Iran, Azerbaijan Seek Closer Law Enforcement, Security Ties
According to Iran's Ministry of Interior, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran Mojtaba Damirchilu met in Tehran today.
During the meeting, Damirchilu briefed Momeni on efforts to develop relations between the two countries in various fields.
The sides also exchanged views on regional issues in connection with the Iranian interior minister's planned visit to Azerbaijan.
It should be noted that last week, a delegation led by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev held extensive meetings with Iranian officials during a visit to Iran.
During the visit, bilateral agenda items were discussed with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei and other officials.
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