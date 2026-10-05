Printzone Advertising Marks 5,000+ Vehicle Branding Projects Across The UAE Since 2010

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Green and yellow branded sedan with custom vinyl vehicle wrap inside Dubai car branding workshop for corporate mobile advertising-2 (1)

Printzone Advertising LLC has served Dubai and the UAE since 2010, completing 5,000+ vehicle branding projects for businesses of all sizes.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printzone Advertising LLC has been serving the vehicle branding industry since 2010, completing more than 5,000 projects for businesses across Dubai and the wider UAE. What started as a small operation in Al Quoz has grown into one of the region's more established names in car wrapping and commercial vehicle graphics, working with companies ranging from single-vehicle startups to large corporate fleets.Serving the UAE Since 2010Since 2010, Printzone has worked across a wide mix of industries, from food and beverage to landscaping, energy, and logistics. The vehicle branding company 's client list over the years has included names such as Hubit Italian Food, Mentos, Energizer, Sharaf DG Energy, Greenvista Pools & Landscaping, Goodway, Issaco, Zofeur, and Maestro Pizza, among many others.Each business came to Printzone with a different goal. Some wanted a single branded delivery van. Others needed an entire fleet wrapped to a consistent design, but the underlying need was usually the same: visibility on the road without a recurring ad spend.A Printzone spokesperson said, "It's been a long journey in this line of work. Vehicles change, materials change, and RTA rules get updated. What has stayed the same is that clients want their branding to look good and last, and they want it done without hassle. Whether it's a food brand like Hubit or Maestro Pizza needing their delivery fleet to stand out or an industrial name like Sharaf DG Energy branding service vehicles, the process has to be reliable every time."Why the Milestone Matters for Dubai BusinessesDubai's roads carry a large volume of daily traffic, which makes vehicle branding one of the more practical ways for local businesses to stay visible without ongoing advertising costs. As more companies adopt this form of advertising, the market has also become more competitive, with wrap quality and RTA compliance becoming bigger factors in which vehicle branding company a business chooses to work with.Printzone attributes part of its longevity to consistency in materials and process. The vehicle branding company uses Icon by ORAFOL, a German-engineered vinyl built to withstand Dubai's heat and sun exposure that can be particularly challenging for car vinyl wraps and fleet projects.Printzone backs every wrap with two forms of coverage: a 2-year warranty on side panels and doors, and a separate guarantee against print fading. Roof and bonnet areas are excluded from both, as their direct sun exposure makes them more prone to wear."Materials matter more here than in most places," the spokesperson noted. "A wrap that looks fine in a cooler climate can start peeling or fading within months under Dubai's sun if the vinyl is not built for it. That is part of why we have stayed with the same supplier for a long time and why clients like Goodway and Zofeur have come back to us for repeat work across their fleets rather than switching providers."A Client Base Built Across SectorsLooking back across its projects since 2010, Printzone notes that its work has rarely been limited to one type of business. Landscaping and pool maintenance companies like Greenvista have needed service vehicle branding that holds up to daily outdoor use, while consumer brands such as Mentos and Energizer have used vehicle graphics as part of wider marketing campaigns.Industrial and energy sector clients such as Sharaf DG Energy have leaned on the company for larger fleet branding jobs, where consistency across every vehicle matters as much as the design itself."No two clients ask for exactly the same thing," the spokesperson said. "A food delivery brand wants something bright and easy to recognise on the street. An industrial client usually wants something cleaner and more corporate. Our job is to understand the difference and still deliver the same level of quality and compliance regardless of the industry."Looking Back and AheadSince 2010, Printzone has also built out its RTA permit support, helping clients navigate approval requirements such as the 50 percent Arabic text rule and documentation tied to trade licenses. The car wrapping company says this side of the business has grown alongside demand for wraps themselves, as more businesses look for a single provider to manage design, printing, installation, and approvals together rather than coordinating multiple vendors.Looking ahead, Printzone plans to continue investing in its printing equipment and installation team as it moves into its next phase of growth. The company says it intends to keep its focus on RTA-compliant work and durable materials as more businesses across the UAE, from small delivery operations to established names, turn to vehicle branding as part of their marketing plans.About Printzone Advertising LLCPrintzone Advertising LLC is a Dubai-based vehicle branding company offering car branding, van branding, truck branding, bus branding, fleet branding, vehicle decals, and full RTA permit and approval support. Founded in 2010 and based in Al Quoz, the company has completed more than 5,000 projects for over 1,000 businesses across Dubai and the UAE, including brands such as Hubit Italian Food, Mentos, Energizer, Sharaf DG Energy, Greenvista, Goodway, Issaco, Zofeur, and Maestro Pizza.Contact InformationPhone: 050 877 3876 / 04 22 41 900Email:...Instagram:Address: Warehouse No. 2 - 20b St, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3 - Al Quoz - Dubai, United Arab EmiratesWebsite: printzonedubai

Hasan Mourshed

Printzone Advertising LLC

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Printzone Advertising Marks 5,000+ Vehicle Branding Projects Across the UAE Since 2010 News Provided By Printzone Advertising LLC October 05, 2026, 10:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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