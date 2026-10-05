Turkmenistan's Deputy FM Outlines Country's Investment Priorities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has identified oil and gas processing, chemicals, transport infrastructure, and transit as key areas for attracting foreign investment, the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov said at the Turkmenistan Investment Forum TIF 2026 in Ashgabat.

According to the Turkmen government press service, in the course of the Forum, Gurbanov stated that investment is becoming a key driver of economic growth as the global economy adapts to structural changes in energy, logistics and production chains.

“In conditions when the global economy continues to adapt to structural changes in energy, logistics and production chains, a sustainable inflow of investment is becoming a decisive condition for modernizing national economies, creating new jobs and improving people's well-being,” Gurbanov said.

He said Turkmenistan is consistently improving its investment climate, including through updates to legislation covering investor rights, tax and customs regulation, and public-private partnerships.

The country is also expanding opportunities for foreign capital in free economic zones. Gurbanov cited the Avaza National Tourist Zone on the Caspian coast as one of the key examples, noting its development as a regional center for tourism, business activity and logistics.

Among the largest initiatives with international significance, Gurbanov highlighted the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the development of the International Turkmenbashi Seaport.

According to the deputy foreign minister, the implementation and utilization of the potential of these projects demonstrate Turkmenistan's drive for deeper integration into global and regional energy and logistics systems.

Gurbanov also stressed that attracting investment is linked to the country's social and economic development priorities.

“Investment attraction for Turkmenistan is not an end in itself, but an instrument of sustainable development in the interests of people. Funds invested in infrastructure, industry and the social sphere directly contribute to improving citizens' quality of life, creating new jobs, developing small and medium-sized businesses and forming a modern, competitive economy,” he said.

He added that Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry would continue supporting business and investment cooperation, contacts between business communities and the creation of favorable conditions for joint initiatives.