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Global Air Duct Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2031 Smart Monitoring And Prefabrication Drive Market Toward USD 14.47 Billion By 2031 At 4.83% CAGR


2026-10-05 06:19:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prefabricated ductwork cuts labor and installation time, while smart monitoring optimizes energy use, enables predictive maintenance and improves performance

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Air Duct Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Air Duct Market Outlook, 2031 indicates that the global air duct market, valued at more than USD 10.98 billion in 2025, is projected to exceed USD 14.47 billion by 2031. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.83% from 2026-2031, supported by energy-efficient construction, indoor air quality requirements, infrastructure investment, and the adoption of smart HVAC systems.

The air duct industry has progressed from basic sheet metal trunking to engineered air distribution networks designed for energy efficiency, occupant health, fire safety, and automated performance monitoring. Computer-aided design, building information modeling, and HVAC engineering platforms such as Trane TRACE, Carrier HAP, and Autodesk Revit have improved load calculations, friction loss analysis, duct routing, and coordination with structural and electrical systems.

Regulatory standards remain central to global market development. ASHRAE 62.1 and ASHRAE 90.1 influence ventilation, indoor air quality, and energy performance, while EN 1505 and EN 12237 support consistent ductwork testing in Europe. UL 181 continues to guide flexible duct connections in North America, and SMACNA manuals shape fabrication and installation practices worldwide. Stricter leakage, insulation, smoke control, and thermal performance requirements are encouraging investment in tightly sealed, high-performance duct systems.

Key Market Drivers

  • Energy efficiency regulations: The European Union's Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and comparable standards in North America are increasing demand for insulated ductwork, improved sealing, and pressure-class systems that reduce energy loss.
  • Indoor air quality investment: Building owners, healthcare operators, airports, and public institutions are upgrading ventilation and filtration systems to improve contaminant control, occupant safety, and airflow performance.
  • Large-scale construction: Airports, stadiums, commercial towers, hospitals, data centers, and transportation projects require extensive HVAC duct networks with demanding ventilation, zoning, and smoke control specifications.
  • Smart building adoption: Building management platforms from companies such as Siemens and Schneider Electric increasingly monitor airflow, duct pressure, and energy consumption in real time.

Market Challenges

  • Installation skill shortages: Complex systems require trained HVAC technicians to complete accurate layout, sealing, testing, and balancing. Labor shortages can increase leakage, project delays, and operating costs, particularly in India and Southeast Asia.
  • Material cost volatility: Fluctuating prices for galvanized steel, aluminum, and insulation can affect budgets, procurement schedules, and the adoption of advanced duct systems in cost-sensitive markets.

Leading Air Duct Market Trends

  • Prefabricated and modular ductwork: Off-site manufacturing is reducing on-site labor, shortening installation schedules, and improving quality control across airports, high-rise buildings, stadiums, and other complex projects.
  • Smart duct monitoring: Sensors connected to building automation systems support predictive maintenance, zone-level diagnostics, airflow balancing, and energy optimization.
  • Sustainable manufacturing: Manufacturers are introducing lower-carbon materials and production methods as construction companies work toward environmental performance targets.
  • Advanced system integration: Ductwork is increasingly designed as part of a complete HVAC solution incorporating filtration, fire dampers, sound attenuation, pressure control, and automated commissioning.

Galvanized steel ductwork holds the leading material position because of its durability, corrosion resistance, cost-effectiveness, non-combustible properties, and compatibility with established fabrication standards. It supports common HVAC components, including fire dampers, access doors, and sound attenuators, while meeting the mechanical demands of commercial and industrial installations. Aluminum, flexible duct, fabric duct, PVC duct, and other alternatives serve applications requiring lighter weight, specialized routing, or resistance to particular operating conditions.

Round ducts lead the market by shape due to lower pressure loss, efficient airflow, reliable sealing, and streamlined fabrication. Spiral and longitudinal seam manufacturing methods enable consistent production, while the geometry supports structural strength and reduces leakage points. Round ductwork is widely specified in commercial buildings, industrial exhaust systems, and retrofit projects. Rectangular and oval ducts remain important where ceiling height, architectural constraints, or system layouts require alternative profiles.

Commercial end-users represent the largest demand segment. Offices, hotels, shopping centers, healthcare facilities, airports, educational institutions, and data centers require extensive supply and return networks serving multiple zones. These buildings also face rigorous requirements for ventilation, filtration, smoke evacuation, acoustic performance, and airflow balancing. Residential, industrial, and other applications provide additional growth opportunities, particularly through renovation, manufacturing expansion, and specialized exhaust requirements.

Asia-Pacific leads the global air duct market, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development across China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and other regional economies. High-rise construction, metro networks, airports, industrial parks, and mixed-use developments are generating sustained demand for modern HVAC systems. Large projects in Dubai and Doha also contribute to broader regional demand through complex ventilation and smoke control installations. North America and Europe remain significant markets because of building upgrades, energy regulations, smart building investment, and replacement of aging HVAC infrastructure.

