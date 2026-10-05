Mindpal Announces 3Rd Executive Roundtable On Scaling Industrial Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Economic development leader Tom Wisemiller, quantitative analyst Anna Grebenchtchikova, and robotics executive Pankhuri Bajpai join MindPal CEO Chris Parjaszewski to reveal blueprints for mid-market manufacturing growth.MindPal, a pioneer in AI-driven workflow integration and estimating automation for manufacturing and construction tech, has officially announced the third edition of its signature ConTech Executive Roundtable series. The live virtual session, titled „Scaling Industrial Revenue in 2026: AI Estimating Velocity, Plant Expansion & Regional Energy Infrastructure,” will broadcast live on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 1:00 PM EST (7:00 PM CEST).Following previous high-profile sessions featuring Reshoring Initiative founder Harry Moser and workforce economist Dr. Edward E. Gordon, this upcoming roundtable tackles the three most pressing operational and strategic hurdles facing mid-market fabricators and building product manufacturers in late 2026: compressing quoting cycles, overcoming regional power grid constraints, and executing floor-level automation without operational downtime.The roundtable brings together an unscripted panel of cross-disciplinary industry authorities:Tom Wisemiller (Featured Speaker) - President & CEO of the Northwest Alabama Economic Development Alliance (EDA). Wisemiller brings direct expertise in industrial site selection, utility infrastructure, and helping expanding manufacturers navigate power grid capacity constraints and state-level capital incentives.Anna Grebenchtchikova, CQF - Quantitative Hedge Fund Analyst, AI strategist, and former McKinsey consultant with academic credentials from Cambridge and Stanford. Grebenchtchikova will deliver a macroeconomic outlook on manufacturing capex, institutional capital flows heading into 2027, and data-backed evaluations of where AI produces real bottom-line ROI versus speculative hype.Pankhuri Bajpai - Head of Business Development at Caleco Films Robotics and COO at Alightway Solutions. Bajpai provides ground-level operational frameworks for deploying robotics and automation systems on the shop floor without stalling existing production lines.Chris Parjaszewski (Host) - CEO of ConTech by MindPal, leading the discussion on how automated document processing and AI estimating pipelines eliminate manual takeoffs to capture preferred-specifier status with contractors.Core Agenda PillarsThe 45-minute executive briefing will address:Macro Capital & Site Selection Realities: Analyzing shifting institutional investment trends, tightening margins, and how power grid bottlenecks dictate where building product manufacturers can realistically expand physical plants.Compressing the B2B Estimating Bottleneck: Eliminating two-week manual takeoff cycles by deploying AI document parsing to ingest architectural drawings, BIM models, and RFQs in minutes - enabling same-day bid turnarounds that capture market share.From Software to Steel (Pragmatic Robotics): Actionable blueprints for integrating robotics into handling and fabrication lines, solving human-machine workflow handoffs, and scaling plant output with zero headcount growth.Live Executive Q&A: An open interactive floor connecting audience members directly with the panelists.Registration & Access DetailsDate: Wednesday, October 14, 2026Time: 1:00 PM - 1:50 PM EST / 12:00 PM CST / 7:00 PM CESTFormat: Live Virtual Panel with Audience Q&ADirect Zoom Registration:LinkedIn Event Page:Executive Strategy Pack Portal:All registered attendees will receive the post-event ConTech Executive Strategy Pack & Recap PDF, alongside access to a complimentary digital workflow and estimating audit conducted by MindPal's engineering team.About MindPalMindPal develops automated workflow and document integration architectures engineered specifically for mid-market manufacturing and construction technology enterprises. By connecting front-office bidding pipelines directly to plant execution, MindPal empowers fabricators to accelerate quoting velocity, maximize plant capacity, and scale commercial revenue without adding administrative overhead.

Tomasz Teluk

MindPal

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MindPal Announces 3rd Executive Roundtable on Scaling Industrial Revenue News Provided By MindPal October 05, 2026, 10:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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