Global Cordless Power Tools Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Battery Ecosystems And Brushless Innovation Drive 6.76% CAGR And Premium Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Cordless Power Tools Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The global cordless power tools market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.76% from 2025-2031, reaching 324.48 million units by 2031. Market expansion is supported by advances in lithium-ion batteries, brushless motors, digital connectivity, safety features, and common-battery ecosystems. These platforms allow multiple cordless tools to operate with compatible batteries, lowering the cost of expanding tool collections and encouraging cross-category purchases.

Manufacturing, construction, infrastructure, energy, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and maintenance applications continue to drive demand. Global manufacturing production increased 1.2% quarter over quarter in Q1 2026, according to UNIDO, with Asia Pacific recording the strongest regional growth. Rising industrial output is increasing the use of portable tools across assembly, fabrication, installation, and plant maintenance.

Key Cordless Power Tools Market Insights



Drilling & fastening held the largest tool-type share at approximately 26% in 2025, led by drills.

The premium category is forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 7.25% during 2025-2031.

Brushless motors dominated the market in 2025 and are expected to generate substantial additional revenue by 2031.

12V cordless power tools represented the largest battery segment in 2025.

Industrial end-users accounted for the largest market share, with construction remaining a major revenue contributor.

Offline distribution led the market due to product demonstrations, immediate availability, and established dealer relationships. North America generated approximately 29% of global cordless power tools revenue in 2025.

Technology Advancements and Product Innovation

Battery improvements are increasing power, runtime, and thermal performance in demanding applications. Bosch introduced the ProCORE18V+ 8.0Ah battery with tabless-cell technology in 2024, reporting up to 71% longer runtime than its previous ProCORE18V 8.0Ah battery under specified test conditions. Makita expanded cordless fastening capabilities in 2025 with 18V LXT 21 and 30 framing nailers capable of driving up to 1,000 framing nails per charge with a 6.0Ah battery.

Connected-tool platforms are also becoming more important for professional users. Milwaukee Tool's ONE-KEY platform supports tool tracking, inventory management, service records, equipment assignment, and security functions. These capabilities help contractors and industrial operators manage cordless tool fleets across multiple locations.

Recent launches demonstrate the industry's continued shift from corded and pneumatic equipment. In June 2026, Bosch Power Tools added 39 corded and cordless products and accessories to its North American portfolio. Milwaukee Tool introduced the M18 FUEL STRIKER Hammer Chisel in May 2026, delivering 7 joules of striking force for vehicle-maintenance applications. Makita launched the 40V max XGT 3-Speed 1/2-inch Hammer Driver-Drill in February 2026, while DEWALT expanded its 20V MAX range in January 2026 with cordless solutions for concrete forming and spraying.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Asian-headquartered manufacturers are strengthening their global presence through broader battery platforms and professional product portfolios. Techtronic Industries reported record sales of $15.3 billion in 2025, with Milwaukee and Ryobi sales increasing 7.9% and 5.4%, respectively.

Safety and compliance requirements are accelerating demand for cordless drills, rotary hammers, grinders, and saws equipped with vibration control, electronic braking, and kickback protection. At the same time, improvements in lithium-ion cell design, battery electronics, and thermal management are enabling cordless tools to support increasingly intensive drilling, fastening, sawing, grinding, and cutting applications.

Infrastructure and energy investment is another major market driver. Global energy investment reached an estimated $3.3 trillion in 2025, including $2.2 trillion for clean-energy technologies. Spending on renewable energy, power grids, storage, electrification, and related infrastructure supports demand for cordless tools used in construction, installation, equipment erection, and field maintenance.

Market Segmentation

The cordless power tools market covers drilling & fastening, sawing & cutting, demolition, material removal, routing, and other tools. Drills lead the drilling & fastening category, while circular saws, reciprocating saws, band saws, jigsaws, shears & nibblers support cutting applications. Demolition products include hammer drills, rotary hammers, and demolition hammers, while material-removal equipment includes grinders and sanders.

Premium cordless tools are gaining momentum due to higher output, battery compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced operating features. Demand is strongest in developed markets such as the US, UK, and Germany, although higher prices continue to constrain adoption in parts of APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Brushless motors are increasingly preferred for high-performance tools because of their efficiency, durability, and lower maintenance requirements. The 12V category remains popular for compact and light-duty applications, while 18V, 20V, 40V, and 40V & Above systems address progressively more demanding professional tasks.

Regional Outlook

North America remained the leading regional market in 2025. Canada recorded an 8.5% increase in building-construction investment, while approximately 1.36 million privately owned housing units were started in the US. Construction, renovation, installation, and repair activity continues to support regional cordless tool demand.

APAC is expected to expand significantly through 2031, supported by industrialization and infrastructure spending. India is forecast to grow at a volume CAGR of 9.55% during 2025-2031. The country recorded real manufacturing GVA growth of 10.7% and construction GVA growth of 7.4% in FY 2025-2026, increasing demand for cordless equipment used in fabrication, construction, installation, cutting, fastening, and maintenance.

Competitive Landscape

The global cordless power tools market is highly competitive, with vendors differentiating through product breadth, pricing, battery-platform compatibility, distribution, after-sales support, and professional-user relationships. Key companies include Stanley Black & Decker, Robert Bosch, Techtronic Industries, Makita, and Hilti. Other prominent participants include CHERVON, FEIN, Festool, STIHL, Milwaukee, Hitachi, Ryobi, Snap-on, Metabo, Kyocera, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Panasonic, Positec Group, Skil, CRAFTSMAN, Kobalt, Dremel, Worx, Husqvarna Group, Einhell, INGCO, Mirka, and Evolution Power Tools.

Market Challenges

Growth may be constrained by low labor costs in some developing economies, where consumers are more likely to outsource repair and installation work than purchase DIY tools. Supply-chain disruptions and fluctuations in the prices of steel, aluminum, copper, plastics, lithium-ion cells, and electronic components may also increase production costs, affect product availability, and extend delivery lead times.

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