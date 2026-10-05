Bitcoin Targets 2026 Open: Key Drivers To Watch This Week

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin is testing a crucial technical area as the market begins to position for a macro-heavy week. After a strong weekly close on Bitstamp, BTC briefly pushed back toward the $87,000 region, but traders are still watching the yearly open at $87,570 as the next ceiling that could determine whether momentum extends.

At the same time, attention is shifting beyond crypto charts. With U.S. bond yields still elevated and the Federal Reserve set to publish September FOMC minutes on Wednesday, traders appear primed to react quickly to any signals that could reinforce“higher for longer” expectations-an environment that often keeps risk assets, including crypto, under pressure.

Bitcoin bulls revisited roughly $87,000, but the 2026 yearly open at $87,570 remains a key resistance level. Near-term volatility is being influenced by derivatives positioning and liquidation clusters, especially around mid-$80,000s. U.S. Treasury market developments are likely to steer crypto sentiment, with the Fed minutes due Wednesday. Despite a historically weak start to October, BTC has shown relative resilience early in the month, according to CryptoQuant and CoinGlass data.

Key takeawaysYearly open at $87,570 puts bulls under pressure

Bitcoin continues to grind through a range after posting its highest weekly close since late January. According to Bitstamp data referenced via TradingView, BTC/USD closed the week at $86,532 and then printed brief wicks toward $87,000 on some exchanges.

Even with that uptick, the market has not yet reclaimed the yearly open at $87,570. Analysts framing the current structure suggest the latest push higher is part of a broader attempt to break out that has repeatedly stalled since Sept. 21.

On lower time frames, order-book liquidity appears to be shaping price behavior. CoinGlass liquidation heatmap data (as referenced in the original coverage) shows concentrations of liquidations not only closer to $85,500, but also around $83,700, while bids and asks reportedly thickened near the spot area-conditions that can keep price movement contained even when short-term traders chase momentum.

Trader and analyst Rekt Capital summarized the current setup as Bitcoin being“sandwiched” between approximately $82,500 support and the mid-to-high-$86,000s resistance band. In that view, a clean break above about $86,700 would be the first signal that BTC can press into a higher range, while failure to hold the lower threshold risks another attempt at the broader prior range.

Rates fears keep crypto tied to U.S. bond trading

Macro conditions are becoming the primary catalyst focus. The U.S. has a lighter macro calendar this week, leaving bond markets and policy signals to carry more weight in day-to-day pricing.

Earlier, yields reached levels described as not seen since 2002. The original report cited moves in both the 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields to 5.34% and 5.69% respectively, before modestly easing and then rebounding. At the time of writing, the 10-year yield was quoted around 5.25%.

Wednesday's Federal Reserve minutes are likely to matter because expectations have already shifted sharply. CME Group's FedWatch Tool data, as cited in the coverage, shows a major change in the probability of an additional 0.25% hike at the October meeting: odds fell from around 70% a week earlier to about 18% at the time of writing. Even so, the market still appears to look for a more hawkish longer timeline, with a December hike remaining a consensus expectation.

That divergence-lower probability for October, but sustained“higher for longer” thinking-can be a difficult combination for crypto. The original article also referenced comments from Timothy Chubb, chief investment officer at Girard Advisory Services, who argued that the post-payrolls yield rebound reflects the broader Fed story rather than a change driven by a single data point. He pointed to sticky inflation and volatility in energy prices tied to geopolitical conflict as ongoing drivers behind restrictive policy.

Inflation expectations remain the other key variable. The report noted that August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, did not significantly alter market assessments, and it highlighted that changes in how the index is calculated may have contributed to the lower reading. The next major data release referenced is the Consumer Price Index (CPI), due Oct. 14.

October seasonality: early strength despite weak historical first days

Seasonality continues to influence how some traders interpret Bitcoin's calendar. The original report highlighted CryptoQuant findings that BTC has historically struggled during the first three days of October, with an average decline of 0.66% since prior years.

CryptoQuant's contributor Andrew Kamsky, as cited, said 2026 has stood out so far. According to the referenced numbers, BTC/USD was up 1.4% over the first three days of October, producing month-to-date upside of about 2.7%. CryptoQuant's comparison also noted that from Oct. 1's close to Oct. 3's close, BTC avoided losses, while the historical average for the same period is negative.

On a longer horizon, CoinGlass data referenced in the report suggests Bitcoin has ended October higher in recent history. Since 2013, the average October gain is cited as 18.7%, with only three“red” October months over the period and the largest drop recorded at -13% in 2014. If that average continues to hold, the report framed it as implying a target just under $100,000 for 2026.

It's worth noting the difference between short-term seasonality and the macro tape. Even if October tends to be supportive, elevated Treasury yields and policy uncertainty can still override seasonal patterns-especially around major Fed communications like FOMC minutes.

What traders may watch next

For the immediate outlook, BTC's ability to hold below the yearly open-or reclaim and build above it-looks like the near-term decision point, especially given the liquidation clusters and liquidity walls highlighted by CoinGlass. At the same time, the market's reaction to Wednesday's Fed minutes and subsequent Treasury yield moves will likely determine whether technical resistance can be overcome or whether the range persists.

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