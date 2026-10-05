U.S. Cat Food Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030, 21St Edition Premium, Functional, And Fresh Formats Fuel Growth As E-Commerce Reshapes Distribution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cat food market highlights: younger owners, surging e-commerce, refrigerated and frozen formats, functional and natural products, sustainability, and social media.

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "State of the Industry: Cat Food in the U.S. (21st Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cat Food in the U.S. Industry Report Examines Market Trends and Forecasts Through 2030

The 21st edition of Cat Food in the U.S. provides timely industry statistics, objective market analysis, and forecasts designed to support strategic planning. This annual cat food industry report examines historical and current market performance while identifying the trends expected to influence sales, competition, product development, and distribution through 2030.

Developed using multiple industry sources and primary research, the report offers a comprehensive view of the U.S. cat food market. It provides actionable intelligence for manufacturers, marketers, retailers, distributors, investors, and other organizations seeking to understand category performance and emerging growth opportunities.

Detailed cat food market data includes:



Cat food sales by variety

Distribution patterns and retail channel statistics

Pricing trends across the market

U.S. cat population figures

Demographic and behavioral profiles of cat owners

Market shares for leading cat food vendors Pet food expenditures by demographic group

The report evaluates how changes in pet ownership are reshaping demand and influencing purchasing decisions. Particular attention is given to the shift toward younger pet owners, whose preferences, shopping habits, and engagement with digital platforms are contributing to changes throughout the cat food industry.

Product innovation is another major focus. The analysis tracks the rising popularity of refrigerated and frozen cat food, along with growing consumer interest in healthy and functional products. It also examines the continued expansion of organic and natural cat food and assesses how these categories are affecting product positioning, brand strategies, and competitive activity.

The rapid growth of e-commerce cat food sales is reviewed in the context of broader changes in distribution and purchasing behavior. The report analyzes the increasing importance of online channels and considers how evolving retail patterns may influence market access, pricing, brand visibility, and customer relationships through 2030.

Key developments analyzed in the report include:



The increasing influence of younger pet owners

Demand for refrigerated and frozen cat food

Growth in e-commerce cat food sales

Healthy and functional product trends

Expansion of organic and natural cat food

Sustainability and environmental issues The role of social media in consumer engagement and brand communication

Sustainability and environmental concerns are also assessed as increasingly important considerations for cat food companies and consumers. The report explores how these issues intersect with product development, packaging, marketing, and corporate strategy. In addition, it considers the use of social media as a platform for brand building, product discovery, customer engagement, and communication with cat owners.

By combining market statistics, demographic insights, competitive analysis, channel data, pricing trends, and forward-looking forecasts, Cat Food in the U.S. delivers a consolidated resource for evaluating the industry. Its coverage of established market indicators and emerging trends helps organizations identify opportunities, monitor competitive developments, and make informed decisions in the evolving U.S. cat food market through 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

Written Analysis (51 pages)



Drivers of Industry Growth

Demographics Support Premium Pet Food Consumption

Organic and Natural Pet Food Sales

Grain-Free and Plant-Based Formulations Impacted by Health Concerns

Green and Sustainable Practices Improve Profits and Revenues

Weight Management and Senior Varieties Fueled by Healthier Living Trends

Overall Retail Sales of Cat Food

Dry Cat Food: Convenience and Economical Pricing

Wet Cat Food: Higher Quality Ingredients

Semi-Moist Cat Food: Limited Innovation

Cat Treats: Functional Characteristics

Refrigerated and Frozen Cat Food: Skyrocketing Popularity

Pet Oral Care Product Sales

Distribution Trends, E-Commerce, and Subscriptions

Top Pet Food Companies

Producer and Consumer Price Trends

Cat Population

Demographic Profile of Cat Owners

Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Pet Food

Social Media is a Vital Marketing Tool for Pet Food Companies Sources and Methodology (not included in page count)

List of Tables [20]

List of Figures [3]

For more information about this report visit

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