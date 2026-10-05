Argentina Data Center Market - Investment Analysis And Growth Opportunities 2026-2031 AI And Cloud Demand Drive 16.27% CAGR, Lifting Market Value To USD 825 Million

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Argentina Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Argentina Data Center Market was valued at USD 334 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 825 Million by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 16.27%. Growth is supported by enterprise digitalization, cloud adoption, artificial intelligence workloads and continued investment in colocation and support infrastructure.

Argentina currently has approximately 23 operational colocation data centers, with many facilities developed according to Tier III standards. Buenos Aires is the country's primary data center hub, hosting around 18 active facilities and 2 upcoming projects. Additional development is taking place across other Argentine cities, expanding the geographic reach of the market.

Data center construction costs in Argentina remain competitive, averaging $7-$8 million per MW. Most operators are investing in retail or hybrid colocation facilities because the market has a limited number of large enterprise customers requiring full-scale wholesale capacity. Hybrid facilities also help operators improve space utilization while serving customers with varied cloud, connectivity and AI infrastructure requirements.

Argentina Data Center Market Highlights



Approximately 23 existing colocation facilities and 3 upcoming data centers have been identified across 5 locations.

Buenos Aires accounts for the largest share of operational and planned data center capacity.

Most new colocation developments are designed around Tier III standards.

Cloud adoption and AI-focused infrastructure are creating new opportunities for investors, technology providers and construction contractors. Market investments include IT systems, electrical infrastructure, cooling equipment, mechanical systems and general construction services.

Investment and Colocation Market Analysis

The research assesses investments by colocation, hyperscale and enterprise operators, covering data center area in square feet, power capacity in MW and colocation revenue. It evaluates existing and upcoming facilities by location, built area and IT load capacity, while providing retail and wholesale colocation revenue forecasts for 2022-2031.

The analysis also examines retail and wholesale colocation pricing, demand and supply conditions, investment opportunities, market restraints and long-term industry prospects. Coverage of Argentina data center investments is divided among IT infrastructure, power systems, cooling technologies and general construction.

Vendor and Investor Landscape

Argentina's colocation investor landscape includes Cirion Technologies, Claro, EdgeConneX, EMPATEL SAPEM, G2K, IPLAN, NextStream, Telecentro Empresas and Telecom Argentina. These companies compete through facility expansion, connectivity services, cloud integration and flexible colocation offerings.

OpenAI and Sur Energy have signed a Letter of Intent to collaborate on Stargate Argentina, a proposed large AI-focused data center project. The initiative signals growing interest in Argentina as a destination for advanced computing infrastructure and may encourage further investment in power capacity, network connectivity and high-density data center systems.

Argentina's cloud market is also expected to expand during the forecast period as enterprises modernize IT operations and migrate workloads. Huawei Cloud currently maintains an established presence in the country through one availability zone.

Key Companies Covered



IT infrastructure providers: Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, NVIDIA and Oracle.

Data center construction contractors and sub-contractors: AECOM, Constructora Sudamericana, Datawaves, Fluor Construction, Micrico and Quark.

Support infrastructure providers: ABB, Alfa Laval, ASSA ABLOY, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Johnson Controls, KOHLER, Legrand, Narada Power Source, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ and Vertiv. New entrants: OpenAI & Sur Energy.

Report Coverage

The report provides an in-depth assessment of Argentina data center market share, existing facilities, planned developments and investment activity. It covers the following infrastructure segments:



IT infrastructure: server, storage and network infrastructure.

Electrical infrastructure: UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears, PDUs and other electrical infrastructure.

Mechanical infrastructure: cooling systems, rack cabinets and other mechanical infrastructure.

Cooling systems: CRAC and CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, condensers and dry coolers, and other cooling units.

General construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & commissioning Services, Building & Engineering Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM). Tier standards: Tier I & Tier II and Tier III facilities.

Why Purchase This Research?



Access market sizing by investment, area, power capacity and colocation revenue.

Compare existing and upcoming facilities across Buenos Aires and other cities.

Review investment activity among colocation, hyperscale and enterprise operators.

Evaluate retail and wholesale colocation revenue, forecasts and pricing.

Identify prominent investors, contractors and infrastructure suppliers.

Assess market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, restraints and competitive developments. Understand projected capacity additions across Argentina during 2026-2031.

Key Questions Addressed

Key Attributes

