Global Agritech And Advanced Food Technologies Market Forecast, 2027-2037 AI, Robotics, Biologicals, And Alternative Proteins Unlock Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI strategy: Prioritize AgriTech with measurable farm-gate savings, well-funded customers, clear regulatory pathways and positive gross margins within one funding round

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AgriTech and Advanced Food Technologies: Global Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AgriTech sector has undergone a substantial market correction since 2022. Investments made during the previous three years often assumed that agricultural technology companies would achieve the margins and growth rates associated with enterprise software. However, vertical farms, indoor greenhouse operators and cultivated protein developers operate as capital-intensive manufacturing businesses serving highly competitive commodity markets. As capital costs increased, many prominent ventures entered insolvency proceedings, restructured operations or withdrew from key markets.

The sector emerging from this correction is smaller, more disciplined and increasingly focused on measurable commercial outcomes. Companies attracting investment typically demonstrate quantifiable farm gate savings or yield improvements, financially capable customers, viable regulatory pathways and cost structures that can achieve positive gross margins within a single funding round. Commercial performance, rather than technological novelty alone, is now central to investment decisions and market expansion.

AgriTech market growth is being shaped by three long-term forces: input availability and cost, regulatory change and climate volatility. Nitrogen price fluctuations, the withdrawal of conventional crop protection active ingredients and persistent labour shortages in horticulture are increasing demand for practical alternatives. Regulations covering emissions reduction, supply chain due diligence, pesticides, fertilizers, gene editing, novel foods and feed additives are also creating new commercial markets. At the same time, unpredictable climate conditions are reducing tolerance for agronomic error and increasing the value of technologies that improve yield stability, resource efficiency and production forecasting.

Growth prospects vary significantly by market segment. Established agricultural input and genetics markets are expected to expand steadily from a large commercial base. Controlled environment agriculture and advanced food technologies may achieve faster growth, but they carry greater forecast risk because their long-term potential depends on whether cost parity and scalable production can be achieved.

This comprehensive agricultural and food production technology report provides a commercial assessment and market forecasts through 2037. It is designed for investors, corporate strategists, agricultural input and equipment manufacturers, food companies and policymakers seeking an evidence-based view of technologies, regulations, funding activity and competitive positioning.

The report covers seven addressable AgriTech market segments:



Vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture, including system design, lighting, automation, operating economics and the post-correction market landscape

Crop biotechnology, including transgenic traits, gene editing, RNAi, synthetic biology, advanced breeding and seed treatments

Smart farming and agricultural robotics, including crop monitoring, drones, precision livestock farming and farm management software

Biostimulants and biopesticides, including microbial and biochemical products, semiochemicals and macrobial biocontrol

Natural fertilizers, including nitrogen fixation, phosphate solubilisation, PGPR, compost, organic sources and mineral sources

Livestock biotechnology, including feed additives, methane reduction, vaccines, breeding and alternative feed proteins Advanced food technologies, including plant-based protein, fermentation protein, cultivated meat and novel ingredients

Additional analysis addresses agrivoltaics, agricultural carbon capture and utilisation, artificial intelligence, automation, biologicals, genetics and agricultural data platforms. The report also evaluates macroeconomic drivers such as labour scarcity, food security, input prices, regulation and climate risk.

Report contents include:



Market scope and segmentation across the agricultural value chain

Regulatory frameworks governing commercial deployment

Funding, investment and competitive analysis by segment

Regional and technology market forecasts to 2037

Supporting market tables and figures 554 company profiles detailing country, founding year, products, funding, commercial position and website

By combining market forecasts, technology analysis, regulatory intelligence and detailed company research, the report identifies where AgriTech investment is most likely to generate durable commercial value through 2037.

