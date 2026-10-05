Behind In Evs, Toyota Powering Ahead With Hydrogen Vehicles

MENAFN - Asia Times) Hydrogen-powered passenger cars have been left far behind by electric vehicles and hybrids, but the hydrogen truck market is growing and new technology developed for auto racing is keeping hopes for hydrogen cars alive. Toyota and its European partners are in the vanguard of these developments.

On September 26 and 27, at the FIA World Endurance Championship auto-racing event, 6 Hours of Fuji, held at Fuji Speedway in Japan, Toyota Racing, MissionH24 and Automobile Club de l'Ouest announced that Toyota will supply a hydrogen combustion engine for Mission24's H24EVO race car prototype.

The FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) is the worldwide governing body for four-wheeled motorsport. Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) creates, owns and organizes the 24 Hours of Le Mans and related auto races.

MissionH24 is the program created by ACO and H24Project to bring hydrogen-powered cars to endurance racing. H24Project is the French engineering company responsible for MissionH24's technical development, prototype testing and track operations.

Toyota's hydrogen combustion engine is a 3.5-liter V6 model designed specifically for motorsport. When integrated with the H24EVO's hybrid system, it is expected to deliver power and performance much closer to Le Mans endurance racing standards than its predecessors.

MissionH24 aims to introduce a Hydrogen category at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2030. Both hydrogen fuel cell electric and hydrogen internal combustion engine prototypes will be allowed.

Speaking to reporters at Fuji Speedway, MissionH24 technical director Bassel Aslan said the new prototype“is already taking concrete form” as MissionH24 and Toyota Racing work on the mechanical interfaces between the engine, chassis, and gearbox; the communication architecture; electrical interfaces; controls; and associated software.

“This engine also offers high efficiency,” he said,“a key asset for optimizing the use of on-board liquid hydrogen and, consequently, the vehicle's range, which is a major advantage in endurance racing.”