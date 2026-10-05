'Why Are You Afraid Of Women?' Rahul Gandhi Trains Guns On Amit Shah Over Alleged Delhi Police Misconduct

MENAFN - Live Mint) Leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that women protesters and women 'journalists' had faced mistreatment by the Delhi Police during recent incidents in the national capital and demanded accountability from the authorities.

In a post on social media, Rahul Gandhi alleged that several people were detained at Jantar Mantar and claimed that women protesters had accused male police personnel of misbehaviour.

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“What's happening in Delhi right now follows a single pattern: silence any woman who dares to ask questions,” Rahul Gandhi said.

What has the journalist alleged?

An allegation of sexual assault against a Delhi Police officer during a protest at Jantar Mantar has triggered protests outside Parliament Street Police Station, with journalists, protesters and lawyers demanding action on the complaint.

The allegation was made by an independent journalist who said she was covering the detention of AISA activist Neha Bora when the incident allegedly took place. The allegations against the police officer have not been independently verified.

In a video message posted by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, the journalist alleged that ACP Vivek Bhagat groped and pushed her while she was covering the detention at Jantar Mantar.

"It's been more than three hours that I have been sitting inside Parliament Street Police Station," she said.

'Cameras were snatched from female journalists'

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that cameras were snatched from female journalists and that some journalists were dragged during the incident. He also claimed that no FIR was registered on the complaint of a journalist.

The Congress leader linked the allegations to an earlier incident involving two women, Shaheen and Nafisa, who he said had spoken about alleged violence and mistreatment inside the Saket police station.

“A few weeks ago, Shaheen and Nafisa recounted their experiences of violence and mistreatment inside the Saket police station. Think about it-inside the station, the very place where women go to file complaints,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the conduct of police personnel in the incidents raised questions about the treatment of women who approach law enforcement authorities.

“Those entrusted with the responsibility of protecting women are now the ones posing a threat to them,” he said.

Administrative control over the Delhi Police

Rahul Gandhi also questioned the administrative control over the Delhi Police, saying,“And everyone in this country knows who the Delhi Police answers to.” The Congress leader demanded that the complete CCTV footage from the Saket police station be made public and called for immediate action against police personnel found responsible for any wrongdoing.

“The entire CCTV footage from the Saket police station should be made public. Immediate action must be taken against the guilty police officers,” he said.

Rahul also sought justice for Shaheen, Nafisa and others who, according to his post, had faced alleged violence or rude treatment by Delhi Police.

“Shaheen, Nafisa, and all those who have faced violence and rudeness from the Delhi Police must get justice,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Addressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he concluded by asking,“Mr. Amit Shah-why are you and your police so afraid of women?”

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The allegations made by Rahul Gandhi come amid political criticism over the handling of protests and the conduct of police personnel in the national capital. The claims regarding detention, alleged misbehaviour and non-registration of complaints would require confirmation from Delhi Police and other official records.

(With ANI input)