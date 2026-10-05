Dave Wallace Calls For A“Great Baltimore Comeback” Focused On Affordability, Manufacturing And Family Prosperity

Restore America's Mission

Congressional candidate draws on decades of business experience and rebuilding after disaster.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Dave Wallace, candidate for Congress in Maryland's Second District, is calling for a“Great Baltimore Comeback” centered on reducing financial pressures on families, attracting investment and restoring productive work to the region's industrial communities.Wallace, who founded Chesapeake Kitchen Wholesalers in 1981, said his experience building a business-and rebuilding after a flood and an arson fire-shapes his commitment to the communities he hopes to represent.“I know what it means to stand amid the wreckage of something you worked your whole life to build,” Wallace said.“My business survived a flood and an arson fire. I sorted through soot, charred contracts, and cabinets ruined by smoke and fire. We rebuilt. We persevered. Through it all, I remained an optimist.”Wallace acknowledged that many neighbors have suffered losses even more devastating than his own.“Their struggles matter to me. Their hopes matter to me,” he said.Wallace identified the cost of electricity, housing, vehicles, communications, taxes, fees and operating a business as pressures that strain household budgets and limit opportunity.“Property taxes can make homeowners feel like renters even after the mortgage is paid,” Wallace said.“We deserve a government that helps us get ahead.”Wallace expressed support for the deductions for qualified tips, qualified overtime compensation and eligible seniors included in the broader 2025 federal tax and spending legislation, H.R. 1. Representative Johnny Olszewski voted against the final House measure on July 3, 2025. Wallace said he supports those tax relief provisions and believes additional work is needed to make everyday life affordable.His economic mission emphasizes bringing investment and productive work back to industrial communities, including steel, shipbuilding, cabinetry and manufacturing.“Great jobs. Better pay. Family prosperity. Wealth our children can inherit,” Wallace said.“I understand what it takes to build, employ, serve, and survive. I am ready to bring that experience to Congress.”Wallace encouraged residents to join his campaign, share his message with two friends and vote for him in the November 3, 2026, general election.“Let's put our communities first and get to work on the Great Baltimore Comeback,” he said.About Dave WallaceDave Wallace is a candidate for Congress in Maryland's Second District and the founder of Chesapeake Kitchen Wholesalers, established in 1981. His campaign emphasizes affordability, industrial investment, productive employment and family prosperity.Paid for by Wallace for America.###

Derek Noyes

Restore America's Mission

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Dave Wallace Calls for a“Great Baltimore Comeback” Focused on Affordability, Manufacturing and Family Prosperity News Provided By RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSION October 05, 2026, 10:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics



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