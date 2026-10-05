Jaipur: CBI Court Gives 7 Years Jail To Ex-Bank Manager For Rs 3.61 Crore Fraud

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 5 (IANS) A Special CBI Court in Jaipur sentenced a former manager of Bank of Maharashtra to Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for seven years, along with a fine of Rs 2.85 lakh, in a Rs 3.61 crore loan fraud in 2015, an official said on Monday.

Ram Bharos Meena, the then Branch Manager, Bank of Maharashtra, Gopalpura Bypass Branch, was punished for fraud and forgery by the Special Court on September 30, the CBI official said in a statement.

Co-convict Makhan Lal Meena, a private person, was sentenced to Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for three years, along with a fine of Rs 25,000, the statement said.

The CBI registered the case on November 9, 2016, based on the written complaint dated June 3, 2016, lodged by the Bank of Maharashtra, Zonal Office, Jaipur,

The zonal office alleged that Ram Bharos Meena, the then Branch Manager, illegally sanctioned loans in 17 accounts between January 15, 2015 and May 6, 2015 without valid loan applications, documents or security.

The actions of the then branch manager amounted to abusing official position and resorting to fraud and forgery, causing wrongful loss of Rs 3.61 crore to the bank, the zonal office said in the complaint.

After investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on July 9, 2020 against the two accused, and charges against them were framed by the Special CBI court on December 1, 2021.

The Special Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the two accused; accordingly, on September 30, the CBI said in the statement.

In a similar case last month, a Special CBI Court in Jaipur sentenced three bank employees to seven years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in a fraud case involving the unauthorised release of mortgaged securities and a loss of over Rs 12 lakh to Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC).

The court, on September 18, convicted Ramji Lal Meena, the then Branch Manager; Murari Lal Meena, the then Special Assistant; and Than Singh Lashkar, the then Peon-cum-Housekeeper of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), Sheosinghpura, Lalsot, Dausa.

The court sentenced all three to seven years of RI and imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 on each.

The CBI had registered the case on February 1, 2019, based on a complaint lodged by the then Deputy General Manager of Oriental Bank of Commerce.