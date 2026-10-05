Stay Texas Hospitality Group Offers Furnished Hill Country Homes For Extended Stays Of 30 Days Or Longer

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The Fredericksburg company helps seasonal visitors, relocating families, and traveling professionals plan fall and winter stays in the Hill Country.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Not every Texas Hill Country visit fits into a long weekend. Seasonal visitors spending the cooler months in Central Texas, families between homes during a move or a new build, and professionals on longer assignments often need a fully furnished place to live for a month or more. Stay Texas Hospitality Group, the Fredericksburg-based vacation rental and property management company, offers long-term vacation rentals across its Hill Country portfolio for guests planning stays of 30 days or longer.Homes open to long-term stays range from one-bedroom retreats and casitas to multi-bedroom houses for larger households, with options in Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, Harper, Horseshoe Bay, and other communities in the portfolio. That range gives extended-stay guests a choice between a small-town setting close to Main Street, a lake community, or a quieter rural property. Depending on the home and seasonal availability, stays can run from one month to several months.Extended stays tend to draw several kinds of guests. Seasonal visitors from northern states often look for a temperate place to spend late autumn and winter, and the Hill Country's mild winters make it a natural fit. Families relocating to Central Texas, or waiting on a new build or a remodel, need a comfortable home base with a full kitchen and room for daily routines. Professionals on project assignments in the region look for more privacy and space than a hotel room provides, and remote workers use a furnished home with reliable internet as a temporary base.Examples across the portfolio show the range. In Fredericksburg, The Blanco is a one-bedroom casita with a kitchenette for a single traveler or a couple, Fred's Joint is a one-bedroom home with a hot tub on the back patio, and Shady Lane Lodge is a five-bedroom log cabin-style home about a six-minute drive from Main Street. Bear Creek Crossing, a waterfront home about ten minutes from historic downtown Fredericksburg, suits guests who want more room outdoors.Guests who prefer water nearby can look to Canyon Lake, where Edgewater Retreat offers six bedrooms, each with a private bathroom, and river views from its living room, and Lavaca House provides a fully stocked kitchen for regular meals at home. In New Braunfels, Relic 1947 Haus is a remodeled home that blends historic character with modern updates. The portfolio also reaches the Texas coast, where Fishers Paradise, a Rockport condominium on Little Bay, has a private boat slip for guests who want to spend a season on the water.Each home is furnished for daily life rather than a short visit. Long-term rentals managed by Stay Texas Hospitality Group typically include residential furniture, kitchen appliances and cookware, bedding and linens, and standard household necessities, with specific inclusions listed for each property. Guests receive a detailed check-in guide 48 hours before arrival with directions, access instructions, Wi-Fi information, and local tips, and a local team based on East Main Street in Fredericksburg is available 24/7 for maintenance needs and questions throughout the stay.For many long-term guests, the appeal is the difference between living in a home and living out of a suitcase. A full kitchen makes regular home-cooked meals possible, storage space and household essentials support a normal weekly routine, and separate bedrooms and living areas give families and couples room to work, rest, and spend time together. Rural properties offer quiet surroundings and open views, while homes near town put restaurants, groceries, and services within a short drive.For remote workers, the details that matter most are internet, workspace, and quiet. The company's long-term homes include reliable internet connectivity, and the reservations team can help identify properties with a desk or a quiet room for calls. Rural homes offer peaceful surroundings for focused work, while in-town homes put coffee shops and restaurants within easy reach for a change of scenery during the week.Support continues for the full length of the stay. Long-term guests have direct access to the team at Stay Texas Hospitality Group in Fredericksburg, TX for maintenance coordination, property questions, and booking adjustments, and the local team is reachable 24/7. Because the team operates from Fredericksburg, guests work with staff who know the properties firsthand and understand the seasonal patterns of the area, which can make a multi-month stay feel more settled and predictable.Settling into a routine is easier with local help. The team can share recommendations for grocery stores, farmers markets, fitness options, and other everyday needs, and it can point guests toward community events that help a new town feel familiar within the first few weeks of a stay.Stay Texas Hospitality Group also coordinates corporate housing for businesses placing employees in the region. Relocating employees and project teams get a private, furnished residence with a full kitchen and reliable internet, and employers work with a single local team for scheduling, property questions, and support throughout the assignment. A furnished home can give contractors, consultants, and other traveling professionals a more comfortable base than a series of hotel stays.For families relocating to the Hill Country, a furnished rental can serve as a practical first step. A few months in a home lets a family learn the area, explore neighborhoods and schools, and plan a permanent move at a comfortable pace. Fredericksburg is also home to Hill Country Memorial Hospital, which matters to families and retirees who want healthcare close at hand during a longer stay.Stay lengths are flexible. Most long-term rentals carry a minimum stay of 30 days, though specific minimums depend on the property and the time of year, and arrangements can run from a single month to several months. Guests who need a shorter stay can also choose from homes in the broader catalog that book by the night or the week, which gives travelers room to adjust as their plans take shape.Flexibility continues through the end of a stay. Guests whose plans change, such as a closing