.3.1. Company overview

7.4.3.2. Financial performance

7.4.3.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.3.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.4. Bod Science

7.4.4.1. Company overview

7.4.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.4.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.5. Althea Group

7.4.5.1. Company overview

7.4.5.2. Financial performance

7.4.5.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.5.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.6. Ecofibre

7.4.6.1. Company overview

7.4.6.2. Financial performance

7.4.6.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.6.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.7. Botanix SB Inc.

7.4.7.1. Company overview

7.4.7.2. Financial performance

7.4.7.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.7.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.8. EPSILON

7.4.8.1. Company overview

7.4.8.2. Financial performance

7.4.8.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.8.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.9. Little Green Pharma

7.4.9.1. Company overview

7.4.9.2. Financial performance

7.4.9.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.9.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.10. Incannex Healthcare

7.4.10.1. Company overview

7.4.10.2. Financial performance

7.4.10.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.10.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.11. Vitura Health Limited

7.4.11.1. Company overview

7.4.11.2. Financial performance

7.4.11.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.11.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.12. Bioxyne

7.4.12.1. Company overview

7.4.12.2. Financial performance

7.4.12.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.12.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.13. Green Farmers

7.4.13.1. Company overview

7.4.13.2. Financial performance

7.4.13.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.13.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.14. ECS Botanics

7.4.14.1. Company overview

7.4.14.2. Financial performance

7.4.14.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.14.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.15. Tasmanian Botanics

7.4.15.1. Company overview

7.4.15.2. Financial performance

7.4.15.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.15.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.16. Cannatrek

7.4.16.1. Company overview

7.4.16.2. Financial performance

7.4.16.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.16.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.17. Hale Farms

7.4.17.1. Company overview

7.4.17.2. Financial performance

7.4.17.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.17.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.18. Australian Natural Therapeutics Group

7.4.18.1. Company overview

7.4.18.2. Financial performance

7.4.18.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.18.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.19. MedTEC Pharma

7.4.19.1. Company overview

7.4.19.2. Financial performance

7.4.19.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.19.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.20. Aruma Labs

7.4.20.1. Company overview

7.4.20.2. Financial performance

7.4.20.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.20.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.21. Montu Group

7.4.21.1. Company overview

7.4.21.2. Financial performance

7.4.21.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.21.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables [5]

List of Figures [53]

Companies Featured

The leading players profiled in this Australia Legal Cannabis market report include:



Cann Group

Zelira Therapeutics

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd

Bod Science

Althea Group

Ecofibre

Botanix SB Inc.

EPSILON

Little Green Pharma

Incannex Healthcare

Vitura Health Limited

Bioxyne

Green Farmers

ECS Botanics

Tasmanian Botanics

Cannatrek

Hale farms

Australian Natural Therapeutics Group

MedTEC Pharma

Aruma Labs Montu Group

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