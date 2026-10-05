MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital scoring initiative highlights real-time match information for teams, organisers and supporters

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus365 today announced its focus on supporting grassroots sports through digital live scoring and real-time match information. The initiative is designed to help local tournament organisers, teams, players and supporters access current scores, match results and tournament information through a connected digital platform.

Supporting More Transparent Tournament Information

Local tournaments often involve multiple teams, venues and schedules, while score updates may traditionally be recorded and shared manually. Lotus365 is highlighting live scoring as a way to make match information more accessible and consistent, allowing participants and supporters to follow progress without depending solely on individual messages or delayed updates.

Real-Time Access for Teams and Supporters

The company's live-scoring approach is focused on providing current match progress, structured results, player and team information, and a record of match activity. This can help teams check results, organisers maintain tournament records, and supporters follow matches even when they are not present at the venue.

Improving Tournament Organisation

Lotus365 said digital scoring can also support organisers beyond the live match itself. Consistently recorded results give organisers a reference for previously played matches and can help teams prepare for upcoming games. A shared digital record can become increasingly useful as the number of teams and matches in a tournament grows.

Mobile Access to Match Information

The initiative also highlights mobile access as an important part of match-day communication. Players, coaches, parents and supporters may move between venues or have other responsibilities during a tournament. Access to live information through mobile devices can make it easier to follow scores, results and schedule changes while away from the venue.

Maintaining Consistent Digital Records

Lotus365 is also focusing on consistency in the way match information is recorded and shared. Making the same match data available to teams, organisers and supporters can reduce confusion and provide organisers with a clearer record when questions arise about results or match activity.

Company Statement

“Grassroots tournaments depend on timely and reliable information. Our focus is to make live scores and match updates easier to access so organisers can maintain clearer records while players, teams and supporters can stay informed throughout an event,” said a Lotus365 spokesperson.

Organiser Responsibilities Remain Important

Lotus 365 official said technology is one part of effective tournament management. Organisers still need accurate data, trained scorers, clearly defined rules and timely updates. Practical measures include assigning responsibility for live scoring, checking match details before play, updating scores during matches, reviewing final results and communicating schedule changes promptly.

Looking Ahead

Lotus365 expects digital tools to continue supporting grassroots sports by improving access to match information and creating more consistent records. The company believes live scoring can help local competitions become easier to follow while allowing organisers to maintain the community-focused nature of grassroots sport.

About Lotus365

Lotus365 is a digital platform highlighted in connection with live scoring and tournament information. Its approach focuses on providing digital access to match scores, results and event information for participants, organisers and supporters.



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