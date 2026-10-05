Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Apoorva Questions Trigun After Task Verdict, Heated Face-Off Grabs Attention

The fourth week of the Bigg Boss reality show is getting super intense. The Bigg Boss management divided the housemates into two groups. They are giving them tough tasks to fight for dominance. Bhairava is leading the Red Team, and they are currently ahead in the race. Meanwhile, the strategies and fights between the housemates are getting more interesting day by day.

Special task for the women

The makers introduced a very interesting game called 'Sail to Domination' in the latest episode. The rules stated that only female contestants could participate in this game. Varshini and Apoorva stepped up for the Red Team. Debjani and Srishti entered the ground for the Blue Team. The contestants had to sit on a small boat-like setup with wheels. They needed to move fast and stick their team flags on the sticks placed near the designated drums.

Sanchalak drama and Apoorva gets disqualified

The competition got fierce right after the game started. Apoorva fell down from the boat during this rush. Trigun was acting as the Sanchalak for this task. He reacted immediately and disqualified Apoorva from the game based on the rules. This sudden decision shocked the rest of the housemates. Contestants like Ramprasad and Rohit openly questioned the Sanchalak's call. Apoorva got extremely angry about her removal from the game. She accused Trigun of holding a personal grudge against her. This led to a massive shouting match between them. Trigun stood his ground and declared that the Sanchalak's decision is final, which only made the fight worse.

Did the lack of non-veg cause the defeat?

Trigun finally gave in to the pressure from the housemates. He changed his decision and allowed Apoorva back into the game. The task started all over again. Srishti and Debjani from the Blue Team showed brilliant skills and won the game for their team. Apoorva could not handle the defeat and broke down in tears. She claimed that she lacked physical strength because she does not eat non-veg food. Her innocent comments actually brought a fun vibe to the house. Either way, the changing equations, nominations, and task fights are giving Bigg Boss viewers solid entertainment every single day.