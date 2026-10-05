Global Air Duct Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2031 Smart HVAC And Green Buildings Drive Market To USD 14.49 Billion At 4.83% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth centers on smart, airtight and energy-efficient ducts, with fabric systems, rectangular designs, residential demand and APAC construction leading opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Air Duct Market Overview, 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air duct market is expanding as urbanization, commercial construction, energy-efficiency regulations, and indoor air quality requirements increase demand for advanced HVAC air distribution systems. According to the research report, the market is projected to exceed USD 14.49 Billion by 2031, growing at a 4.83% CAGR from 2026 to 2031.

Air duct technology has progressed from early wooden ventilation channels to galvanized steel, aluminum, flexible, fabric, and pre-insulated systems. The adoption of variable air volume technology, stricter hygiene requirements, and heightened awareness of airborne transmission have influenced duct design, installation, sealing, and maintenance. Standards issued by ASHRAE and CEN continue to shape leakage classifications, thermal performance, fire resistance, and ventilation hygiene.

Regional building policies are also transforming the global air duct market. Europe's low-energy building requirements are supporting demand for insulated and airtight duct networks, while rapid construction in China, India, and Southeast Asia is accelerating the use of factory-fabricated systems. Airports, hospitals, data centers, pharmaceutical facilities, industrial plants, residential developments, and high-rise commercial buildings remain important sources of demand.

Market Growth Drivers



Global construction activity: Residential, commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure development is increasing demand for HVAC systems and efficient air distribution. High-rise buildings, shopping centers, hospitals, airports, factories, and multi-family housing projects require reliable duct networks designed for performance, comfort, and regulatory compliance.

Energy-efficiency requirements: Green building initiatives and stricter energy codes are encouraging the installation of insulated, low-leakage air ducts. These systems reduce heating and cooling losses while helping projects meet standards associated with LEED, BREEAM, and national building performance regulations. Indoor air quality awareness: Greater attention to ventilation, filtration, and airborne contaminants is supporting investment in hygienic duct materials, low-VOC coatings, controlled airflow systems, and accessible maintenance solutions.

Market Challenges



High initial investment: Premium materials, insulation, precision fabrication, certified fire-rated assemblies, and skilled installation increase project costs. Budget limitations can restrict adoption, particularly in price-sensitive construction markets. Skilled workforce shortage: Limited availability of experienced HVAC technicians and duct installers can cause project delays, higher labor expenses, leakage problems, and inconsistent system performance.

Key Air Duct Market Trends



Smart and automated systems: Sensors, building automation platforms, and real-time controls are being integrated with duct networks to monitor airflow, temperature, occupancy, and indoor air quality. These capabilities support predictive maintenance and energy optimization in commercial, institutional, residential, and industrial facilities.

Sustainable materials: Manufacturers are increasing the use of recycled steel, aluminum, high-density polymers, recyclable composites, and low-VOC coatings. Lightweight systems can simplify installation while supporting environmental performance targets. Manufacturing modernization: Automated production, digital airflow modeling, modular components, and factory-assembled HVAC systems are improving dimensional accuracy and reducing installation variability.

Fastest-Growing Market Segments

Fabric ducts are expected to be the fastest-growing material category. Their lightweight construction, tailored perforation patterns, low-noise operation, and even airflow distribution make them suitable for gyms, offices, hospitals, warehouses, and industrial facilities. Removable and washable configurations can support hygiene requirements, while customizable colors, shapes, and diameters provide design flexibility. Fabric ducts are also well suited to retrofit projects that require HVAC upgrades without major structural modifications.

Rectangular ducts are projected to record the fastest growth among shape segments. They can be adapted to restricted ceiling, wall, and service spaces, making them valuable in high-density urban construction. Compatibility with grilles, diffusers, supply branches, and return-air systems supports installation across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Flat surfaces also facilitate insulation and condensation control.

Residential applications represent the fastest-growing end-user category. Urban housing demand, new apartment construction, centralized HVAC adoption, retrofit activity, and stronger household awareness of thermal comfort and indoor air quality are supporting growth. Updated building codes are also increasing the use of insulated and energy-efficient residential ductwork.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, supported by urbanization, industrialization, population growth, and major infrastructure investment across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Expanding local manufacturing capacity, stricter building codes, rising middle-class demand, and adoption of smart HVAC technology are strengthening the region's market outlook.

Competitive and Industry Developments



In July 2024, Lindab acquired Venti A/S to expand its Danish production capacity and distribution coverage for circular and rectangular ventilation ducts.

In July 2024, Prihoda entered Switzerland through a partnership with the Linum Group, extending access to textile air dispersion systems.

In April 2024, Nordfab Ducting introduced "Nordfab Now" following an expansion of its Thomasville, North Carolina manufacturing facility, supporting higher inventory and faster delivery.

In February 2024, ZECO Aircon presented new HVAC products and technologies at the 23rd ACREX India in Delhi. In January 2024, Saint-Gobain launched "Sea Climaver," a metal-free, self-supporting glass wool ductwork system developed for marine ventilation applications.

Leading market participants are strengthening their capabilities through acquisitions, automated manufacturing, digitally modeled airflow components, and integrated building controls. Lindab Group has expanded production in Europe, Johnson Controls is connecting airflow optimization with occupancy-based automation, Kingspan Group is advancing insulated systems for controlled environments, and TROX is developing components intended to reduce pressure losses in complex duct networks.

Report Scope



Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026

Forecast year: 2031

Materials: Galvanized Steel Duct, Aluminum Duct, Flexible Duct, Fabric Duct, and others including PVC Duct

Shapes: Round, Rectangular, and Oval End users: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others

The report evaluates market value, forecasts, segment performance, competitive developments, growth drivers, challenges, ongoing trends, leading companies, and strategic opportunities within the global air duct market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Supply Chain Analysis

2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Industry Experts Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

6. Global Air Duct Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share by Region

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Geography

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Material

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Shape

6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

7. North America Air Duct Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.2. Market Share by Country

7.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Material

7.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Shape

7.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

8. Europe Air Duct Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.2. Market Share by Country

8.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Material

8.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Shape

8.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

9. Asia-Pacific Air Duct Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size by Value

9.2. Market Share by Country

9.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Material

9.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Shape

9.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

10. South America Air Duct Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size by Value

10.2. Market Share by Country

10.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Material

10.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Shape

10.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

11. Middle East & Africa Air Duct Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size by Value

11.2. Market Share by Country

11.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Material

11.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Shape

11.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Dashboard

12.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

12.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2025

12.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

12.5. Porter's Five Forces

12.6. Company Profiles

12.6.1. FabricAir A/S

12.6.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.1.2. Company Overview

12.6.1.3. Financial Highlights

12.6.1.4. Geographic Insights

12.6.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

12.6.1.6. Product Portfolio

12.6.1.7. Key Executives

12.6.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

12.6.2. Kingspan Group plc

12.6.3. Novaflex Group

12.6.4. Durkee (Wuhan)Air Dispersion System Co., LTD

12.6.5. M&M Manufacturing

12.6.6. Eastern Sheet Metal

12.6.7. DuctSox Corporation

12.6.8. ATCO Rubber Products, Inc.

12.6.9. Deflecto, LLC

12.6.10. Tin Man Sheet Metal Fabrication

13. Strategic Recommendations

List of Figures [16]

List of Tables [26]



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