U.S. Truck And Trailer Air Disc Brake Market Report 2026-2031 Smart Monitoring, Lightweight Components, And OEM Adoption Drive 3.25% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart monitoring, lightweight parts and remanufacturing lower fleet costs, while recurring brake-pad demand, aftermarket sales and OEM standardization strengthen supplier ROI

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Truck and Trailer Air Disc Brake Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. truck and trailer air disc brake market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% from 2025 to 2031. Market expansion is supported by rising freight volumes, stricter commercial vehicle safety requirements, fleet modernization, vehicle electrification, and growing integration with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Emergency Braking (AEB).

Key Market Highlights



Vehicle Type: Heavy-duty trucks accounted for approximately 54% of the market in 2025, representing the largest vehicle segment.

Component: Brake pads hold the leading market share and are forecast to record the highest CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period.

Sales Channel: The OEM segment leads the U.S. truck and trailer air disc brake market as manufacturers increasingly install air disc brakes as standard equipment. Region: The South represented approximately 32% of the market in 2025, supported by port activity, cross-border trade, warehouse development, and the concentration of major fleet operators.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for lightweight brake components is reshaping product development across the U.S. commercial vehicle industry. Manufacturers are reducing the weight of rotors, calipers, and hubs to improve payload capacity, fuel efficiency, and battery performance. These advances are helping air disc brakes transition from premium safety upgrades to standard factory-installed systems.

Smart and predictive brake monitoring is also gaining traction. Electronic sensors provide continuous visibility into brake pad wear, rotor condition, and operating temperatures, enabling fleets to improve preventive maintenance planning. Earlier detection of component wear can reduce unplanned downtime, avoid rotor damage, and support more consistent vehicle availability.

Expanding logistics and freight transportation continues to increase braking demands across congested freight corridors, mountainous routes, and long-haul operations. Air disc brakes provide thermal stability, consistent stopping performance, and reduced brake fade under heavy loads. Their rapid clamping performance also supports integration with AEB and ADAS technologies.

Heavy-duty truck manufacturers are increasingly offering air disc brakes on front and rear axles as standard equipment. Adoption is reinforced by fleet safety programs, lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), federal safety priorities, heat-fade resistance, and compatibility with electric and hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle platforms.

Market Restraints

Higher initial purchase costs remain a barrier, particularly for owner-operators and smaller fleets with limited capital budgets. Air disc brake installations can increase vehicle acquisition costs, while resale values may not fully reflect the original investment. Longer return periods can therefore delay adoption among cost-sensitive buyers.

Supply chain volatility presents another challenge. Air disc brakes depend on precision calipers, specialized rotors, hubs, and brand-specific components. Shipping disruptions, limited supplier availability, and restricted component interchangeability can slow truck production and extend repair times. Fleets and distributors may also incur higher inventory costs when maintaining additional replacement parts.

Segmentation Insights

The market is segmented by vehicle type into Heavy-Duty Trucks, Trailers, and Medium-Duty Trucks. Heavy-Duty Trucks lead the segment due to sustained long-haul freight activity, large fleet procurement programs, safety requirements, and the need for reliable braking on steep grades.

By component, the market includes Brake Pads, Caliper Assemblies, Rotors & Hubs, Actuators & Chambers, and Others. Brake pads represent the largest and fastest-growing category. Demand is supported by recurring replacement cycles, copper-free formulation requirements, reduced noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), and preventive maintenance practices. Major fleets frequently replace pads before reaching minimum thickness thresholds to lower roadside failure and downtime risks.

By sales channel, OEMs maintain the leading position, followed by the aftermarket. OEM demand benefits from large fleet procurement contracts, Just-in-Time (JIT) Tier 1 production alignment, factory standardization, warranty management, and integration with next-generation vehicle architectures. The aftermarket remains important for replacement pads, rotors, calipers, and repair kits sold through dealerships, distributors, and independent service providers.

Regional Analysis

The South leads the U.S. truck and trailer air disc brake market. Growth is supported by high-volume shipping activity at ports including Savannah, Houston, and Miami, along with cross-border freight movement, warehouse expansion, extreme operating temperatures, and a large concentration of national trucking fleets. Frequent movement of heavy containers between ports and logistics facilities creates sustained demand for durable braking systems.

The West is also forecast to record significant growth due to copper-free brake regulations, zero-emission truck adoption, port cargo volumes, logging and mining activity, and mountainous road conditions. Freight originating from the Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Seattle requires dependable braking performance across varied terrain. Increasing use of electronically controlled braking systems in electric trucks is expected to strengthen regional air disc brake adoption.

Recent Industry Developments



In late 2027, Cummins Inc. plans to introduce the QuikDisc Rotor for U-series wheel ends in North America. The patented two-piece hub for rear axles is designed to improve field servicing of disc brake rotors.

In March 2026, SAF-HOLLAND SE introduced BrakeSight, a real-time monitoring system for air disc brake pad and rotor wear in heavy-duty commercial vehicles. In February 2026, Knorr-Bremse announced plans to invest up to €200 million over five years in a modular campus in Chennai, India, which will serve as a major technology and artificial intelligence hub.

Competitive Landscape

The U.S. truck and trailer air disc brake market is consolidated, with established manufacturers competing through lightweight designs, reduced brake drag, simplified mechanical systems, proprietary rotor-to-hub connections, and remanufacturing programs. Factory-rebuilt calipers and direct aftermarket distribution help suppliers address fleet demand for cost-effective replacement components.

Product strategies vary between two-piston systems, which support even pressure distribution across larger brake pads, and advanced single-piston systems designed to reduce weight, component complexity, and internal wear.

Key Vendors



Knorr-Bremse AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Cummins Inc.

SAF-HOLLAND SE Hendrickson USA, L.L.C.

Other Prominent Vendors



Amsted Industries

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Brembo Group

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Marmon Holdings, Inc.

Accuride Corporation

SilverbackHD Inc.

MGM Brakes

Dayton Parts LLC

DuraBrake

Fras-le

Marathon Brake Systems

MEI Brakes

Performance Friction Corporation Stemco

Overall, the U.S. truck and trailer air disc brake market is positioned for steady growth through 2031 as fleets prioritize shorter stopping distances, thermal performance, predictive maintenance, standardized safety technologies, and compatibility with next-generation commercial vehicles.

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