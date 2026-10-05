Didgeridoo Meets Sitar In Landmark Australia-India Concert Tour

The Australian Government, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is set to present 'Sacred Pathways: Where Ragas Meet Songlines', a landmark four-city concert tour celebrating the deep and enduring cultural ties between Australia and India through music. Supported by the Australian Government's Centre for Australia India Relations, internationally acclaimed First Nations Australian composer, vocalist and didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton will join renowned Indian sitar maestro Pandit Shubhendra Rao in a rare and powerful cross-cultural collaboration to take place from 13 to 23 October 2026.

The performances will also include tabla player and percussionist Nishit Gangani, whose artistry will provide a dynamic rhythmic foundation for the collaboration. Together, the artists will create a musical dialogue connecting two of the world's oldest continuing cultural traditions, offering audiences a unique artistic experience that transcends borders, language and generations.

A Musical Dialogue of Ancient Cultures

At the heart of the collaboration are two iconic instruments, the didgeridoo, one of the world's oldest wind instruments, and the sitar, a defining symbol of India's classical music heritage. Through original compositions and collaborative performance, Barton and Rao will weave together traditions that have shaped cultural identity, storytelling and spiritual connection for centuries.

Celebrating Deep Cultural Ties

Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green said the concert series reflected the extraordinary depth of the Australia-India relationship and the power of culture to bring people together. "Sacred Pathways showcases what is possible when two ancient traditions meet in a spirit of curiosity, respect and creativity. Australia and India are custodians of some of the world's oldest continuing cultures. Through the artistry of William Barton and Pandit Shubhendra Rao, audiences will experience a musical conversation that honours the richness of our cultural heritage, while creating something entirely new.”

"As Australia and India continue to deepen our partnership across business, education, technology and security, cultural connections remain at the heart of our relationship. Initiatives such as Sacred Pathways help build understanding between our peoples and celebrate the richness of our diverse societies."

“I thank India's Ministry of Culture for its partnership and support in making these remarkable performances possible at some of India's most significant cultural venues,” he added.

Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Culture said, "The Ministry of Culture is proud to support this extraordinary collaboration between Pandit Shubhendra Rao and William Barton. As India and Australia continue to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, cultural exchanges such as Sacred Pathways play an important role in strengthening people-to-people ties and creating meaningful opportunities for cultural learning and appreciation."

Tour Dates and Venues

Running from 13 to 23 October 2026, the tour will serve as a curtain raiser to G'day Namaste the Australian Government's flagship festival celebrating the depth of Australia-India ties across business, education, sport, innovation and culture. The festival – to be held in December 2026, was announced by Australian Prime Minister the Hon Anthony Albanese MP during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia in July 2026.

The concert tour will begin in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 14, followed by a performance in Bengaluru on Friday, October 16. The tour will then move to Chennai on Sunday, October 18, before concluding in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 21. The concerts will be held at the Purana Qila Amphitheatre in New Delhi, NGMA in Bengaluru, Kalakshetra in Chennai and the Royal Opera House in Mumbai.

Artists on the Collaboration

Excited to perform inn India, William Barton said, "I'm inspired to return to India after all these years, and reconnect with the fine musicians I will be sharing the stage with. Connecting along the way with communities about the importance of celebrating culture is my life's passion. I want to explore this incredible opportunity to collaborate and compose with interfacing cultural heritages that extend deeply like the roots of a tree. My music is about sharing space and listening to the space to let it tell you the stories about our lives through music, which is a language and a landscape that connects us through our journeys coming together. I invite this experience as an offering to connect, as musical languages unify us through the spirit within."

Pandit Shubhendra Rao added, "I am very happy and honoured to collaborate and work with the amazing Australian artist, multi-instrumentalist and composer William Barton. This interaction between the ancient traditions of Indian and Australian Aboriginal traditions serves as an artistic bridge to the two cultures. This collaboration recognises that both cultures share fundamental principles: music as a sacred relationship with the land, the transmission of ancient wisdom through generations, and the understanding that musical pathways-whether Indian ragas or Aboriginal songlines-connect the physical and spiritual worlds. Music speaks and unites people and cultures like nothing else does and I hope that this beautiful collaboration will strengthen the ties between our two great nations."

Ryan Neelam, CEO of the Centre for Australia-India Relations, said, "The Centre for Australia-India Relations is very proud to support this collaboration between William Barton and Pandit Shubhendra Rao. Both artists have mastered instruments deeply rooted in their respective cultures and introduced them to audiences around the world Bringing together the ancient sounds of the didgeridoo and the sitar, their performances will be a powerful celebration of cultural exchange, creativity and the enduring connections between Australia and India."

The Australian High Commission said the University of Sydney and Woodside Energy are major partners for the concert series. (ANI)

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