Key Topics Covered

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Definition and scope of Agritech

1.2 Advanced Food Tech

1.3 Agriculture in the 21st century

1.4 The importance of AgriTech

1.5 Market trends and drivers

1.5.1 Macro Forces

1.5.2 Increasing Demand for Food Production

1.5.3 Declining Availability of Arable Land and Water Resources

1.5.4 Advancements in Digital Technologies

1.5.4.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

1.5.4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

1.5.4.3 Big Data and Analytics

1.5.5 Government Initiatives and Regulations

1.5.6 Venture Capital and Startup Ecosystem

1.5.6.1 Funding trends

1.6 Market challenges and barriers to growth

1.6.1 Farming Challenges

1.6.2 High Initial Investment Costs

1.6.3 Lack of Digital Literacy and Infrastructure

1.6.4 Regulatory and Policy Uncertainties

1.6.5 Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Concerns

1.6.6 Resistance to Change and Adoption Barriers

1.7 Technology enablers

1.7.1 The role of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

1.7.2 Automation

1.7.3 Robotics

1.7.4 Biologicals

1.7.5 Genetics

1.7.6 Data/software

1.8 Government regulations

1.8.1 Pesticides

1.8.2 Fertilisers

1.9 Key Growth Opportunities

1.9.1 Precision Farming and Smart Agriculture

1.9.1.1 Improved crop yields and resource efficiency

1.9.1.2 Adoption of advanced sensors and data analytics

1.9.2 Livestock Management and Animal Welfare

1.9.2.1 Monitoring animal health and behaviour

1.9.2.2 Optimizing feed and resource utilization

1.9.3 Supply Chain Optimization

1.9.3.1 Traceability and transparency

1.9.3.2 Reduced food waste and spoilage

1.9.4 Urban and Vertical Farming

1.9.4.1 Addressing food security in densely populated areas

1.9.4.2 Leveraging indoor farming technologies

1.9.5 Sustainable Aquaculture and Fisheries

1.9.5.1 Monitoring and optimizing aquatic ecosystems

1.9.5.2 Improving yields and reducing environmental impact

2 VERTICAL FARMING

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 What is a vertical farm?

2.1.1.1 Benefits

2.1.1.2 Challenges

2.1.1.3 Crops

2.1.2 Vertical farming costs

2.1.2.1 Power requirements

2.1.2.2 Integration of photovoltaic (PV) solar technology

2.1.2.3 LED costs

2.1.3 Vertical farm components

2.1.3.1 Infrastructure

2.1.3.2 Growing systems

2.1.3.3 Lighting

2.1.3.4 Air Conditioning

2.1.3.5 CO2 Supply Unit

2.1.3.6 Environmental Control Units

2.1.3.7 Sensors

2.1.3.7.1 Carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors

2.1.3.7.2 Light Sensors

2.1.3.8 Vertical Growth Walls and Towers

2.1.4 Why vertical farming has been economically problematic

2.2 Technologies

2.2.1 Aeroponics

2.2.1.1 Overview

2.2.1.2 Advantages

2.2.1.3 Types of systems

2.2.1.4 Challenges

2.2.2 Hydroponics

2.2.2.1 Advantages

2.2.2.2 Types of systems

2.2.3 Aquaponics

2.2.3.1 Overview

2.2.3.2 Advantages

2.2.3.3 Challenges

2.2.4 LEDs and lighting

2.2.4.1 Overview

2.2.4.2 Photosynthesis

2.2.4.3 Light recipes

2.2.4.4 LED Technology

2.2.5 Automation

2.2.5.1 Overview

2.2.5.2 Levels

2.2.5.3 Types of Control

2.2.5.4 Costs

2.2.6 Pests and diseases

2.2.6.1 Pest Management

2.2.7 Container farming

2.3 Funding and investments

2.4 Market map

2.5 Global market revenues to 2037

2.5.1 By technology

2.5.2 By region

2.6 Company profiles (71 COMPANY PROFILES)

3 CROP BIOTECHNOLOGY

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 How Could Crop Biotechnology Help?

