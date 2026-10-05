Quantum Computing Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 33.7% CAGR As Google, IBM, Intel, Ionq, And D-Wave Scale Cloud And Hybrid Quantum

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Quantum Computing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum computing market is entering a period of rapid commercial expansion, supported by rising investment, continued hardware innovation and growing demand for advanced computational capabilities. The market increased from $3.62 billion in 2025 to an estimated $5.09 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.5%.

Historical market growth has been supported by advances in quantum physics research, the early commercialization of quantum processors and increased government funding for national quantum technology programs. Academic research initiatives and the emergence of quantum software platforms have also helped create a stronger foundation for commercial development.

The quantum computing market is forecast to reach $16.27 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 33.7%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by demand for complex problem-solving capabilities, investments from major technology organizations and increasing interest in quantum-safe cryptography. The expansion of industry-specific applications and improvements in qubit stability and scalability are also expected to accelerate adoption.

Key quantum computing market trends include higher investment in hardware development, broader availability of cloud-based quantum computing services and the expansion of hybrid quantum-classical computing models. Market participants are also increasing their focus on quantum algorithm development, while partnerships between academic institutions, governments and commercial organizations are supporting research, talent development and commercialization.

Investment in quantum computing startups remains a significant market growth driver. Governments and public agencies are introducing targeted funding initiatives designed to strengthen national quantum capabilities and accelerate the development of quantum hardware, software and services. Growing commercial demand is creating additional opportunities for prototype systems, cloud-accessible quantum resources and scalable applications.

According to Quantum Insider, venture investment in quantum computing increased from $550 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $1.25 billion in the first quarter of 2025. This $700 million increase represented approximately 127.3% year-over-year growth, demonstrating strong investor confidence in the sector's long-term commercial potential.

Product innovation is another important factor shaping the competitive landscape. In January 2024, Microsoft launched version 1 of the Azure Quantum Development Kit following a major rewrite focused on performance, simplicity and browser compatibility. The platform, largely rewritten in Rust, delivered a reported 100-fold performance improvement and integration with Azure Quantum Service. It also introduced a Visual Studio Code extension featuring a Q# editor, debugger and resource estimator to support quantum application development.

Strategic acquisitions are strengthening quantum networking and security capabilities across the market. In November 2024, IonQ announced the acquisition of substantially all operating assets of Qubitekk. The transaction added quantum networking technology, specialized personnel and a portfolio of 118 U.S. and international patents covering quantum networking hardware and security. The acquisition is expected to support IonQ's expansion into secure quantum communications and related infrastructure.

The quantum computing market encompasses hardware, software and services delivered through on-premises and cloud environments. Core technologies include trapped ions, quantum annealing and superconducting qubits. Applications span optimization, simulation and machine learning across healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance, automotive, energy and utilities, chemicals and manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional quantum computing market in 2025. Geographic coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.



Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premises; Cloud

3) By Technology: Trapped Ions; Quantum Annealing; Superconducting Qubits; Other Technologies

4) By Application: Optimization; Simulation; Machine Learning; Other Applications

5) By End User: Healthcare; Banking, Financial Service And Insurance (BSFI); Automotive; Energy And Utilities; Chemical; Manufacturing; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Quantum Processors; Quantum Sensors; Quantum Memory; Quantum Controllers; Quantum Detectors

2) By Software: Quantum Programming Languages; Quantum Development Platforms; Quantum Algorithms; Quantum Simulation Software

3) By Services: Cloud-Based Quantum Computing Services; Quantum Consulting; Quantum Training And Support Services; Quantum Application Development Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

