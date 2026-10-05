Winbuzz Announces Digital Tournament Management Focus For Local Sports In India

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company highlights a digital approach to registrations, fixtures, scores, results and tournament information

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winbuzz today announced its focus on supporting the digital organisation of local sports tournaments in India, highlighting a platform-based approach designed to help organisers, players, coaches and supporters manage tournament information more efficiently. The company is focusing on bringing registration, scheduling, fixture management, score updates, results and event information into a more accessible digital experience.

Supporting Local Tournament Organisation

Local sports tournaments have traditionally relied on personal networks, phone calls, spreadsheets and notice boards to coordinate teams, fixtures and participant information. Winbuzz is highlighting how digital tools can bring these activities into one place, helping organisers manage registrations, create draws, update fixtures and communicate event information through a connected workflow.

Improving Participant Access and Event Discovery

The company is also focusing on digital event discovery for local sports communities. Players can use digital channels to find tournaments based on sport, skill level, location and preferred dates. This can give participants opportunities to discover competitions beyond their usual club or personal network while helping organisers reach a broader pool of potential participants.

Mobile Access to Tournament Information

Winbuzz is highlighting mobile accessibility as an important part of modern tournament management. Players may need to check fixtures while travelling, organisers may need to update scores during an event, and supporters may want to follow results as matches take place. A digital platform can keep this information available through a single, accessible channel.

Tools for Organisers

The tournament-management workflow highlighted by Winbuzz includes participant registration, match scheduling, draws and fixture management, score updates, standings and results, tournament communication and event history. Bringing these functions together can reduce repetitive manual work and provide organisers with a clearer record of tournament activity.

Supporting Grassroots Sports Communities

Winbuzz Official said digital tournament management can complement the work of coaches, organisers, volunteers, schools, clubs and sports organisations. Better access to event information, schedules and results can support more structured tournament operations while helping local communities connect participants with sporting opportunities.

Company Statement

"Local sports tournaments are built around the people who organise, participate in and support them. Our focus is to make the administrative side of tournaments more organised and accessible so that organisers can spend less time managing information manually and participants can more easily discover events, follow schedules and access results," said a Winbuzz spokesperson.

Looking Ahead

Winbuzz expects digital tournament tools to continue developing around event discovery, player information, communication and participation insights. The company believes technology should support the people and communities behind grassroots sport rather than replace the community element that makes local tournaments valuable.

About Winbuzz

Winbuzz is a digital platform focused on connecting tournament registration, scheduling, results and event information. Its platform-oriented approach is intended to help local sports organisers and participants manage tournament activities through digital channels.

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