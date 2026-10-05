MP Woman Finds Husband With Another Woman At Hotel, He Later Consumes Poison After Video Row

A young man who was caught with a woman at a hotel in Jaora, Ratlam, consumed poison on Monday afternoon. Before this, he sat in his car and went live on Facebook, making several allegations about what had happened to him.

During the live broadcast, he claimed that a video of him had been recorded at the hotel and that he had been framed. After learning through the Facebook Live broadcast that the young man had consumed poison, police began searching for him.

The man later reached home in his car, where he collapsed. People nearby took him to a private nursing home. As his condition was critical, he was referred to Ratlam Medical College.

Jaora Industrial Police Station in-charge Sumeet Mishra said police learnt through the Facebook Live broadcast that the young man had consumed poison. During the search, they learnt he had been admitted to a hospital. Police will take further action based on his statement and other facts.

The man was found with a young woman at Hotel President on Mhow-Neemuch Road on October 2. His wife reached the hotel with police and found him there. A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the woman slapping her husband. Police took the man to the police station and registered a case on his wife's complaint.

During the Facebook Live, which lasted around 10 minutes and 19 seconds, the man spoke about the hotel incident, his dispute with his wife, and the viral video. He alleged that he was made to take off his kurta at the hotel and was filmed, after which the video was circulated. He also levelled allegations against Deepak Goriwal, who runs a social media page, saying he had been framed.

The man also referred to his family dispute, saying his wife had been living separately for around one and a half years. He gave his explanation regarding cases registered against him and his wife's complaints.

The young woman found with the man at the hotel had also consumed poison at her home in Jaora two days earlier. After primary treatment, she was referred to Ratlam and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to police, all aspects of the case, including the hotel incident, the viral video, both individuals consuming poison, and the allegations made by the man, are being investigated. Further action will be taken after the man's statement is recorded.