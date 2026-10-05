Tip411 To Showcase Mobilized Community Engagement Technology At IACP 2026 In Orlando

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Law enforcement agencies to see how tip411 helps generate leads, strengthen community partnerships, and fight crime through two-way anonymous communication

- Terry Halsch, President of tip411ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- tip411, a leading anonymous tip and community engagement platform used by law enforcement agencies across the United States, will showcase its latest technology at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP ) 2026 Annual Conference and Exposition, October 24–27 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.IACP attendees are invited to visit tip411 at Booth #1930 to see firsthand how agencies are using tip411 to engage their communities, generate actionable investigative leads, solve crimes, and communicate important public safety information directly with residents.Mobilized Community Engagement: Anyone. Anytime. Anywhere.For more than 20 years, tip411 has helped law enforcement agencies create stronger connections with the communities they serve by giving residents a safe, convenient, and completely anonymous way to share information.Community members can submit anonymous tips through text message, agency-branded mobile apps, and online forms. Unlike traditional one-way tip systems, tip411 allows investigators to communicate directly with tipsters through secure, real-time, two-way anonymous conversations-giving officers the ability to ask follow-up questions, gather additional information, and develop stronger investigative leads without compromising the tipster's identity.“Law enforcement agencies know that some of their most valuable information comes directly from the people who live and work in their communities,” said Terry Halsch, President of tip411.“tip411 removes the barriers that can prevent people from coming forward while giving investigators the ability to have a real conversation with an anonymous tipster. At IACP 2026, we're excited to show agencies how they can use tip411 to generate better leads, strengthen community trust, and ultimately help solve crimes and keep their communities safer.”More Than Anonymous Tipstip411 provides law enforcement agencies with a comprehensive, web-based community engagement toolset designed to connect agencies and the public across multiple channels in real time.Key capabilities include:.Anonymous 2-Way Tips: Residents can securely submit information through text, mobile apps, and web forms while remaining completely anonymous. Investigators can respond directly to tipsters to ask questions and gather additional information, photos, video, and other details..Smart Tip Routing: Incoming tips can be efficiently routed to designated personnel, helping agencies get actionable information to the right investigators quickly..Agency-Branded Mobile Apps: Custom iPhone and Android apps give agencies a direct, recognizable connection to their communities for anonymous tips, alerts, and other public safety information..Community Alerts: Agencies can quickly distribute crime alerts, emergency notifications, missing-person information, traffic updates, safety advisories, and other important information directly to the public..Centralized Agency Dashboard: Authorized personnel can receive, manage, respond to, and track tip activity through a secure, cloud-based platform..Security and Anonymity: tip411 is designed to protect the identity of tipsters while providing agencies with a secure platform for managing sensitive public safety information.Turning Community Information into Investigative LeadsAcross the country, law enforcement agencies use tip411 to receive information that may otherwise never reach investigators. Tips submitted through the platform have helped agencies develop leads, identify suspects, recover stolen property, locate wanted individuals, seize illegal narcotics, and resolve investigations.The ability to continue communicating anonymously with a tipster can be particularly valuable. Rather than receiving a single piece of information with no way to follow up, investigators can ask additional questions and develop the details necessary to move an investigation forward-all while maintaining the tipster's anonymity.tip411 also helps agencies strengthen community relationships beyond individual investigations by creating an accessible channel through which residents can actively participate in public safety.Meet tip411 at IACP 2026The IACP Annual Conference and Exposition brings together law enforcement leaders and public safety professionals from across the United States and around the world for training, networking, education, and demonstrations of the latest tools and technologies serving the profession.IACP 2026 will take place October 24–27, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, with the Exposition Hall open October 25–27.Attendees are encouraged to visit tip411 at Booth #1930 for a live demonstration and to learn how agencies nationwide are using anonymous tips and mobilized community engagement technology to build trust, generate leads, improve investigations, and enhance public safety.Learn more about tip411 and IACP 2026 at /iacp2026.

Terry Halsch

Citizen Observer

+1 315-481-3490

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tip411 to Showcase Mobilized Community Engagement Technology at IACP 2026 in Orlando News Provided By Citizen Observer October 05, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Emergency Services, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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