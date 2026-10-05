Global Air Duct Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2031 Smart Monitoring And Prefabrication Drive Market Toward USD 14.47 Billion By 2031 At 4.83% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2025-2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$10.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$14.47 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Dynamics
2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities
2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges
2.3. Market Trends
2.4. Supply Chain Analysis
2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework
2.6. Industry Experts' Views
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Secondary Research
3.2. Primary Data Collection
3.3. Market Formation & Validation
3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery
4. Market Structure
4.1. Market Considerations
4.2. Assumptions
4.3. Limitations
4.4. Abbreviations
4.5. Sources
4.6. Definitions
5. Economic/Demographic Snapshot
6. Global Air Duct Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size by Value
6.2. Market Share by Region
6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Geography
6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Material
6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Shape
6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by End User
6.7. Geographic Analysis Framework
6.7.1. Regional and country-level outlooks include market size by value and forecasts by material, shape, and end user
7. North America Air Duct Market Outlook
7.1. Regional Market Overview and Country Share
7.2. United States Air Duct Market Outlook
7.3. Canada Air Duct Market Outlook
7.4. Mexico Air Duct Market Outlook
8. Europe Air Duct Market Outlook
8.1. Regional Market Overview and Country Share
8.2. Germany Air Duct Market Outlook
8.3. United Kingdom (UK) Air Duct Market Outlook
8.4. France Air Duct Market Outlook
8.5. Italy Air Duct Market Outlook
8.6. Spain Air Duct Market Outlook
8.7. Russia Air Duct Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Air Duct Market Outlook
9.1. Regional Market Overview and Country Share
9.2. China Air Duct Market Outlook
9.3. Japan Air Duct Market Outlook
9.4. India Air Duct Market Outlook
9.5. Australia Air Duct Market Outlook
9.6. South Korea Air Duct Market Outlook
10. South America Air Duct Market Outlook
10.1. Regional Market Overview and Country Share
10.2. Brazil Air Duct Market Outlook
10.3. Argentina Air Duct Market Outlook
10.4. Colombia Air Duct Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Air Duct Market Outlook
11.1. Regional Market Overview and Country Share
11.2. United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Duct Market Outlook
11.3. Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market Outlook
11.4. South Africa Air Duct Market Outlook
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Dashboard
12.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
12.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2025
12.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix
12.5. Porter's Five Forces
12.6. Company Profiles
12.6.1. Profile Coverage
12.6.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.1.2. Company Overview
12.6.1.3. Financial Highlights
12.6.1.4. Geographic Insights
12.6.1.5. Business Segment & Performance
12.6.1.6. Product Portfolio
12.6.1.7. Key Executives
12.6.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments
12.6.2. FabricAir A/S
12.6.3. Kingspan Group plc
12.6.4. Novaflex Group
12.6.5. Durkee (Wuhan) Air Dispersion System Co., LTD
12.6.6. M&M Manufacturing
12.6.7. Eastern Sheet Metal
12.6.8. DuctSox Corporation
12.6.9. ATCO Rubber Products, Inc.
12.6.10. Deflecto, LLC
12.6.11. Tin Man Sheet Metal Fabrication
12.6.12. Lindab International AB
12.6.13. Samco Flex Ducts Private Limited
12.6.14. Globale Aircon Pvt Ltd
12.6.15. Grupo Industrial SPA
12.6.16. Aero Textile Concept
12.6.17. Baires Group
13. Strategic Recommendations
List of Figures [36]
List of Tables [86]
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