3.1.2 Genetics Can Help Save Dying Crops

3.1.3 The Americas Dominate GMO Production

3.1.4 Transgenic Crops Have Clear Benefits for Farmers

3.1.5 Future Directions for Transgenic Crops

3.1.6 CRISPR Could Significantly Reduce Time to Market

3.2 Synthetic Biology in Agriculture

3.2.1 How Could Synthetic Biology Benefit Agriculture?

3.2.2 Plants as Production Systems Compared with Other Cells

3.3 Global Differences in Regulation for Genetic Engineering

3.4 Global Policy Developments Towards Gene Editing

3.5 The "Big Four" of Crop Biotechnology

3.6 Technologies

3.6.1 Gene modification

3.6.1.1 Nitrogenics

3.6.1.2 Genetically Modified Organisms

3.6.1.3 Mutagenesis

3.6.1.4 Distribution of Mutagenic Crops Worldwide

3.6.1.5 RNA Interference (RNAi)

3.6.1.6 Transgenic Organisms

3.6.1.7 Genetic Engineering in Agriculture

3.6.1.8 GMO Production

3.6.2 Gene editing

3.6.2.1 TALENs and ZFNs

3.6.2.2 CRISPR

3.6.2.2.1 CRISPR-Cas9: A Bacterial Immune System

3.6.2.2.2 CRISPR Can Have Multiple Outcomes

3.6.2.2.3 What Can CRISPR Do?

3.6.2.2.4 The Outlook for CRISPR-Cas9

3.6.2.2.5 How CRISPR is Being Used to Improve Crops

3.6.3 Gene silencing

3.6.4 Synthetic biology

3.6.4.1 Synthetic Biology for Increasing Nutritional Value

3.6.4.2 Synthetic Metabolism to Increase Yields

3.6.4.3 C3 and C4 Photosynthesis

3.6.4.4 Improved Drought Tolerance

3.6.4.5 Novel production platforms that leverage photoautotrophic organisms

3.6.4.5.1 Photoautotroph-based Production

3.6.4.5.2 Plant Synthetic Biology for Biofuels

3.6.4.5.3 Leaf Expression Systems

3.6.4.5.4 Challenges of Recombinant Protein Production in Plants

3.6.4.5.5 Phytosensors

3.6.4.6 Reducing Fertilizer Usage

3.6.4.7 Engineering Plant Microbiomes

3.6.5 Selective breeding

3.6.5.1 Types of Selective Breeding

3.6.5.2 Issues with Selective Breeding

3.6.5.3 Genomics

3.6.5.4 Selective Breeding for Improving Tomatoes

3.6.5.5 Marker-Assisted Selection

3.6.5.5.1 Marker-Assisted Selection: Disease Resistant Tomatoes

3.6.5.6 Principles of Mapping Quantitative Trait Loci

3.6.5.7 Using the Microbiome to Improve Disease Resistance

3.6.5.7.1 Networking the Microbiome

3.6.5.8 The Importance of Diversity

3.6.6 Seed treatments

3.6.6.1 Types

3.7 Funding and investments

3.8 Market map

3.9 Global market revenues to 2037

3.9.1 By technology

3.9.2 By region

3.10 Company Profiles (59 COMPANY PROFILES)

4 SMART FARMING INCLUDING ROBOTICS

4.1 Overview

4.2 Technologies

4.2.1 Use of AI

4.3 Market Overview

4.3.1 Agriculture has Historically been Slow to Digitize

4.3.2 Companies Developing Digital and Robotic Solutions for Agriculture

