Global Air Duct Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2031 Smart Monitoring And Prefabrication Drive Market Toward USD 14.47 Billion By 2031 At 4.83% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Air Duct Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Air Duct Market Outlook, 2031 indicates that the global air duct market, valued at more than USD 10.98 billion in 2025, is projected to exceed USD 14.47 billion by 2031. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.83% from 2026-2031, supported by energy-efficient construction, indoor air quality requirements, infrastructure investment, and the adoption of smart HVAC systems.

The air duct industry has progressed from basic sheet metal trunking to engineered air distribution networks designed for energy efficiency, occupant health, fire safety, and automated performance monitoring. Computer-aided design, building information modeling, and HVAC engineering platforms such as Trane TRACE, Carrier HAP, and Autodesk Revit have improved load calculations, friction loss analysis, duct routing, and coordination with structural and electrical systems.

Regulatory standards remain central to global market development. ASHRAE 62.1 and ASHRAE 90.1 influence ventilation, indoor air quality, and energy performance, while EN 1505 and EN 12237 support consistent ductwork testing in Europe. UL 181 continues to guide flexible duct connections in North America, and SMACNA manuals shape fabrication and installation practices worldwide. Stricter leakage, insulation, smoke control, and thermal performance requirements are encouraging investment in tightly sealed, high-performance duct systems.

Key Market Drivers



Energy efficiency regulations: The European Union's Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and comparable standards in North America are increasing demand for insulated ductwork, improved sealing, and pressure-class systems that reduce energy loss.

Indoor air quality investment: Building owners, healthcare operators, airports, and public institutions are upgrading ventilation and filtration systems to improve contaminant control, occupant safety, and airflow performance.

Large-scale construction: Airports, stadiums, commercial towers, hospitals, data centers, and transportation projects require extensive HVAC duct networks with demanding ventilation, zoning, and smoke control specifications. Smart building adoption: Building management platforms from companies such as Siemens and Schneider Electric increasingly monitor airflow, duct pressure, and energy consumption in real time.

Market Challenges



Installation skill shortages: Complex systems require trained HVAC technicians to complete accurate layout, sealing, testing, and balancing. Labor shortages can increase leakage, project delays, and operating costs, particularly in India and Southeast Asia. Material cost volatility: Fluctuating prices for galvanized steel, aluminum, and insulation can affect budgets, procurement schedules, and the adoption of advanced duct systems in cost-sensitive markets.

Leading Air Duct Market Trends



Prefabricated and modular ductwork: Off-site manufacturing is reducing on-site labor, shortening installation schedules, and improving quality control across airports, high-rise buildings, stadiums, and other complex projects.

Smart duct monitoring: Sensors connected to building automation systems support predictive maintenance, zone-level diagnostics, airflow balancing, and energy optimization.

Sustainable manufacturing: Manufacturers are introducing lower-carbon materials and production methods as construction companies work toward environmental performance targets. Advanced system integration: Ductwork is increasingly designed as part of a complete HVAC solution incorporating filtration, fire dampers, sound attenuation, pressure control, and automated commissioning.

Galvanized steel ductwork holds the leading material position because of its durability, corrosion resistance, cost-effectiveness, non-combustible properties, and compatibility with established fabrication standards. It supports common HVAC components, including fire dampers, access doors, and sound attenuators, while meeting the mechanical demands of commercial and industrial installations. Aluminum, flexible duct, fabric duct, PVC duct, and other alternatives serve applications requiring lighter weight, specialized routing, or resistance to particular operating conditions.

Round ducts lead the market by shape due to lower pressure loss, efficient airflow, reliable sealing, and streamlined fabrication. Spiral and longitudinal seam manufacturing methods enable consistent production, while the geometry supports structural strength and reduces leakage points. Round ductwork is widely specified in commercial buildings, industrial exhaust systems, and retrofit projects. Rectangular and oval ducts remain important where ceiling height, architectural constraints, or system layouts require alternative profiles.

Commercial end-users represent the largest demand segment. Offices, hotels, shopping centers, healthcare facilities, airports, educational institutions, and data centers require extensive supply and return networks serving multiple zones. These buildings also face rigorous requirements for ventilation, filtration, smoke evacuation, acoustic performance, and airflow balancing. Residential, industrial, and other applications provide additional growth opportunities, particularly through renovation, manufacturing expansion, and specialized exhaust requirements.

Asia-Pacific leads the global air duct market, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development across China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and other regional economies. High-rise construction, metro networks, airports, industrial parks, and mixed-use developments are generating sustained demand for modern HVAC systems. Large projects in Dubai and Doha also contribute to broader regional demand through complex ventilation and smoke control installations. North America and Europe remain significant markets because of building upgrades, energy regulations, smart building investment, and replacement of aging HVAC infrastructure.

Competitive and Industry Developments



In July 2024, Greenheck launched its IntelliZone duct-integrated zone pressure sensor system, supporting real-time airflow monitoring, automated balancing, energy optimization, and building automation connectivity.

In July 2024, Saint-Gobain acquired Australian building products manufacturer CSR, strengthening its presence in Australia and expanding its position in the country's HVAC systems market.

In August 2023, Fabric Air expanded its operations in India by opening an office in Thane, Maharashtra, to serve growing demand for HVAC systems and air ducts. In May 2023, Lindab introduced ventilation ducts manufactured from fossil-free steel, advancing lower-carbon HVAC infrastructure while maintaining structural and performance requirements.

Other influential market participants include FlaktGroup, Johnson Controls, Trane, Metraflex, Halton, Systemair, Al-Futtaim Engineering, Siemens, Schneider Electric, AECOM, and Arup. Their activities span modular systems, sealing technology, vibration isolation, compact duct design, building automation, commissioning, testing, and airflow validation.

Report Coverage



Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026

Forecast year: 2031

Material segments: Galvanized Steel Duct, Aluminum Duct, Flexible Duct, Fabric Duct, and Others, including PVC Duct

Shape segments: Round, Rectangular, and Oval

End-user segments: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others Analysis includes market value and forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, ongoing trends, company profiles, industry developments, and strategic recommendations.

Key Attributes