date that moves or a project that runs long, can talk with the team about extending in the same home or moving to another available property, subject to availability.Timing is the main planning consideration. Demand for furnished extended-stay homes in the Fredericksburg area rises during the cooler months, when seasonal visitors arrive from other parts of the country, and the company recommends that guests planning a winter or spring stay begin the reservation process 60 to 90 days ahead to secure a preferred property. Early fall is a good time to start planning for guests who already know they want to spend part of the winter in Central Texas.Winter weather is a large part of the appeal for seasonal visitors. Texas Parks and Wildlife lists an average January low of 36 degrees at Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site in nearby Stonewall, a far cry from the snow and ice many northern visitors leave behind. Mild days make it possible to keep walking, exploring, and spending time outdoors through the winter months.Utility arrangements and pet terms also vary by home. Some long-term rentals include standard utilities such as electricity, water, and internet, while others may require separate arrangements, and not every long-term home accepts animals. Guests traveling with pets should mention it at the time of inquiry so the reservations team can identify homes with confirmed pet-friendly terms, and the team walks each guest through the details of a specific property before a stay is confirmed.Because homes arrive fully furnished, long-term guests can pack much as they would for an extended trip rather than a move. Clothing, personal items, work equipment, and any specialty kitchen tools are usually enough, and guests can confirm with the team whether a home has laundry, a dedicated workspace, or other features that matter for a longer stay. The team's local knowledge also covers the practical side of an extended visit, including how definitions of a long-term rental can vary by municipality and property type.For guests settling in for a season, the Hill Country offers a steady rhythm of daily life beyond the typical weekend itinerary. The shops and restaurants of Main Street in Fredericksburg, the wineries along the US 290 corridor, and outdoor destinations such as Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site are all within driving distance of the company's Fredericksburg-area homes, giving long-term guests time to explore the region at an unhurried pace.Longer stays also leave time for the region's museums and history. In Fredericksburg, the National Museum of the Pacific War includes the Admiral Nimitz Museum and the George Bush Gallery, and Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site offers the Sauer-Beckmann living history farm, where rangers in period clothing raise crops, care for animals, and cook meals. Across the Pedernales River, the LBJ Ranch is part of Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, which includes the Texas White House.Outdoor time can become part of the weekly routine as well. Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, an International Dark Sky Park with 22 miles of trails, offers hiking by day and ranger-led star parties at night, and long-term guests have the freedom to plan visits on quieter weekdays rather than the busiest weekends of the year.The portfolio also gives long-term guests a choice of setting. Fredericksburg offers a walkable historic downtown in a town founded by German settlers in 1846, with shops, galleries, and restaurants along Main Street. Horseshoe Bay sits on Lake LBJ for guests who want a lake community, New Braunfels puts the Guadalupe and Comal rivers close at hand, and Harper offers a quieter, rural pace west of Fredericksburg.Staying for a month or more also lets guests experience the region across a full season. A fall arrival lines up with the Fredericksburg Food & Wine Festival in October, winter brings holiday traditions such as the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site, and spring brings the wildflower season that makes the Hill Country a favorite drive for Texans. Long-term guests have the time to enjoy these events without squeezing them into a single weekend.Some long-term guests return year after year, the company notes, making a Hill Country season part of their annual routine. Returning to the same home, or one nearby, lets these guests pick up where they left off with favorite restaurants, trails, and local shops.“Some of our guests are here for a weekend, and some are here for a season,” said a Stay Texas Hospitality Group spokesperson.“For extended stays, we focus on the practical details up front, like what is included in the home and how utilities work, so guests can settle in and feel at home from the first day.”Guests interested in a stay of 30 days or longer can browse long-term rentals online or call the Stay Texas Hospitality Group reservations team at (830) 999-2694 to discuss availability and terms for specific properties. The team can compare homes across communities, confirm what is included, and help guests choose a property that fits the length and purpose of their stay. Early inquiries give the team the most room to match each guest with the right home for the winter and spring seasons.About Stay Texas Hospitality GroupStay Texas Hospitality Group is a locally owned luxury vacation rental and property management company headquartered at 1303 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624. The company has spent more than a decade managing a curated portfolio of vacation homes across more than 20 destinations across the Texas Hill Country and beyond, including Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, Canyon Lake, Kerrville, Marble Falls, Johnson City, and Dripping Springs. Guests receive 24/7 local support, professional housekeeping, and personalized local recommendations, while property owners receive full-service vacation rental management. For reservations or management inquiries, call (830) 999-2694 or visit .Media ContactStay Texas Hospitality GroupAddress: 1303 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624Phone: (830) 999-2694Website:

Matt Durrette

Stay Texas Hospitality Group

+1 830-999-2694

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Stay Texas Hospitality Group Offers Furnished Hill Country Homes for Extended Stays of 30 Days or Longer News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 05, 2026, 10:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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