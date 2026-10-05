Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Joins Communities And Stakeholders For Mukogodo Walk Wild

Environmental conservation and community participation remain vital to protecting Kenya's natural ecosystems while strengthening peaceful coexistence among communities that depend on shared natural resources.

The General Officer Commanding Central Command (CENTCOM), Major General Kamoiro, accompanied by the Commander Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU), Brigadier A. M. Saman, and other senior Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) commanders, joined local communities and conservation stakeholders during the fifth edition of the Mukogodo Walk Wild event held at Lokusero in Mukogodo Forest.

Mukogodo Forest is Kenya's largest dryland forest ecosystem and an important wildlife corridor connecting the landscapes of Laikipia, Isiolo and Samburu counties. Beyond its ecological significance, the forest supports surrounding communities and wildlife, making its conservation critical to environmental sustainability and harmonious coexistence.

Hosted at Lokusero Secondary School, the annual Mukogodo Walk Wild brought together local communities, conservation partners, corporate organisations, government agencies and multi-agency security personnel to promote environmental awareness and undertake practical conservation activities.

Participants took part in guided forest walks and nature trail experiences designed to deepen their appreciation of the forest ecosystem and its biodiversity. The event also featured tree planting and ecosystem restoration activities, conservation awareness campaigns, cultural performances and exhibitions showcasing local heritage.

The activities provided an opportunity for participating organisations and communities to strengthen collaboration in safeguarding the Mukogodo ecosystem while highlighting the important relationship between conservation, livelihoods and security.

Also present was the Member of Parliament for Laikipia North Constituency, Hon. Sarah Paulata Korere, alongside local community and conservancy leaders.

KDF participation in the Mukogodo Walk Wild highlights the broader contribution of the military to environmental stewardship and community engagement. Through cooperation with communities, conservation organisations and other government agencies, the KDF continues to support initiatives that protect critical ecosystems while fostering trust and peaceful coexistence.

The engagement further demonstrated the value of multi-agency and community partnerships in addressing environmental challenges, strengthening resilience and preserving Kenya's natural heritage for future generations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.