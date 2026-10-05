'I'd Stomp On Your Head': Flydubai Co-Pilot's Shocking Posts Target Women

What Happened On The Flydubai Flight?

The social media history of Hamam al-Hammami, the Omani co-pilot accused of attacking the captain of a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, has come under scrutiny after a review of his past posts allegedly revealed violent and hateful views towards women.

Al-Hammami, 29, is accused of attacking Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit during the flight last week. The incident reportedly caused the aircraft to enter a steep descent.

Despite being injured, Captain Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to intervene and restrain the co-pilot. The Boeing 737, carrying 182 people, was subsequently diverted to Saudi Arabia and landed safely.

What Did His Social Media Posts Say?

The controversy has now widened following scrutiny of an X account using the name“Pilot Hamam al-Hammami” and the handle @PilotHamam.

An analysis of more than 2,000 posts published between November 2021 and August 2022 allegedly found repeated comments advocating violence against women, severe punishments and other hateful views.

The account reportedly contained biographical details that appeared to correspond with Al-Hammami, including references to his Omani nationality, his life in Muscat and his Syrian mother.

In one exchange with a woman, the account allegedly wrote:“I'd stomp on your head, wipe the floor with you, make you an example to others, and then divorce you:).”

Posts Targeting Women

In another discussion involving a man complaining that his wife had spoken negatively about him to her boss, the account reportedly responded:“Yes, but first you have to stomp on her head, make her life miserable and make her taste the bitterness of what she did.”

Another post appeared to compare violence against women with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It said:“He gave her a preemptive slap so she would redefine her boundaries, just as Russia slapped Ukraine to adjust its borders:).”

The account also reportedly criticised a man for not physically assaulting his wife, calling him a“coward and a scoundrel” and suggesting another man would have“stomped on her head and made her an example to others.”

In another exchange from August 2022, the account allegedly told a woman:“Shut up and get lost. Marry a Syrian if the Saudi isn't good enough for you.”

It reportedly went on to describe violence as an“appropriate way” to deal with women it disapproved of.

References To Severe Punishments

The posts allegedly included references to Islamic law and calls for severe punishments.

In one post, the account reportedly argued that a person accused of blackmailing women deserved execution instead of a prison sentence. It also referred to punishments including being“killed or crucified” or having hands and feet cut off.

The account reportedly described women it disapproved of as“cheap meat devoured by anyone and everyone.”

Questions Over His Background

The revelations have emerged alongside questions about Al-Hammami's alleged extremist views.

Reports have said he was previously barred from flying in Oman because of concerns over extremist tendencies, although he was later moved to an administrative position at Oman Air. He subsequently worked for other airlines before joining flydubai.

Al-Hammami had also studied aviation management remotely at Buckinghamshire New University in the UK and graduated in 2023.

The university has said its later suspension from sponsoring international students was related to historic recruitment issues and was not connected to Al-Hammami or the flydubai incident.

Investigation Continues

The ownership and authenticity of every social media account attributed to Al-Hammami have not been independently established. It also remains unclear whether all the posts were personally written by him.

The investigation into the alleged cockpit attack, his online activity and possible extremist motivations is continuing.