Defence Forces Memorial Hospital (DFMH) Advances Specialised Blood Care With First Red Blood Cell Exchange

Advances in specialised medical care are strengthening the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) health system, expanding access to complex treatment while reducing the need to refer patients to external healthcare facilities.

Defence Forces Memorial Hospital (DFMH) has achieved a major medical milestone after successfully conducting its first red blood cell exchange using the newly acquired Spectra Optia® apheresis system.

The procedure, performed at the hospital's Renal Unit on 2 October 2026, involved a 15-year-old female patient living with sickle cell disease. Its successful completion marks an important expansion of DFMH's capacity to manage complex blood disorders through specialised and technology-enabled care.

Apheresis is an advanced blood-processing procedure that selectively separates specific components of a patient's blood while returning the remaining components to the body. The technology enables clinicians to undertake specialised therapeutic procedures tailored to particular medical conditions.

During a red blood cell exchange, abnormal or sickled red blood cells are removed from the patient's circulation and replaced with compatible donor red blood cells. This reduces the proportion of sickled cells in the bloodstream and can form part of specialised management for patients with sickle cell disease.

The introduction of the capability at DFMH represents more than the successful completion of a single procedure. It expands the hospital's ability to provide specialised haematological interventions within the KDF healthcare system, enabling eligible patients who require red blood cell exchange to access the service at the facility.

The acquisition of the Spectra Optia® system also provides a platform for the progressive development of other therapeutic apheresis procedures and advanced transfusion support.

As the service develops, it is expected to strengthen multidisciplinary management of patients with complex haematological and other conditions requiring specialised blood-component therapy.

For KDF personnel, their families and other eligible beneficiaries, the new capability enhances access to advanced medical treatment while strengthening continuity of care within the military health system.

The milestone demonstrates DFMH's continued advancement as a specialised referral facility and highlights the role of modern medical technology, skilled healthcare professionals and sustained capability development in improving patient outcomes.

By integrating advanced therapeutic technologies into clinical practice, DFMH continues to strengthen its capacity to provide comprehensive, specialised and patient-centred healthcare in support of the health and well-being of the Defence community.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.