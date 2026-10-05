Global HVAC Accessories Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2031 Smart Buildings, AI And Iot Controls, And IAQ Upgrades Propel Market To USD 30.21 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart retrofits, IoT/AI controls and IAQ upgrades cut energy and maintenance costs, extend equipment life, and drive adoption across commercial buildings

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global HVAC Accessories Market Overview, 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC accessories market is becoming an increasingly important part of residential, commercial, and industrial climate systems. Advanced controls, sensors, valves, filters, actuators, thermostats, dampers, and automation modules now support precise temperature regulation, ventilation, humidity management, indoor air quality, and building energy optimization.

Growing integration with building management platforms has expanded the role of HVAC accessories beyond conventional mechanical applications. Connected components provide real-time performance data, enable automated control, reduce peak load pressure, support predictive maintenance, and extend equipment life. These capabilities are also improving compatibility between HVAC systems and smart infrastructure, including IoT-focused facility management networks.

According to the research report, the global HVAC accessories market was valued at more than USD 22.34 billion in 2025 and is expected to exceed USD 30.21 billion by 2031, recording a CAGR of 5.29% from 2026-2031.

Market expansion is being supported by smart building investment, decarbonization programs, urban development, climate adaptation requirements, and stricter building energy regulations. AI-based predictive analytics and IoT connectivity are being incorporated into HVAC accessories to improve remote monitoring, adaptive control, maintenance planning, and energy performance. Established manufacturers and control specialists active in the market include Trane Technologies, Carrier Global, Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Lennox, Honeywell, KMC Controls, Belimo Holding, Carel Industries, SANHUA, and Rheem.

Key HVAC Accessories Market Drivers



Energy efficiency and decarbonization: Stricter energy regulations and carbon reduction targets are encouraging building owners to modernize HVAC systems. Smart controls, monitoring tools, and energy management accessories help reduce waste, document performance, and support regulatory compliance.

Smart buildings and automation: Connected buildings require sensors, control modules, intelligent thermostats, airflow devices, and automation platforms. These accessories enable HVAC integration with building management systems while improving operational productivity and predictive maintenance.

Retrofit demand: Owners of existing buildings are increasingly installing connected accessories rather than replacing entire HVAC systems. This approach can improve performance, regulatory compliance, and energy efficiency while limiting capital expenditure. Indoor air quality investment: Health standards, workplace policies, and institutional sustainability commitments are increasing demand for advanced filtration, purification, ventilation, humidity control, and air quality monitoring products.

Market Challenges



Price competition and margin pressure: Standardization and the availability of similar basic products intensify pricing pressure. At the same time, investment requirements for digital development, certification, and R&D continue to increase, creating challenges for smaller manufacturers.

Regulatory complexity: Frequently changing energy and environmental standards can lengthen product redesign and certification cycles. Compliance expenses may restrict market entry and delay the commercialization of new HVAC accessory technologies. Integration requirements: Connected accessories must operate reliably across different HVAC platforms, communication protocols, and building management systems. Compatibility, cybersecurity, and data management remain important purchasing considerations.

IoT, AI, and Indoor Air Quality Shape Market Trends

IoT and AI integration is transforming HVAC systems into data-driven infrastructure. Connected sensors collect operating metrics, while intelligent control platforms support performance analysis, automated temperature management, system simulation, and maintenance forecasting. These technologies can lower operating expenses and improve decision-making across large building portfolios.

IAQ accessories are expected to represent the fastest-growing product segment. Hospitals, offices, schools, data centers, hotels, public facilities, and residential properties are investing in filtration systems, air purification products, humidity controls, and monitoring devices. Smart IAQ accessories can track particulate matter, CO2, humidity, and other environmental metrics in real-time, allowing ventilation systems to respond automatically.

Regulatory attention to air quality is also making IAQ performance a core consideration in HVAC design and modernization. Technology improvements have made connected IAQ products more compact, scalable, and suitable for broader adoption. Corporate ESG strategies are providing additional support as organizations invest in healthier, more productive indoor environments.

Commercial Applications Record Rapid Expansion

The commercial sector is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment as offices, shopping centers, hospitals, airports, hotels, educational institutions, data centers, and logistics facilities adopt intelligent climate control. Demand is increasing for smart sensors, IoT-connected thermostats, airflow controllers, control modules, dampers, and energy management devices.

