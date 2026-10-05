Allevents Launches Multi-Channel Halloween Campaign To Promote Halloween Events For Local Audiences

AllEvents Launches Halloween Campaign 2026

AllEvents launches its 2026 Halloween Campaign, expanding event promotion across local discovery, email, app, partner platforms and Meta advertising.

IL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The seasonal event promotion and event marketing initiative will feature selected Halloween events across AllEvents city pages, participating discovery partners, event email marketing and select Meta advertising ahead of Halloween on Saturday, October 31, 2026.AllEvents, an event discovery and ticketing platform, has launched its 2026 Halloween Campaign, a coordinated initiative designed to promote Halloween events to local audiences across multiple discovery and distribution channels ahead of Halloween on Saturday, October 31, 2026.The campaign consolidates the company's event promotion services into a single seasonal program, bringing participating events into AllEvents city and Halloween discovery pages, the AllEvents app, event newsletters, email campaigns and a partner syndication network.Halloween event calendars increasingly extend beyond October 31, with costume parties, haunted houses and other haunted attractions, trick-or-treat events, live entertainment, family activities, themed experiences and community celebrations taking place across the final weeks of October and into early November.For event organizers, that creates more opportunities to reach audiences making plans for October. It also means competing for attention across a fragmented discovery landscape, where people can encounter events through social media, search engines, recommendations, event platforms, newsletters and emerging AI-powered discovery tools.Connecting Halloween Events With Local Audiences:The 2026 Halloween Campaign brings participating events into several of those environments, with distribution matched to the city and surrounding area where each event is taking place. That places an event listing in front of local audiences who are close enough to actually attend, rather than a broad audience spread across markets the event cannot serve."We work with event organizers across more than 40,000 cities, and the pattern is the same everywhere. They put real effort into one event listing and then wait. The event listing itself is usually fine. The problem is that it exists in one place while the audience is looking in five. This campaign is us doing that distribution work on the organizer's behalf," said Prateek Birla, Marketing Manager at AllEvents.One Campaign, Multiple Event Marketing Channels:Participating events will receive visibility through:-> AllEvents city pages and Halloween discovery pages-> The AllEvents app-> AllEvents event newsletters and Halloween-focused event email marketing-> Event syndication across participating discovery partners, including HappeningNext, StayHappening, HuntHalloween, Evvnt and ToDo Canada-> Additional digital promotional placements-> Select Meta advertising campaigns, covering Facebook and Instagram adsTogether, these event marketing channels give participating organizers additional opportunities to reach local audiences in the cities and markets where their events are taking place, supporting event attendance and ticket sales. Additional market-specific distribution is available where applicable.Limited Participation for Halloween Events 2026:The campaign is open to organizers hosting Halloween events 2026 across markets served by AllEvents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom,Australia and Europe.Participation is a paid promotional service. Organizers select the event they want promoted and complete checkout, after which the AllEvents team manages campaign setup. Pricing varies by market, event and the mix of channels included, and is quoted to organizers individually.For attendees, the seasonal marketing push creates more opportunities to discover Halloween events happening nearby, from parties and live entertainment to haunted experiences, family activities and other seasonal events.Organizers hosting eligible Halloween events can post their events on AllEvents and submit them for consideration for the 2026 Halloween Campaign. Submissions remain open while promotional capacity is available ahead of October 31, 2026.About AllEventsAllEvents is an event discovery and ticketing platform founded in 2011. The platform covers more than 40,000 cities, works with more than 300,000 event organizers and reaches more than 20 million people each month. The platform helps people discover events and experiences happening around them while providing organizers with tools to create, manage and promote their events.

Prateek Birla

AllEvents

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AllEvents Launches Multi-Channel Halloween Campaign to Promote Halloween Events for Local Audiences News Provided By AllEvents October 05, 2026, 10:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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