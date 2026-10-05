ESET Launches New B2B Features Ready For The AI Era

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, is at the threshold of a new era, breaking new ground with its updated B2B product portfolio, directly addressing present and future risks made possible by the advances of the AI age.The cybersecurity landscape is being reshaped by artificial intelligence. As employees adopt AI tools, developers embrace coding assistants, and organizations integrate AI agents and AI-driven workflows, a new attack surface is emerging. ESET is already seeing this shift firsthand. Its researchers have uncovered AI-enabled threats such as PromptLock and PromptSpy, while detecting thousands of malicious agentic AI skills. As AI accelerates innovation, it is also accelerating risk, requiring a new approach to cyber resilience.“This is exactly where many organizations, especially small and midsize businesses, are struggling. They are expected to stay ahead of this new, rapidly changing threat landscape, but they lack the right support to do so. Under such circumstances, cybersecurity needs to stop merely adapting and lead the way instead,” said Michal Jankech, Vice President, Enterprise & SMB/MSP.That is why ESET is refining its B2B portfolio by adding a new AI Security module to the ESET PROTECT Platform. By helping organizations protect against threats across the AI ecosystem, ESET enables businesses to adopt AI with greater confidence through the following capabilities:AI Agent Security: A dedicated security layer that protects organizations using autonomous AI agents from malicious AI components, expanding defenses into the AI agent ecosystem to maintain AI productivity without compromising security.AI Behavioral Monitoring: A continuous monitoring capability that tracks the behavior of autonomous AI agents, detecting and flagging suspicious actions to help reduce risk, strengthen oversight of AI agent operations, and prevent suspicious AI behavior from turning into a security incident.ESET is also strengthening its core AI detection technologies, which have been decades in development, by investing in security-first AI foundations designed specifically for cybersecurity. These include ESET LiveCortex, a cross-perimeter correlation and response engine included in the ESET PROTECT Platform. Similarly, ESET AI Advisor is being renamed to ESET LiveAI to better reflect its place in the company's core product portfolio and its new capability to provide live incident remediation context.“As cybersecurity enters the era of autonomous AI, ESET is introducing an updated B2B portfolio designed to help organizations address emerging AI-driven threats. Along with 2026's additional €40 million investment in AI, this new offering reflects our long-term commitment to closing the AI security gap and ensuring that security remains central to innovation,” added Jankech.Discover more about the breadth and wealth of ESET PROTECT modules.Read how ESET PROTECT Elite Cloud fared in the latest AV-Comparatives test.About ESETESET protects organizations, critical infrastructure, and individuals, helping them build digital resilience and confidence in an increasingly AI-driven world. With more than 35 years of cybersecurity expertise, over 25 years of AI innovation, and 11 global R&D centers, ESET develops proprietary technologies designed to protect against evolving cyber threats and secure the broader AI ecosystem. Grounded in scientific rigor and taking a preemptive approach to security, ESET delivers effortless protection that remains under expert human oversight. Headquartered in the European Union and privately owned, ESET protects millions of users and more than 500,000 organizations across 178 countries. Committed to responsible AI and customer trust, ESET protects the progress that technology enables. For more information, visit or follow ESET's social media, podcasts, and blogs.

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ESET launches new B2B features ready for the AI era News Provided By Vistar Communications October 05, 2026, 10:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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