4.3.3 Robotics

4.3.4 Agricultural Robotics

4.3.5 Developing Agricultural Robots

4.3.6 Drivers and Restraints

4.3.7 Levels of Autonomy in Agricultural Robotics

4.3.8 Satellite Positioning

4.3.9 Electric vs Non-Electric Agricultural Robots

4.4 Agribots and autonomous tractors

4.4.1 Autonomous sensor technologies

4.4.2 Weed and pest control

4.4.3 Robotic seeding

4.4.4 Fully autonomous tractors

4.4.5 Other autonomous farming machines and robots

4.4.6 Robotic fruit and vegetable harvesting

4.4.7 Dairy farming robots

4.5 Crops monitoring & analytics

4.5.1 Satellite/aerial imagery

4.5.2 Multi-spectral imaging

4.5.3 Hyperspectral imaging

4.5.3.1 Precision agriculture

4.5.3.2 UAVs (drones)

4.5.3.3 Satellites equipped with hyperspectral imaging sensors

4.5.4 Proximal sensors

4.5.5 Software analytics

4.5.6 AI-based analytics

4.6 Precision livestock farming, monitoring & analytics

4.6.1 Smart wearable tags and collars

4.6.2 Computer vision systems

4.6.3 Autonomous mobile robots

4.6.4 Wireless sensor networks

4.6.5 Robotic milking

4.7 Drones and satellites

4.7.1 Agricultural drones

4.7.2 Satellite-monitoring

4.7.3 Major payload technologies

4.7.4 Commercial decision framework

4.8 Farmgate-to-fork

4.8.1 Traceability using blockchain

4.8.2 Smart logistics and Cold Chain

4.8.3 IoT-enabled warehouses

4.8.4 Data Platforms

4.9 Funding and investment

4.10 Market map

4.11 Global market revenues to 2037

4.11.1 By technology

4.11.2 By region

4.12 Company profiles (131 COMPANY PROFILES)

5 BIOSTIMULANTS AND BIOPESTICIDES

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Biologicals market

5.1.2 Biostimulants

5.1.3 Biopesticides

5.1.4 Biofertilizers

5.1.5 Organic Farming

5.2 Technologies

5.2.1 Microbial biostimulants

5.2.1.1 Nitrogen Fixation

5.2.1.2 Formulation Challenges

5.2.1.3 Natural Product Biostimulants

5.2.1.4 Manipulating the Microbiome

5.2.1.5 Synthetic Biology

5.2.1.6 Non-microbial biostimulants

5.2.2 Biopesticides

5.2.2.1 Semiochemical

5.2.2.2 Macrobial Biological Control Agents

5.2.2.3 Microbial pesticides

5.2.2.4 Biochemical pesticides

5.2.2.5 Plant-incorporated protectants (PIPs)

5.2.3 Agricultural Enzymes

5.2.3.1 Types of Agricultural Enzymes

5.3 Funding and investments

5.4 Market map

5.5 Global market revenues to 2037

5.5.1 By technology

5.5.2 By region

5.6 Company profiles (47 COMPANY PROFILES)

6 NATURAL FERTILIZERS

6.1 Overview

6.2 Technologies

6.2.1 Biofertilizers

6.2.1.1 Nitrogen-fixing

6.2.1.2 Phosphate

6.2.1.3 Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria (PGPR)

