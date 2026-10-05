Global Mass Spectrometry Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2021-2034 AI-Enabled Analytics And Precision Medicine Drive 7.6% CAGR And US$15.31 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on AI-enabled automation, high-resolution platforms, precision medicine, and regulatory testing across pharma, clinical, food safety, and environmental labs.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mass Spectrometry Market Size and Forecasts (2021-2034), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mass spectrometry market is projected to grow from US$ 7.89 Billion in 2025 to US$ 15.31 Billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during 2026-2034. Market growth is supported by government initiatives, investment in scientific research and innovation, expanding analytical requirements in the petrochemical and oil & gas industry, and stronger regulatory emphasis on food safety, environmental monitoring, pharmaceutical quality, and contaminant analysis.

Demand for advanced mass spectrometry technologies is increasing across pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics, life sciences research, environmental testing, food safety, petrochemicals, and forensic science. Investment in healthcare infrastructure, laboratory modernization, and research capabilities is accelerating the adoption of mass spectrometry systems among hospitals, research institutions, pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research organizations, and industrial laboratories.

Technological advances in high-resolution mass spectrometry, portable and benchtop instruments, AI-enabled data interpretation, cloud-based laboratory information systems, and automated sample preparation are improving analytical accuracy, throughput, speed, and operational efficiency. Applications in proteomics, metabolomics, genomics, drug discovery, biomarker identification, clinical research, therapeutic monitoring, and forensic toxicology are expected to generate substantial opportunities for mass spectrometry market participants.

North America Mass Spectrometry Market Outlook

North America remains the leading regional market, supported by extensive drug development research, established biotechnology infrastructure, significant healthcare expenditure, and rapid adoption of advanced laboratory technologies. The regional market includes the US, Canada, and Mexico, with the US holding the dominant position.

The presence of major mass spectrometry companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, and Danaher through SCIEX, strengthens the US market. Academic research institutions, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and government-funded programs are increasing their use of high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS), triple quadrupole LC-MS/MS systems, and AI-connected analytical platforms.

Funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other federal agencies continues to support proteomics, metabolomics, and precision medicine programs. Growth in biologics, biosimilars, and cell and gene treatments is also increasing reliance on LC-MS for ADME research, impurity analysis, biomarker identification, and pharmaceutical quality control.

Environmental applications are expanding as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) strengthens monitoring of PFAS, microplastics, and emerging contaminants through LC-MS/MS and GC-MS/MS workflows. Clinical and forensic toxicology laboratories are also increasing their use of confirmatory MS-based testing because of its analytical specificity.

Canada contributes to regional growth through environmental monitoring, food safety oversight, and academic research. Mexico is experiencing steady expansion supported by pharmaceutical manufacturing and environmental regulations. Across North America, market leadership is reinforced by established funding networks, continuous innovation, laboratory automation, and adoption of AI-driven mass spectrometry workflows.

Recent Mass Spectrometry Industry Developments



In January 2026, Bruker Corporation acquired an additional 60% ownership stake in TOFWERK AG, consolidating its ownership to 100%. The acquisition expands Bruker's ultra-fast time-of-flight (TOF) mass spectrometry capabilities for small-molecule applications, including atmospheric chemistry research, air quality monitoring, exposomics, foods, flavors & fragrances testing, and semiconductor cleanroom monitoring. In June 2025, Agilent introduced new mass spectrometry (MS) technologies designed to support biopharmaceutical development and clinical diagnostics, reinforcing its focus on high-growth analytical and healthcare applications.

National Genomics and Precision Medicine Initiatives Create Market Opportunities

The expansion of national genomics and precision medicine initiatives represents a significant long-term opportunity for the global mass spectrometry market. Governments across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East are investing in population-scale genome sequencing, precision diagnostics, and multi-omics research to advance disease prevention, personalized therapies, and healthcare outcomes.

Major programs include the U.S. All of Us Research Program, UK Biobank, Genomics England, the European 1+ Million Genomes Initiative, China Precision Medicine Initiative, BioBank Japan, and Australia's Genomics Health Futures Mission. These programs generate large genomic datasets that require complementary proteomics, metabolomics, lipidomics, and spatial omics analysis. As research expands beyond DNA sequencing to protein expression, metabolite regulation, and cellular pathways, demand is rising for LC-MS/MS, MALDI-TOF, Orbitrap, and ion mobility mass spectrometry systems used in biomarker discovery, companion diagnostics, therapeutic monitoring, and drug development.

Within the GCC, national genomics and precision medicine programs are creating additional opportunities for mass spectrometry adoption. The Saudi Genome Program (SGP), launched in 2013, has processed more than 63,000 genetic samples, identified over 7,500 pathogenic variants, and produced more than 140 peer-reviewed papers through collaborations involving seven national research centers and over 100 scientists.

Saudi Arabia's expanding genomic database provides a foundation for integrating proteomics and metabolomics into research involving hereditary disorders, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and rare genetic conditions. Proposals to establish a Saudi Proteomics Society, develop a national proteomics database, and strengthen international research partnerships could increase demand for high-resolution LC-MS/MS, MALDI-MS, imaging mass spectrometry, and quantitative proteomics workflows.

