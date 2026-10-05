Global Robotic Pool Cleaner And Maintenance Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2032 Cordless And AI-Enabled Systems Unlock Recurring Aftermarket Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recurring aftermarket demand, cordless innovation, smart features, and fast-growing e-commerce offer ROI opportunities across a largely untapped global pool base

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Robotic Pool Cleaner & Maintenance Market Research Report 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic pool cleaner market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.10% from 2025 to 2032, supported by rising demand for automated pool maintenance, cordless technology, intelligent navigation, and connected cleaning systems. The global robotic pool cleaner maintenance market was valued at USD 410 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 890 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 11.71%.

Maintenance revenue includes replacement parts and consumables, repair and servicing services, after-sales and warranty services, preventive maintenance services, and other lifecycle-support activities. As the installed base of robotic pool cleaners expands, recurring demand for filters, brushes, rollers, tracks, batteries, charging components, repairs, warranty support, and scheduled servicing is expected to strengthen.

Fluidra estimates that approximately 30.65 million swimming pools are installed worldwide, comprising 19.2 million residential in-ground pools, 10.6 million residential above-ground pools, and 0.85 million public and commercial pools. Robotic pool-cleaner penetration remains below 25%, creating a substantial opportunity for manufacturers, distributors, online retailers, service providers, and aftermarket suppliers.

Key Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Findings



Pool Type: In-ground pools represented approximately 66% of the global robotic pool cleaner market in 2025.

Price Segment: Mid-Tier products held the largest market share, reflecting demand for a balance of performance, reliability, convenience, and price.

Power Source: Cordless robotic pool cleaners are forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 14.05% during the forecast period.

Application: Residential applications accounted for the largest shipment volume in 2025.

Distribution Channel: Online sales are expected to register the fastest growth as e-commerce and direct-to-consumer purchasing expand. Maintenance & Service Type: Replacement Parts & Consumables held approximately 42% of the maintenance market in 2025.

Robotic Pool Cleaner and Maintenance Market Trends

Cordless robotic pool cleaners are gaining adoption because they eliminate floating power cables, simplify deployment, and improve manoeuvrability. Advances in lithium-ion batteries, brushless motors, charging systems, thermal management, and intelligent power controls are enabling longer cleaning cycles and more consistent performance. Maytronics, Aiper, Beatbot, and Fluidra/Polaris are among the companies expanding cordless portfolios across multiple pool sizes and price categories.

Smart technology is also reshaping the competitive landscape. Premium systems increasingly incorporate Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, mobile applications, cloud connectivity, AI-assisted navigation, programmable cleaning schedules, automated docking, and intelligent route planning. These capabilities support floor, wall, step, and waterline cleaning while giving users greater control over cleaning cycles, battery status, maintenance alerts, and pool coverage.

Residential demand remains central to market growth. Homeowners are increasingly adopting automated systems to reduce manual brushing, vacuuming, and dependence on pool-service labor. Adoption is especially strong in markets with high labor costs, extensive private pool ownership, and growing interest in smart-home and connected outdoor-living technologies.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Growth is supported by the large global pool base, increasing consumer spending on outdoor living, rising pool-service costs, and demand for convenient maintenance equipment. Battery improvements and broader online availability are also making robotic cleaners accessible to more residential customers. In commercial settings, hotels, resorts, fitness facilities, community pools, and recreational properties require frequent cleaning, accelerating component wear and generating recurring aftermarket revenue.

High initial costs remain a constraint, particularly for advanced robotic pool cleaners equipped with premium batteries, sensors, connectivity, electronic controls, and multi-surface cleaning systems. Competition from manual cleaning, suction-side cleaners, pressure-side cleaners, and professional pool-service providers may also slow adoption among price-sensitive customers and in emerging markets.

Market Segmentation Insights

In-ground pools lead the market because larger and more complex pool structures require equipment capable of cleaning floors, walls, steps, and waterlines. Demand is particularly strong in the US, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, and other countries with substantial residential and hospitality pool infrastructure.

The Mid-Tier segment holds the largest share, supported by products that combine automated floor cleaning, effective filtration, dependable operation, and selected smart functions. Premium robotic pool cleaners are gaining traction in luxury residential and hospitality applications, where buyers prioritize AI-enabled navigation, advanced filtration, automated retrieval, app-based controls, and multi-surface coverage.

Online distribution is expanding rapidly as customers compare products by price, pool compatibility, cleaning coverage, battery runtime, filtration performance, navigation technology, warranty terms, and customer ratings. Digital channels also help manufacturers reach regions with limited specialist pool-equipment dealer networks.

Regional Market Analysis

North America remains one of the most established robotic pool cleaner and maintenance markets. Growth is supported by extensive residential pool ownership, strong spending on outdoor living, high service labor costs, and broad adoption of automated home-maintenance technologies. The US accounts for most regional demand, while Canada contributes through residential, hospitality, community, and recreational pool applications.

Europe is recording steady growth, led by France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the UK. Southern Europe benefits from significant residential and hospitality pool demand, while France has one of the region's largest residential swimming-pool markets. Across Europe, rising labor costs and demand for convenient maintenance are encouraging adoption of floor, wall, waterline, and fine-debris cleaning systems.

APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa offer additional growth opportunities as pool construction, hospitality investment, e-commerce access, and consumer awareness increase. Australia, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Turkey are among the markets covered in the geographic analysis.

Recent Market Developments



In 2025, Aiper expanded online access to its cordless robotic pool cleaners through its website and major e-commerce marketplaces.

Beatbot increased direct online distribution of premium AI-enabled and smart-navigation robotic pool cleaners.

Maytronics strengthened access to Dolphin robotic pool cleaners, accessories, and replacement products through digital and dealer channels.

Dreame expanded its robotic pool-cleaner presence through e-commerce and other digital sales platforms. Amazon broadened its pool-cleaning and outdoor-equipment categories, increasing product visibility and price transparency.

Competitive Landscape

The global robotic pool cleaner and maintenance market is moderately consolidated. Leading participants include Pentair, Hayward Industries, INC., Fluidra S.A, Maytronics, BWT Holding GmbH, Mariner 3S AG, Water Tech Corp, and Kokido Development Limited. Other prominent companies include Aiper, Betta, Blue Helix One, Aquatron Robotic Technology Ltd., Wybot, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi, Milagrow Humantech, Smorobot, Waterco Limited, Emaux Water Technology Co., Ltd., Weda Robotics, and Beatbot.

Competition increasingly extends beyond equipment sales to replacement parts, battery servicing, repairs, software updates, warranty coverage, and preventive maintenance. Manufacturers are differentiating through longer battery runtime, intelligent navigation, improved filtration, wall and waterline coverage, automated retrieval, smart-pool integration, and stronger after-sales support.

The market is segmented by In-Ground Pools and Above-Ground Pools; Economy, Mid-Tier, and Premium pricing; Corded and Cordless power sources; Residential and Commercial & Institutional applications; Offline and Online distribution; and multiple maintenance categories, including Replacement Parts & Consumables, Repair & Servicing Services, Preventive Maintenance Services, After-Sales & Warranty Services, and Others.

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