Commercial building operators place a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance, energy savings, carbon reduction, system reliability, and operating efficiency. Retrofitting older systems with advanced accessories offers an effective route to improved performance without complete equipment replacement. The continuing expansion of data centers and other digital infrastructure is also increasing demand for precise thermal control, redundancy, automated diagnostics, and proactive maintenance.

Wholesale Stores Maintain Distribution Leadership

Wholesale stores remain the leading distribution channel because contractors, builders, facility managers, and industrial customers depend on bulk purchasing, reliable inventory, centralized logistics, and standardized product availability. HVAC accessories are frequently purchased through comprehensive project supply agreements rather than individual retail transactions.

Wholesale networks also provide technical assistance, warranty administration, compatibility guidance, storage, and regional distribution. Approved supplier requirements in regulated construction and industrial projects further reinforce the channel's position. Although online sales are expanding, wholesale distribution continues to support large-scale deliveries, emergency replacements, and consistent supply across multiple project locations.

North America Leads the HVAC Accessories Market

North America holds a leading market position due to its established building stock, ongoing modernization activity, advanced digital infrastructure, and strict energy and air quality requirements. Older residential, commercial, and industrial properties generate substantial demand for retrofit accessories, including smart thermostats, sensors, automation devices, controllers, airflow regulators, digital interfaces, and energy optimization components.

High labor costs are also encouraging the adoption of automated monitoring, AI-supported diagnostics, and predictive maintenance. The region's extensive networks of data centers, healthcare facilities, corporate campuses, and logistics hubs require reliable environmental management and precise thermal control. Strong R&D capabilities and rapid technology commercialization further support the adoption of IoT-enabled HVAC accessories.

Recent Industry Developments



2025: Daikin Industries expanded its digital HVAC capabilities with smart monitoring tools, automation components, and intelligent climate management interfaces.

2024: Johnson Controls introduced AI-based HVAC control units, smart thermostats, and digital integration tools supporting predictive maintenance and building automation.

2024: Siemens Smart Infrastructure launched HVAC accessory platforms featuring cloud-connected sensors, building analytics interfaces, and intelligent airflow controls.

2024: Carrier Global developed connected thermostats, smart controllers, and integration modules designed to support efficiency and decarbonization programs.

2023: Honeywell introduced smart building control systems incorporating advanced sensors, automation controllers, and energy management tools. 2023: Belimo launched IoT-capable actuators, smart valves, and intelligent dampers for connected building systems.

Report Scope



Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026 Forecast year: 2031

The report evaluates market value, forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, emerging trends, competitive developments, leading companies, and strategic recommendations. Product coverage includes thermostats, sensors & controls, IAQ accessories, dampers & valves, humidifiers & dehumidifiers, vibration & noise control accessories, and other products. Applications include residential, commercial, and industrial markets, while distribution analysis covers online channels, retail stores, wholesale stores, and other distribution channels.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Supply chain Analysis

2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Industry Experts Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

6. Global HVAC Accessories Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share by Region

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Geography

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7. North America HVAC Accessories Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.2. Market Share by Country

7.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

7.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

8. Europe HVAC Accessories Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.2. Market Share by Country

8.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

8.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

8.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

9. Asia-Pacific HVAC Accessories Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size by Value

9.2. Market Share by Country

9.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

9.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

9.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

10. South America HVAC Accessories Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size by Value

10.2. Market Share by Country

10.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

10.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

10.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

11. Middle East & Africa HVAC Accessories Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size by Value

11.2. Market Share by Country

11.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

11.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

11.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Dashboard

12.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

12.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2025

12.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

12.5. Porter's Five Forces

12.6. Company Profiles

12.6.1. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

12.6.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.1.2. Company Overview

12.6.1.3. Financial Highlights

12.6.1.4. Geographic Insights

12.6.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

12.6.1.6. Product Portfolio

12.6.1.7. Key Executives

12.6.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

12.6.2. Honeywell International Inc.

12.6.3. Johnson Controls International plc

12.6.4. Carrier Global Corporation

12.6.5. Siemens AG

12.6.6. Schneider Electric SE

12.6.7. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

12.6.8. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.6.9. Lennox International Inc.

12.6.10. Trane Technologies plc

13. Strategic Recommendations

List of Figures [16]

List of Tables [26]

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