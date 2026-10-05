Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Of South Africa's Council For Geoscience To Speak At African Mining Week (AMW) 2026

Mosa Mabuza, CEO of South Africa's Council for Geoscience (CGS), has been confirmed as a speaker at African Mining Week (AMW) ( ) 2026, taking place from October 14–16 in Cape Town.

Mabuza will participate in the Leveraging Advanced Technologies&AI to Transform Mining Practices for Sustainable Growth panel discussion, alongside representatives from technology, mining and market intelligence companies including Moore Global, S&P Global Energy, KoBold Metals, Smart Innovations Ghana and Geolinks Services. The session will examine how technologies spanning AI, remote sensing, drones and digital mining solutions are transforming mineral exploration, mine development and resource management across Africa.

His participation comes as CGS advances a range of initiatives aimed at strengthening South Africa's geological intelligence, accelerating exploration and unlocking new investment opportunities across the country's mineral resource base.

In July 2026, CGS strengthened its international cooperation through a partnership with the Geological Survey of the Netherlands, focused on integrated geoscience mapping, critical raw materials research and policy development under the South Africa–European Union Country Window.

A partnership with global mining company BHP will leverage the company's global experience in advanced geomapping to map South Africa's geology, unlock new exploration blocks, and attract fresh capital.

CGS is further advancing the digital transformation of South Africa's geological information through the development of Africa's first Virtual Core Library. The initiative is digitizing the country's national drill-core archive, enabling geological material to be accessed remotely and analyzed using modern technologies to support exploration and scientific research.

The council achieved a significant milestone in July 2026 when its Analytical Services laboratory attained ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, strengthening the quality and international credibility of its scientific and analytical services.

Its February 2026 partnership with Gabon's Ministry of Mines and Geological Services aims to capitalize on South Africa's expertise in mining and geological surveys to support the development of Gabon's mineral sector.

Coming into this picture, AMW 2026 represents an ideal platform for CGS to highlight emerging, lucrative investment opportunities within South Africa's mining sector. The event will showcase how data-driven exploration can reduce exploration risk, improve efficiency and accelerate the development of Africa's mineral resources.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.