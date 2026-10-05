LYB To Discuss Third-Quarter Results Friday, Oct. 30, 2026
Teleconference and webcast details
Friday, Oct. 30, 2026
11 a.m. EDT
Hosted by David Dennison, head of investor relations
Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at .
Toll-free teleconference dial-in numbers
Participant/Guest toll-free: 877-407-8029
Participant/Guest toll: 201-689-8029
Participant/Guest: CallMe link
Presentation slides
Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at .
Replay information
A replay of the call will be available from 1 p.m. EDT Oct. 30 until Nov. 30, 2026. The replay dial-in numbers are:
Toll-Free: 877-660-6853
Toll: 201-612-7415
Access ID: 13746219
About LyondellBasell
We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.
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