NGMEDICAL WILL PRESENT AT UPCOMING EUROSPINE AND NASS AND EXPANDS INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE

MOVE®-C

BEE 3D Ti-Cage

NGMedical

NGMedical GmbH, a leading innovator in spinal motion preservation technology will present its unique portfolio at both important spine congresses

NONNWEILER, GERMANY, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NGMedical will exhibit at Eurospine in Gothenburg as well as NASS in San Antonio and present its unique product portfolio including the only articulating-viscoelastic cer-vical artificial disc MOVE®-C.

Visitors will be able to evaluate the entire product portfolio and learn more about the next generation of cervical motion preservation. Over 6.5 years of clinical experience proof product safety and function.

The excellent results support further international expansion with several new countries added in 2026. More than 5 international market launches are planned within the next 5 months.

"We are excited to be able to present again at these two major events for 2026. Person-al presence at both congresses allows us to meet surgeons and our distributing partners around the world. This personal exchange is extremely valuable.” said Peter Weiland, CEO at NGMedical.

For more information about the MOVE®-C prosthesis and the entire product portfolio, please visit our webpage .

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spi-nal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery. Scien-tific research, intensive mechanical tests and clinical control are the basis a of great out-come.

NGMedical pushes the limits of motion preserving spine treatment. Our focus lays on motion preserving technologies like the unique MOVE®-C and the advanced lumbar concept of MOVE®-P and is completed by state-of-the-art fusion products. Market changing developments made in Germany.

Peter Weiland

NGMedical GmbH

+49 1511 8811331

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NGMEDICAL WILL PRESENT AT UPCOMING EUROSPINE AND NASS AND EXPANDS INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE News Provided By NGMedical GmbH October 05, 2026, 10:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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