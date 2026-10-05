YSRCP Slams Govt Over Drought List, Alleges 'Credit Chori' In Housing

YSRCP Slams 'Credit Chori' in Housing

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has slammed the coalition government for not including a single mandal of Nellore district in the drought-affected list and claimed that the government resorted to credit chori (theft) in housing for the poor.

Speaking to the media here on Monday after submitting a representation to the District Collector for not including any of the 35 mandals of the district in the drought-affected list, the party said, in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, that he was misleading with false information.

According to a press release, the houses sanctioned and built by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during 2021-22 were now being given to beneficiaries in the presence of the Union Minister by just changing the colours of the Pattas, which is nothing short of "chori".

With the Union Minister for Agriculture coming to town, Chandrababu did not refer to the drought conditions prevailing in the State and the El Niño effect but has gone on to boast about the housing for the poor, in which he has no stake, the release from YSRP stated.

The party stated that it was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who built Jagananna Colonies and gave pattas and title deeds and helped out in providing building material and bank loans for the weaker sections to build their houses, while Chandrababu, who did not lay a single brick, has been claiming that he has built the houses, he said and has shown the documents of patta distribution during the YSRCP government.

'Grave Injustice' Over Drought List

The basis of including mandals in the drought-affected areas is not in good stead, and the coalition government that did not give water to Nellore district during the first crop has now done grave injustice by not including a single mandal in the drought-affected list, YSRCP said, adding that the Collector has assured that the matter would be looked into, the release said. (ANI)

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