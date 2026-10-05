MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Professor Shafi Ahmed at The Surgeon Show 2027

The Surgeon Show 2027 Returns with Intuitive as Headline Partner

- Professor Shafi Ahmed

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Registration is now open for The Surgeon Show 2027, with Intuitive announced as headline partner for the leading surgical leadership summit.

Taking place at the Business Design Centre in London on Friday 19 February 2027, The Surgeon Show will bring together Consultant Surgeons, Academics, NHS leaders, policymakers, healthcare executives and innovators from across the surgical ecosystem to discuss the future of surgical care.

The event is designed to foster peer-level discussion and collaboration among those responsible for shaping the future of surgery, from clinical practice and service delivery to innovation, technology adoption and healthcare policy.

Intuitive, a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, will headline the event in its second year.

Brought to you by SURGERY, The Surgeon Show has become a forum for senior decision-makers to explore the technologies, systems and leadership challenges shaping modern surgery. Designed around practical implementation rather than theory, the event provides a platform for sharing insights, experiences and ideas that can help drive improvements in patient care.

The 2027 programme will examine the innovations redefining surgery and the leadership required to translate them into everyday practice. Topics will include digital surgery and artificial intelligence, robotics, emerging medical devices, the future operating theatre, and healthcare strategy. Through keynote presentations, panel discussions, case studies and live demonstrations, delegates will gain practical insights into implementing innovation safely, effectively and at scale.

Professor Shafi Ahmed, multi-award-winning surgeon, educator and global innovator, said:

"The pace of change in surgery continues to accelerate. From robotics and artificial intelligence to advances in data, training and service delivery, there are significant opportunities to improve outcomes for patients.

The Surgeon Show was created to bring together the people driving that change and explore how innovation can be implemented safely, effectively and at scale. We're delighted to return in 2027 and to welcome Intuitive as our headline partner."

Attendance is by application and invitation, creating a carefully balanced audience of clinical, operational, academic and industry leaders. Confirmed delegates will include consultant surgeons, professors, clinical directors, NHS executives, chief medical officers, policymakers, innovation and transformation leads, academic researchers and senior MedTech executives.

The scientific programme is guided by an international advisory board comprising leading figures from across the surgical profession. Their expertise helps shape both the educational content and speaker faculty, ensuring the programme reflects the issues and opportunities most relevant to modern surgical practice.

Alongside the conference programme, delegates will have access to the Innovation Floor, a dedicated exhibition and networking space showcasing emerging technologies, products and services from across the surgical sector. Through demonstrations, presentations and discussions, attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with organisations helping to shape the future of surgery.

David Marante, VP Intuitive UK & Ireland, Italy & Iberia said:“Intuitive is pleased to support the Surgeon Show 2027 as it brings together leaders from across the surgical community to help shape the future of surgery and increase equity of access for patients.”

The Surgeon Show is accredited by Ethical MedTech, ensuring a compliant and transparent environment for collaboration and knowledge exchange between healthcare professionals and industry.

Other partners include CMR Surgical, Medtronic, J&J MedTech, Moon Surgical, NVIDIA, Cambridge Consultants, BARCO, Carebit, ERBE, eXeX, VitVio, Claro Surgical, JAV Medical Systems, TEAM Consulting, Inomed, Healthcode, Laptitude, Healthium, EIZO, Precision, Surgeon AI, P3 Medical, Ambu, Incision, Organa, Bender, SS Innovations, LEM Surgical, Baxter, Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Glasgow, The Royal Society of Medicine, Confederation of British Surgery, Future Medicine and SURGERY.

Registration is free by invitation or application.

For more information and to register, visit



Intuitive's support for this event is subject to ongoing compliance with all applicable legal requirements and industry codes. Failure to comply may result in the withdrawal of such support.

Julia Winder

JPPR

+44 7737 864878

email us here

The Surgeon Show

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The Surgeon Show 2027 Returns with Intuitive as Headline Partner News Provided By JPPR October 05, 2026, 10:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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