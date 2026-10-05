Global Recreational Boat Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Volume To Reach 816.2 Thousand Units As Smart, Electric, And Outboard Boats Gain Momentum

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Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Recreational Boat Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recreational boat market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% from 2025 to 2031, with market volume reaching approximately 816.2 thousand units by 2031. Growth will be supported by replacement demand for aging boats, increasing private ownership in developing markets, marine tourism investment, and wider availability of compact personal watercraft, smaller motorboats, pontoons, inflatables, and man-powered craft.

Europe's established recreational boating ecosystem continues to support recurring ownership, replacement, and upgrade demand. According to European Boating Industry, Europe had approximately 6.5 million boats and 10,000 marinas in 2025. This extensive infrastructure supports participation across motorboats, sailboats, cruisers and yachts, inflatables, and other recreational vessels.

Key Recreational Boat Market Findings



Motorboats generated the largest revenue share at 46% in 2025.

Cruising & leisure represented the leading activity segment.

Outboard drive is forecast to record the highest drive-system CAGR of 5.62% through 2031.

Fuel-powered boats accounted for the largest power-source share in 2025.

North America led the global market with approximately 43% of revenue in 2025. The Middle East & Africa is expected to register the highest regional revenue CAGR during 2025-2031.

Technology, Connectivity, and Electrification Trends

Smart technology and connectivity are reshaping recreational boat design as customers prioritize easier operation, improved visibility, and remote vessel management. Digital helm displays, GPS chart plotters, engine telematics, battery and bilge alerts, app-based controls, joystick piloting, auto-levelling systems, onboard diagnostics, and remote monitoring are becoming important differentiators across motorboats, pontoons, cruisers, and premium leisure boats.

Electrification and hybridization are also gaining momentum as manufacturers improve propulsion efficiency, range, charging capability, and onboard energy management. Candela's C-8 electric hydrofoil, with an estimated range of 57 nautical miles at 22 knots, highlights the expanding potential of electric boats for day boating and shorter-distance leisure cruising. Hybrid systems, hydrogeneration, solar generation, and connected energy-management platforms are also entering premium cruising categories.

Primary Recreational Boat Market Drivers

Rising participation in fishing, cruising, tubing, wakeboarding, wakesurfing, and family leisure activities is strengthening demand for pontoons, fishing boats, personal watercraft, bowriders, wake boats, and small cruisers. Buyers increasingly prioritize adaptable seating, onboard storage, swim platforms, tow towers, wake-shaping systems, ballast controls, upgraded audio, and safer deck layouts.

Travel and tourism growth provides another significant market catalyst. More than 970 million tourists traveled internationally in 2023, supporting investment in marine tourism infrastructure, waterfront destinations, boat leasing, and water-sports services. Resorts, tourism companies, and local authorities are expanding fleets to serve demand for sightseeing, water sports, fishing, and coastal leisure experiences.

Market expansion is moderated by high purchase and ownership costs. Marine-grade materials, engines, electronics, safety systems, maintenance, storage, insurance, and financing can delay purchases or shift consumers toward used boats, rentals, and shared-access models. Environmental requirements related to emissions, noise, wastewater, fuel leakage, coatings, anchoring, and marina waste management can also increase manufacturing and ownership costs. The EU Recreational Craft Directive remains particularly relevant to product design and market entry across Europe.

Segment and Regional Insights

Motorboats led the recreational boat market in 2025 due to their broad application across family leisure, fishing, water sports, day cruising, and coastal recreation. Higher-value engines, navigation systems, digital controls, premium seating, entertainment equipment, and configurable layouts also support stronger revenue per unit.

Outboard drive held the largest drive-system share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.62%. Demand is supported by compatibility with small and mid-sized motorboats, pontoons, fishing boats, inflatables, and family leisure vessels. Fuel-powered boats remained the leading power-source category because of their speed, range, towing capacity, offshore capability, mature service networks, and rapid refuelling. However, future competitiveness will increasingly depend on efficiency, emissions compliance, and lower-emission product strategies.

Cruising & leisure accounted for the largest activity share, reflecting demand from families, retirees, second-home owners, boating enthusiasts, and affluent consumers. The segment benefits from diverse applications, including sightseeing, entertaining, weekend cruising, social gatherings, and short coastal trips.

North America retained approximately 43% of global recreational boat revenue in 2025. High ownership levels, extensive freshwater and coastal access, broad dealer coverage, domestic manufacturing, and mature replacement demand reinforce the region's leadership. The US remains the largest North American market, with approximately 95% of boats sold domestically manufactured, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

The Middle East & Africa is forecast to achieve the fastest regional revenue growth during 2025-2031, supported by marina construction, waterfront development, international brand expansion, and rising demand for motorboats, personal watercraft, cruisers, and premium yachts. In APAC, India is projected to record the highest volume CAGR among major regional markets as coastal recreation, marina infrastructure, boat availability, and higher-income consumer spending expand.

Recent Industry Developments



In May 2026, MasterCraft Boat Holdings completed its acquisition of Marine Products Corporation, adding Chaparral and Robalo to a portfolio that includes MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise.

In May 2026, Axopar Boats introduced the Axopar 38 Sun Top, featuring an open-air configuration and flexible spaces for driving, dining, relaxation, and social activities.

In September 2025, Malibu Boats launched the 2026 Wakesetter 22 LSV with a 15.8-inch touchscreen, redesigned helm seating, wireless charging, and enhanced wake and wave functionality. In October 2025, Fountaine Pajot released specifications for the FP44, offering up to 2,300 W of solar generation and an optional ODSea+ package incorporating hybrid propulsion, hydrogeneration, real-time monitoring, connected maintenance, and intelligent energy management.

Competitive Landscape

The global recreational boat market remains moderately fragmented. Manufacturers compete through hull design, propulsion performance, reliability, customization, onboard comfort, technology integration, dealer coverage, warranty support, and new-model development. Competition increasingly focuses on the complete boating experience, including assisted docking, connected displays, integrated navigation, premium audio, multifunctional seating, efficient hulls, and configurable cockpits.

Key companies include Azimut-Benetti Group, BENETEAU, Brunswick Corporation, Ferretti Group, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and White River Marine Group. Other prominent vendors include MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Malibu Boats, BRP, Polaris, Sunseeker, Candela Technology, Fountaine Pajot, Axopar Boats, Princess Yachts, Sanlorenzo, Zodiac Nautic, Oyster Yachts, Feadship, Sunreef Yachts, and Riviera Australia.

The market is segmented by boat type, activity type, drive system, power source, and geography. Major categories include motorboats, cruisers & yachts, personal watercraft, sailboats, pontoon & inflatable boats, fuel-powered boats, electric boats, hybrid boats, sail-propelled boats, and man-powered boats.

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