Practical Implementation Of GCP In Veterinary Field Studies Scheduled For November 24-25, 2026 In London, Focusing On VICH Good Clinical Practice Compliance
Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Practical Implementation of GCP in Veterinary Field Studies (London, United Kingdom - Nov 24th - Nov 25th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Event Facts
- Course: Practical Implementation of GCP in Veterinary Field Studies Date: November 24-25, 2026 Time: November 24th 08:30 to November 25th 15:15, GMT Format: In person Location: The Rembrandt Hotel, 11 Thurloe Place, London SW7 2RS, United Kingdom (opposite the V&A Museum; nearest underground station: South Kensington) Duration: 2 Days Focus: Practical implementation of VICH GCP principles in veterinary field studies
The two-day course addresses the responsibilities of all study roles, required documentation, and data handling processes. Sessions also explore the quality standards needed to produce data acceptable to regulators in the EU and USA.
Delegates work through solutions to a number of activities, including an example case study that consolidates learning. There is ample opportunity for discussion with the expert faculty. The course carries 12 CPD hours.
Past attendees have highlighted the course's practical, real-world focus. An Animal Unit Coordinator at Virbac Mexico said their aim was a comprehensive understanding of GCP challenges and practical knowledge of implementation standards in Europe. They added that "the presenters successfully shared valuable, real-world information that will be applicable to my current role." An R&D Clinical Trials Monitor at HIPRA SCIENTIFIC said: "I expected to update myself on GCP, and I believe the objective was achieved."
Course Content
Day 1:
- regulatory requirements assuring quality in clinical studies protocol design data capture considerations
Day 2:
- DCF workshop managing clinical studies the Final Study Report a practical case study
Why You Should Attend
- Understand the regulatory requirements for veterinary field studies and how to assure quality in clinical studies. Work through protocol design and data capture considerations as part of the Day 1 programme. Complete a DCF workshop covering the practical handling of data during a clinical study. Learn how to prepare a Final Study Report to standards acceptable to EU and USA regulators, and consolidate learning through a practical case study. Earn 12 CPD hours upon completion of the course.
Business Relevance
The course content applies directly to personnel who set up, monitor, and quality-assure veterinary clinical studies conducted in the field. It supports an understanding of the regulatory requirements and quality standards that studies must meet to be acceptable to regulators in the EU and USA.
Who Should Attend
- personnel in the animal health industry responsible for monitoring veterinary clinical studies conducted in the field in compliance with GCP personnel involved in the set-up and coordination of clinical studies personnel responsible for authoring protocols and Final Study Reports for GCP-compliant field studies quality assurance professionals who audit these types of studies clinical project managers and regulatory affairs personnel seeking an overview of study conduct and regulatory requirements
The course runs November 24-25, 2026 in London. Professionals responsible for veterinary clinical study design, monitoring, or quality assurance should plan their participation ahead of these dates.
Featured Speakers
- Donna Taylor: University of Birmingham graduate in Biochemistry. She has worked at Celltech R&D, Moredun Research Institute, Charles River Laboratories, and the University of Manchester. She now works in Quality Assurance at Triveritas Ltd (acquired by Knoell in 2020), auditing VICH GCP and GLP studies worldwide. She is a member of the Research Quality Association. Jenny Webster: Monitor of Veterinary Clinical Studies since 2013 and formerly a Registered Veterinary Nurse (RVN) in UK clinical practice. She is responsible for study design, protocol preparation, and reporting of completed studies. She also acts as Sponsor Representative for pre-clinical studies.
To reserve a place on "Practical Implementation of GCP in Veterinary Field Studies," register your interest directly through Research and Markets at:
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