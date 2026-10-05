Global Virtual Machine Market Report 2026: Trends And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 15.5% CAGR As Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Alibaba, And Dell Accelerate AI And Hybrid Cloud

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Virtual Machine Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virtual machine market is experiencing rapid expansion as enterprises increase their use of cloud computing, data center virtualization and scalable IT infrastructure. The market is projected to grow from $23.84 billion in 2025 to $27.64 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. This growth reflects rising demand for efficient hardware utilization, expanding enterprise IT environments and the increasing use of virtualization across software development, testing and deployment operations.

Looking ahead, the virtual machine market is forecast to reach $49.12 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 15.5%. Market growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by the shift toward hybrid cloud architectures, demand for scalable computing resources and greater integration of artificial intelligence into workload management. Heightened attention to cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and edge computing is also expected to strengthen demand for secure and flexible virtualization solutions.

Key virtual machine market trends include the adoption of server consolidation strategies, increased deployment of secure and isolated application environments and wider use of virtual machines in DevOps pipelines. Enterprises are also expanding hybrid and multi-cloud virtual machine deployments to improve operational flexibility, avoid dependence on a single cloud platform and optimize computing resources. These developments are creating opportunities for virtualization providers to deliver enhanced automation, management and security capabilities.

The rapid adoption of cloud computing remains a primary driver of virtual machine market growth. Organizations are integrating cloud-based services into their IT operations to reduce costs, scale infrastructure more efficiently, strengthen security and provide remote access to applications and data. Virtual machines support these objectives by enabling multiple isolated environments to operate on shared physical infrastructure, improving resource utilization and allowing computing capacity to be provisioned on demand.

Global public cloud investment highlights the scale of this opportunity. In April 2025, US-based technology company Pump.co reported that worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services was projected to reach $723.4 billion in 2025, an increase of 21.5% compared with 2024. Continued cloud adoption is expected to generate sustained demand for virtual machine platforms across enterprises, cloud service providers and data center operators.

Artificial intelligence and high-performance computing are also influencing virtual machine innovation. In November 2023, Microsoft Corporation introduced Azure NC H100 v5 Virtual Machines for mid-range AI model training, generative AI inference and high-performance computing workloads. The platform combines up to two NVIDIA H100 NVL GPUs with fourth-generation AMD EPYC processors. It also provides PCIe Gen5 connectivity, expanded CPU and memory capabilities and twice the network bandwidth, supporting faster and more scalable AI and computing operations.

Strategic acquisitions are helping service providers expand their cloud, AI and machine learning capabilities. In June 2023, Accenture PLC acquired Nextira for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to strengthen Accenture's AI and machine learning engineering capabilities through Nextira's cloud expertise. It also supports the development of advanced customer and employee experiences, along with continued product and market innovation involving cloud-based virtual machine solutions.

Virtual machine market demand spans small, medium-sized and large enterprises. Adoption is expanding across banking, financial services and insurance, information technology and telecommunications, retail, healthcare, manufacturing and government. Common areas of investment include server virtualization, cloud computing platforms, hypervisors, storage services, security, network virtualization, automation, monitoring, software testing and support for legacy applications.

North America was the largest region in the virtual machine market in 2025. The regions covered by the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: System Virtual Machine; Process Virtual Machine

2) By Organization Size: Small Scale Enterprises; Medium Scale Enterprises; Large Scale Enterprises

3) By Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI); Information Technology And Telecommunications; Retail; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Government; Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By System Virtual Machine: Type 1 Hypervisors (Bare-Metal); Type 2 Hypervisors (Hosted)

2) By Process Virtual Machine: Java Virtual Machine (JVM); NET Common Language Runtime (CLR); Other Language-Specific Virtual Machines

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