Report Sources and Strategic Value

Primary and secondary sources used in preparing the global mass spectrometry market report include the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), International Council for Harmonisation (ICH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), World Health Organization (WHO), European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), and Research, Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA).

Reasons to Buy



Assess global mass spectrometry market size, growth forecasts, leading companies, and high-potential segments.

Identify emerging industry trends and strategic priorities across developed and emerging markets.

Evaluate market drivers, regulatory developments, growth barriers, and competitive dynamics.

Support business expansion planning, product positioning, segmentation, pricing, and distribution decisions. Strengthen long-term strategies with actionable findings covering key applications, technologies, facilities, service types, and end users.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. Mass Spectrometry Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.1 Raw Material Suppliers / Components

2.2.2 Manufacturers/ Process / Technology

2.2.3 Distribution Landscape

2.2.4 End User

2.2.5 Level of Integration

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 50)

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High

2.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate

2.4.3 Threat of New Entrants: Moderate

2.4.4 Threat of Substitutes: Low

2.4.5 Competitive Rivalry: High

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Import-Export Analysis for Key Countries (As per the nearest HS Code)

2.6.1 Import-Export Analysis for Key Countries (902781 Mass spectrometers)

2.7 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.8 Product or Technology Roadmap

2.9 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.9.1 Sustainability Trends

2.9.2 Environmental Trends

2.9.3 Social Trends

2.9.4 Governance Trends

2.10 Patent Analysis

2.11 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Share Analysis, 2025 - By Key Players

3.3 Market Concentration

4. Mass Spectrometry Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Government Initiatives and Investment in Research and Innovation

4.1.2 Petrochemical and Oil and Gas Industry Analytical Needs

4.1.3 Regulatory Emphasis on Food Safety, Environmental Monitoring, and Contaminant Analysis

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Technical Expertise

4.2.2 High Total Cost of Ownership and Maintenance Requirements

4.2.3 Stringent Regulatory and Import Requirements

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Expanding National Genomics and Precision Medicine Initiatives

4.3.2 Strengthening of National Food Safety and Pesticide Residue Monitoring Programs

4.3.3 Advancing Petrochemical Characterization and Process Optimization

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Integration of Multi-Omics Approaches in Precision Medicine and Genomics Programs

4.4.2 Adoption of Advanced High-Resolution and Hyphenated MS Techniques in Petrochemical and Hydrocarbon Analysis

4.4.3 Expansion of High-Throughput LCMS/MS and GCMS/MS in Regulatory Food Safety and Environmental Monitoring

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. Mass Spectrometry Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Mass Spectrometry Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.2 Mass Spectrometry Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Mass Spectrometry Market Revenue Analysis - Product

6.1 Mass Spectrometry Market Forecasts and Analysis by Product

6.2 Product Overview and Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.2.1 LCMS

6.2.2 GCMS

6.2.3 ICPMS

7. Mass Spectrometry Market Revenue Analysis - End User

7.1 Mass Spectrometry Market Forecasts and Analysis by End User

7.2 End User Overview and Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.2.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

7.2.2 Petroleum and Petrochemicals

7.2.3 Food and Feed

7.2.4 Environmental

7.2.5 Forensics

7.2.6 Others

8. Mass Spectrometry Market - Geographical Analysis

8.1 Regional Analysis Coverage

8.1.1 Market Overview

8.1.2 Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.3 Market Segmentation by Product and End User

8.1.4 Market Breakdown by Countries

8.2 North America

8.2.1 United States Market

8.2.2 Canada Market

8.2.3 Mexico Market

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany Market

8.3.2 United Kingdom Market

8.3.3 France Market

8.3.4 Italy Market

8.3.5 Spain Market

8.3.6 Rest of Europe Market

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China Market

8.4.2 Japan Market

8.4.3 India Market

8.4.4 South Korea Market

8.4.5 Australia Market

8.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific Market

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia Market

8.5.2 United Arab Emirates Market

8.5.3 South Africa Market

8.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa Market

8.6 South and Central America

8.6.1 Argentina Market

8.6.2 Brazil Market

8.6.3 Rest of South and Central America Market

9. Mass Spectrometry Market Industry Landscape

10. Mass Spectrometry Market - Key Company Profiles

10.1 Company Profile Coverage

10.1.1 Key Facts

10.1.2 Business Description

10.1.3 Products and Services

10.1.4 Financial Overview

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.1.6 Key Developments

10.2 Agilent Technologies Inc

10.3 Bruker Corp

10.4 Danaher Corp

10.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.6 Waters Corp

10.7 Revvity Inc

10.8 Shimadzu Corporation

10.9 Rigaku Corp

10.10 JEOL Ltd

10.11 LECO Corporation

11. Appendix

11.1 Glossary

11.2 Research Methodology and Approach

11.2.1 Secondary Research

11.2.2 Primary Research

11.2.3 Market Estimation Approach

11.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

11.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

11.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

11.2.5 Currency Conversion

11.3 About the Analyst

11.4 Market Intelligence Cloud

List of Tables [180]

List of Figures [51]

Companies

The List of Companies - Mass Spectrometry Market



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corp

Revvity Inc

Rigaku Corp

JEOL Ltd. LECO Corporation

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