6.2.1.4 Compost

6.2.2 Organic

6.2.2.1 Animal-based

6.2.2.2 Organic: Plant-based

6.2.2.3 Organic: Mineral-based

6.3 Funding and investments

6.4 Market map

6.5 Global market revenues to 2037

6.5.1 By technology

6.5.2 By region

6.6 Company profiles (23 COMPANY PROFILES)

7 LIVESTOCK BIOTECH

7.1 Overview

7.2 Technologies

7.2.1 Genetic Engineering

7.2.2 Precision breeding

7.2.3 Vaccines and drugs

7.2.4 Feed Additives

7.3 Funding and investments

7.4 Market map

7.5 Global market revenues to 2037

7.5.1 By technology

7.5.2 By region

7.6 Company profiles (39 COMPANY PROFILES)

8 ADVANCED FOOD TECHNOLOGIES

8.1 Cultivated Meat

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.1.1 Terminology

8.1.1.2 Development

8.1.1.3 Commercialization

8.1.1.4 Market growth

8.1.1.5 Environmental Impact

8.1.1.6 Challenges

8.1.1.7 Value Chain

8.1.1.8 Cultured Meat Producers

8.1.2 Manufacturing

8.1.2.1 Starter cells

8.1.2.1.1 Stem cells

8.1.2.1.2 Myoblasts

8.1.2.1.3 Cultured fat

8.1.2.1.4 Cell lines

8.1.2.2 Growth medium

8.1.2.2.1 Serum free media

8.1.2.3 Bioreactors

8.1.2.3.1 Dynamic bioreactors

8.1.2.3.2 Packed/Fixed Bed Bioreactors

8.1.2.3.3 Fluidised Bed Bioreactors

8.1.2.3.4 Hollow Fibre Bioreactors

8.1.2.3.5 Disposable Bag Bioreactors (DBBs)

8.1.2.4 Scaffolds

8.1.2.4.1 Material Classifications and Properties

8.1.2.4.2 Types

8.1.2.4.3 Anchorage-dependent Cells

8.1.2.4.4 Microcarriers

8.1.2.4.5 Advanced scaffolding systems

8.1.2.4.6 Challenges

8.1.2.5 3D Bioprinting

8.1.2.5.1 3D Bioprinting of Cultured Meat

8.1.2.5.2 Cultured Meat in Space

8.1.2.6 Commercial scale-up

8.1.2.6.1 The Lack of Hardware

8.1.2.6.2 Antibiotics

8.1.2.6.3 Design Considerations in a Scaled-up Plant

8.1.2.6.4 Bioreactor Design Considerations with Scale

8.1.2.6.5 Growth Media

8.1.2.7 Genetic Engineering

8.1.3 Cultivated meat market

8.1.4 Regulations

8.1.5 Global market revenues to 2037

8.1.5.1 Investment funding

8.1.5.2 Total

8.1.5.3 By region

8.2 Alternative Proteins

8.2.1 Meat Substitutes

8.2.2 Plant-based Meat

8.2.2.1 Impossible Foods

8.2.2.2 Plant-based Meat Sales

8.2.3 Structured and Unstructured Meat

8.2.4 Fermentation-derived Proteins

8.2.5 Plant-Based Proteins

8.2.5.1 Combinations of Plant Proteins

8.2.5.2 Plant Proteins Used in Major Retail Brands

8.2.5.3 Production

8.2.5.3.1 The challenge of replicating meat protein

8.2.5.4 Plant-based meat industry

8.2.5.5 Extrusion technology

8.2.5.5.1 Thermoplastic Protein Extrusion

8.2.5.5.2 Extrusion of Plant-based Proteins

8.2.5.5.3 Single-screw and Twin-screw Extruders

8.2.5.5.4 Factors in Extrusion

8.2.5.5.5 High Moisture Extrusion

8.2.5.6 Power Heating

8.2.5.7 Shear Cell Technology

8.2.5.8 Types of protein

8.2.5.8.1 Soy protein

8.2.5.8.2 Pea protein

8.2.5.8.3 Wheat protein

8.2.5.8.4 Novel plant proteins

8.2.5.8.5 Mycoprotein

8.2.6 Fermentation-Based

8.2.6.1 Production

8.2.6.2 Plant-based/cell-cultured hybrid products

8.2.7 Cost Reduction

8.2.7.1 Mycelium

8.2.8 Fungal Protein Production

8.2.9 Biomass Fermentation

8.2.10 Texture Development

8.2.11 Novel Substrate Utilization

8.2.11.1 Total

8.2.11.2 By region

8.3 Novel ingredients

8.3.1 Novel Fibers

8.3.1.1 Citrus fiber

8.3.1.2 Bamboo fiber

8.3.1.3 Mushroom chitosan

8.3.1.4 Bacterial cellulose

8.3.1.5 Alginate derivatives

8.3.2 Alternative Sweeteners

8.3.2.1 Rare sugars

8.3.2.2 Plant-derived sweeteners

8.3.2.3 Prebiotic sweeteners

8.3.2.4 Designer sweet proteins

8.3.2.5 Modified stevia variants

8.3.3 Natural Preservatives

8.3.3.1 Bacteriocins

8.3.3.2 Plant extracts

8.3.3.3 Fermentation metabolites

8.3.3.4 Bioprotective cultures

8.3.3.5 Antimicrobial peptides

8.3.4 Bioactive Compounds

8.3.4.1 Phytochemicals

8.3.4.2 Functional Lipids

8.3.4.3 Micronutrients

8.4 Company profiles (40 COMPANY PROFILES)

9 OTHER MARKETS

9.1 Agrivoltaics

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Company profiles (6 COMPANY PROFILES)

