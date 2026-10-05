BJP MLA Booked Over Alleged Remarks Against Jharkhand CM's Mother

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 5 (IANS) The Jharkhand Police have registered an FIR against BJP MLA Satyendra Nath Tiwari of Garhwa in connection with alleged objectionable remarks made about Rupi Soren, the mother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Police have launched an investigation after registering a case under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other laws.

According to police, the FIR was lodged at Ranka police station in Garhwa on the basis of a written complaint submitted by Shravan Singh Kharwar, a resident of Gasedag village.

The complainant alleged that Tiwari made objectionable and derogatory comments about Rupi Soren in a video that was circulated online.

The complaint stated that the remarks were made at a time when Rupi Soren was unwell and undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Kharwar claimed that the alleged comments not only hurt him personally but also offended the sentiments of the Scheduled Tribe community.

He further told police that a recording of the video could be provided on a pen drive as evidence.

The complainant sought action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Acting on the complaint, police registered an FIR and initiated a probe into the matter.

Police said the video containing the alleged remarks was originally aired on a YouTube channel on September 28 and was later circulated on social media.

The complaint was filed on the basis of this video. Investigators said the matter is under investigation and further legal action will depend on the findings of the probe.

There was no immediate response from Tiwari regarding the allegations levelled against him.

Police said the full context of the alleged remarks and the course of any further legal proceedings would become clear only after the investigation is completed.