Competitive and Industry Developments

  • In July 2024, Greenheck launched its IntelliZone duct-integrated zone pressure sensor system, supporting real-time airflow monitoring, automated balancing, energy optimization, and building automation connectivity.
  • In July 2024, Saint-Gobain acquired Australian building products manufacturer CSR, strengthening its presence in Australia and expanding its position in the country's HVAC systems market.
  • In August 2023, Fabric Air expanded its operations in India by opening an office in Thane, Maharashtra, to serve growing demand for HVAC systems and air ducts.
  • In May 2023, Lindab introduced ventilation ducts manufactured from fossil-free steel, advancing lower-carbon HVAC infrastructure while maintaining structural and performance requirements.

Other influential market participants include FlaktGroup, Johnson Controls, Trane, Metraflex, Halton, Systemair, Al-Futtaim Engineering, Siemens, Schneider Electric, AECOM, and Arup. Their activities span modular systems, sealing technology, vibration isolation, compact duct design, building automation, commissioning, testing, and airflow validation.

Report Coverage

  • Historic year: 2020
  • Base year: 2025
  • Estimated year: 2026
  • Forecast year: 2031
  • Material segments: Galvanized Steel Duct, Aluminum Duct, Flexible Duct, Fabric Duct, and Others, including PVC Duct
  • Shape segments: Round, Rectangular, and Oval
  • End-user segments: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others
  • Analysis includes market value and forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, ongoing trends, company profiles, industry developments, and strategic recommendations.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 180
Forecast Period 2025-2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.98 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $14.47 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Dynamics
2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities
2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges
2.3. Market Trends
2.4. Supply Chain Analysis
2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework
2.6. Industry Experts' Views
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Secondary Research
3.2. Primary Data Collection
3.3. Market Formation & Validation
3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery
4. Market Structure
4.1. Market Considerations
4.2. Assumptions
4.3. Limitations
4.4. Abbreviations
4.5. Sources
4.6. Definitions
5. Economic/Demographic Snapshot
6. Global Air Duct Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size by Value
6.2. Market Share by Region
6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Geography
6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Material
6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Shape
6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by End User
6.7. Geographic Analysis Framework
6.7.1. Regional and country-level outlooks include market size by value and forecasts by material, shape, and end user
7. North America Air Duct Market Outlook
7.1. Regional Market Overview and Country Share
7.2. United States Air Duct Market Outlook
7.3. Canada Air Duct Market Outlook
7.4. Mexico Air Duct Market Outlook
8. Europe Air Duct Market Outlook
8.1. Regional Market Overview and Country Share
8.2. Germany Air Duct Market Outlook
8.3. United Kingdom (UK) Air Duct Market Outlook
8.4. France Air Duct Market Outlook
8.5. Italy Air Duct Market Outlook
8.6. Spain Air Duct Market Outlook
8.7. Russia Air Duct Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Air Duct Market Outlook
9.1. Regional Market Overview and Country Share
9.2. China Air Duct Market Outlook
9.3. Japan Air Duct Market Outlook
9.4. India Air Duct Market Outlook
9.5. Australia Air Duct Market Outlook
9.6. South Korea Air Duct Market Outlook
10. South America Air Duct Market Outlook
10.1. Regional Market Overview and Country Share
10.2. Brazil Air Duct Market Outlook
10.3. Argentina Air Duct Market Outlook
10.4. Colombia Air Duct Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Air Duct Market Outlook
11.1. Regional Market Overview and Country Share
11.2. United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Duct Market Outlook
11.3. Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market Outlook
11.4. South Africa Air Duct Market Outlook
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Dashboard
12.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
12.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2025
12.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix
12.5. Porter's Five Forces
12.6. Company Profiles
12.6.1. Profile Coverage
12.6.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.1.2. Company Overview
12.6.1.3. Financial Highlights
12.6.1.4. Geographic Insights
12.6.1.5. Business Segment & Performance
12.6.1.6. Product Portfolio
12.6.1.7. Key Executives
12.6.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments
12.6.2. FabricAir A/S
12.6.3. Kingspan Group plc
12.6.4. Novaflex Group
12.6.5. Durkee (Wuhan) Air Dispersion System Co., LTD
12.6.6. M&M Manufacturing
12.6.7. Eastern Sheet Metal
12.6.8. DuctSox Corporation
12.6.9. ATCO Rubber Products, Inc.
12.6.10. Deflecto, LLC
12.6.11. Tin Man Sheet Metal Fabrication
12.6.12. Lindab International AB
12.6.13. Samco Flex Ducts Private Limited
12.6.14. Globale Aircon Pvt Ltd
12.6.15. Grupo Industrial SPA
12.6.16. Aero Textile Concept
12.6.17. Baires Group
13. Strategic Recommendations
List of Figures [36]
List of Tables [86]
For more information about this report visit

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