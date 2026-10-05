Google Employee Shares Why Workplace Culture Beats The Company's Lavish Perks: 'You're Bound To Grow'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Google has set the gold standard for corporate perks - legendary free buffets, nap pods, sprawling and futuristic campuses, and much more. However, according to one company insider, Google's ultimate workplace benefit cannot be found in a cafeteria or a lucrative benefits package.

In a recent viral Instagram video, a Google employee named Hema revealed that the most rewarding part of her job is entirely intangible: the people and the highly collaborative environment.

| Google employee earning nearly $1 million a year quits, says 'Felt some FOMO...' 'Actual best part is the people'

“Everyone thinks that working at Google is about the free food and the big perks. But you know what the actual best part is? It's the people,” Hema said in the video.

She explained that being surrounded by sharp yet humble colleagues creates an environment where employees constantly learn and grow, without ever feeling left behind.

This seamless teamwork, she noted, applies to everything from executing major corporate projects to organising elaborate festive performances.

Drawing on the popular adage that a person is the average of the five people they spend the most time with, Hema emphasised the inevitable personal growth that comes from such an ecosystem.“When you're surrounded by such people, you're just bound to grow,” she said.

| Google employee shares what she eats at office for lunch; netizens react

She also offered words of encouragement to professionals striving for success.“Anyone out there who's grinding, just work hard, just trust the process, and build an environment that inspires you, because then it'll be worth every second.”

Her remarks underscore a broader corporate reality: a supportive workplace culture and inspiring colleagues often leave a far deeper impact on employee satisfaction than lavish perks alone.

“The smartest people I know, and somehow the most humble too. That's my favourite part of working at Google,” she wrote in the caption.

| Ex-Google employee struggles in Canada, says, 'Indian experience undervalued!' Netizens react

The video quickly struck a chord with social media users, many of whom agreed that a supportive workplace culture is paramount to professional growth.

"The people you work with really shape your growth," one user agreed in the comments section.

Another pointed out the broader impact of a healthy team dynamic, stating, "A good work environment makes such a difference."

Echoing Hema's sentiments on continuous learning, a third user wrote, "Being surrounded by smart people pushes you to grow."

Summing up the prevailing mood online, another commenter concluded, "Great colleagues can be the biggest workplace perk."