9.2 Carbon Capture and Utilization in Agritech

9.2.1 Carbon Capture Technologies for Agriculture

9.2.1.1 Direct Air Capture (DAC)

9.2.1.2 Point Source Capture

9.2.1.2.1 Anaerobic digesters

9.2.2 CO2 Utilization in Agritech

9.2.2.1 Greenhouse CO2 Enrichment

9.2.2.2 Algae Cultivation

9.2.2.3 Soil Carbon Sequestration

9.2.3 Benefits

9.2.4 Challenges

9.2.5 Market players

9.2.6 Market structure

10 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

10.1 Scope and definitions

10.2 Data sources

10.3 Forecast methodology

10.4 Treatment of uncertainty

10.5 Company coverage and verification

10.6 Limitations

11 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [143]

LIST OF FIGURES [22]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



3Bar Biologics

3D Bio-Tissues

Aardaia

Adaptive Symbiotic Technologies

Adisseo

Adjuvants Plus

ADM

AEssenseGrows

Afimilk

AFINGEN

AgBoost

Agerpoint

AgEye Technologies

AGOLIN S.A.

Agragene

Agreena

Agrivi

AgroBot

AgroCares

Agrology

AgroScout

AgroSpheres

AgroUrbana

Agrow Analytics

Agroz Robotics

Agtonomy

Agurotech

AGvisorPRO

Agxio

Aigen

Aleph Farms

Alesca Life

Altius Farms

Amatera

Amfora

AmplifiedAg

Andermatt Biocontrol

Animal Health Concepts

Anpario

Aphea.Bio

AquaSpy

Arable Labs

Aranet

Arcadia Biosciences

Arctic Farming

Ascribe Bioscience

Ascus Biosciences

Atlantica Agricola

Auranta

Autogrow

Avant

Avisomo

Azaneo

Azotic Technologies

Babylon Micro-Farms

Badia Farms

Barnstorm Agtech Inc

BASF

Bayer

Bayer CropScience

Bee Vectoring Technologies

Bee Wise Technologies

Benchmark PLC

Bentoli

BigSis

Bio Bee

Biobest

BioBetter

Bioceres Crop Solutions

BioConsortia

Biofeed Technology

Bioline AgroSciences

Biome Makers

Bionema

Biorigin

Biotalys

Biotangents

Biotelliga

Biotrop

Blue Ocean Barns

Blue White Robotics

BlueNalu

Bontera

Bonumose

Bosque Foods

Botanical Solutions

BotanoCap

BovControl

BoviSync

BrightFarms

Brightseed

Burro

California Safe Soil

Carbon Bee

Carbon Robotics

Cellularevolution

Ceradis

Ceragen

Ceres Imaging

Certis Biologicals

CiBO Technologies

Cibus

CINIS Fertilizer

Clean Food Group

CleverFarm

Concentric Ag

Concentric Agriculture

Conservis

ConstellR

Corteva Agriscience

Cosaic

Cow Manager

Crop One Holdings

CropX

Crover

Crysp Farms

Cubiq Foods

Cytophage Technologies

DAIZ

DeHaat

DeLaval

Dogtooth Technologies

DSM-Firmenich

EarthOptics

EarthSense

ec2ce

Ecorobotix

eCow

EdenShield

EIO Diagnostics

eLeaf

Elo Life Systems

Enko Chem

ENOUGH

Epicrop Technologies

Equinom

Esencia Foods

eternal.ag

Evja

Evogene

Evonik

Farm.One

FarmBox Foods

FarmQA

Faromatics

Ferme d'hiver

FermTech

FieldIn

Fieldless Farms

Finless Foods

Fodjan

Four Growers

Fruition Sciences

Fujian Sanan Sino-Science Photobiotech

Future Greens

FutureFeed

Gamaya

Gardin

Gardyn

General Probiotics

Ginkgo Bioworks

GoodLeaf Farms

Gotham Greens

Gourmey

Grassroots Carbon

Greeneye

Greenlabs

Groundwork BioAg

Grow Pod Solutions

Growcentia

GrowGeneration

GrowUp

Growy

Halter

Harpe Bio

Harvest London

Herbonis

Heura Foods

High Degree Machinery

Hippo Harvest

Holganix

IceRobotics

iFarm

Phagelux The Growcer

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