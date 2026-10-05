Stay Texas Hospitality Group Welcomes Dog Owners With Pet-Friendly Vacation Rentals Across The Texas Hill Country

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The Fredericksburg vacation rental company lists dog-friendly homes with clear pet terms, so travelers can plan Hill Country trips with their dogs.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many Texas households, the family dog comes along on every road trip, yet finding a vacation rental with clear pet terms can be one of the more frustrating parts of planning a getaway. Stay Texas Hospitality Group, the Fredericksburg-based vacation rental and property management company, offers a dedicated collection of pet-friendly vacation rentals across the Texas Hill Country, giving travelers a direct way to book a home where their dog is welcome from the start.The collection spans one-bedroom cottages suited to a couple and a small dog as well as large homes built for multi-family groups. Each listing states its own pet terms, including how many dogs are allowed and any weight limit, so guests can match a property to their animals before they reserve. Pet-friendly listings are set up for dogs, and guests traveling with other animals are encouraged to confirm with the reservations team before booking. Guests are asked to keep dogs leashed outside, clean up after them, and sign a separate pet waiver, and any pet fee is shown on the listing before a reservation is confirmed.The approach is meant to address a common frustration for dog owners. Many vacation rental listings leave pet terms out entirely or mention restrictions that only become clear late in the booking process, which can leave a family scrambling to change plans. By listing size limits, the number of animals permitted, and any deposit or cleaning fee up front for each home, the company gives travelers a way to compare pet-friendly properties side by side and book with a clear picture of what to expect when they arrive.In Fredericksburg, the Stay Texas Hospitality Group portfolio ranges from The Guadalupe, a one-bedroom home that allows one dog of 20 pounds or under, to Shady Lane Lodge, a five-bedroom log cabin-style home about a six-minute drive from Main Street that sleeps up to 16 guests and is listed as wheelchair accessible. Bayer Guesthaus, a four-bedroom Fredericksburg home that accommodates up to eight guests, gives a family or a pair of couples room to spread out, while Fredericksburg Speakeasy pairs its dog-friendly terms with a private hot tub and a patio shaded by mature pecan trees.Travelers who want a quieter setting can look to the river. Verbena Cottage is one of six private cottages along the spring-fed Pedernales River, with a king bed, a queen sleeper sofa, and a private hot tub, and its riverside location lets guests launch a kayak or a float for an easy afternoon on the water. Fred's Joint, a one-bedroom retreat with a king bed and a hot tub on the back patio, suits a couple traveling with a dog who wants a smaller footprint. Fred's Joint welcomes dogs but cannot accommodate cats, so guests should always review the pet terms on the specific listing they choose.Beyond Fredericksburg, the pet-friendly collection includes waterfront and ranch settings. Cypress Oasis is a lakefront home on Lake McQueeney, Vicinity Lake House in Spicewood offers water views and a third bedroom with queen-sized bunk beds, and Oakridge Ranch near Johnson City is a five-bedroom property with a pool and a hot tub where whitetail deer, axis deer, and wild turkeys can be seen from the porch. Each of these homes lists its own pet terms, so guests should review the details for the specific property they have in mind.Several smaller Fredericksburg homes also welcome dogs. Texana is a Western-style guesthouse with three bedrooms and two bathrooms that accommodates up to six guests, Whitney Cottage sleeps up to six across three bedrooms and has a barbecue grill for outdoor meals, and Quiet Casita is a one-bedroom retreat with a king bed, a charcoal grill, and a private hot tub on its back patio. The Blanco, a one-bedroom casita, is another pet-friendly option for a couple and a small dog.Water is a favorite for many dogs, and several pet-friendly homes sit near the Hill Country's rivers and lakes. Verbena Cottage and Winecup Cottage are both among the six private cottages along the spring-fed Pedernales River, and Cypress Oasis sits on Lake McQueeney. Guests planning to let a dog swim should check water conditions and any posted rules first, keep an eye on currents after rain, and rinse a dog off after a swim.For family reunions or multi-couple trips, larger pet-friendly homes such as Shady Lane Lodge, Oakridge Ranch, and West End Retreat give everyone room to spread out. The reservations team can help a group compare bedroom counts, sleeping arrangements, and pet limits so everyone, including the dogs, has a comfortable place to land.Outdoor space is a frequent request from dog owners, and it varies by property. Some pet-friendly homes include fenced yards or enclosed outdoor areas that work well for larger or more active dogs, while others sit on open acreage where a dog should stay leashed or supervised. The Stay Texas Hospitality Group reservations team can describe the outdoor setup of a specific home before booking, from fencing to nearby walking areas, so guests can decide whether it suits their animals.A little preparation goes a long way on a trip with a dog. Travelers are generally advised to pack a leash, waste bags, food and water bowls, the dog's regular food, any medications, a familiar bed or crate, and a copy of vaccination records. A current identification tag and a recent photo are also useful in case a dog gets loose in unfamiliar surroundings, and a few familiar items from home can help a dog settle into a new place more quickly, especially on the first night away.Planning ahead matters once a trip is underway as well, because some of the region's best-known outdoor destinations set their own pet rules. Enchanted Rock State Natural Area north of Fredericksburg, home to a 425-foot pink granite dome and 22 miles of trails, is a good example. Texas Parks and Wildlife allows pets there only in the designated day-use picnic areas, the campgrounds, and on the Loop Trail, and requires a leash no longer than six feet at all times. Pets are not permitted on the park's other trails, and the park asks visitors to bring their own drinking water.Other parks and attractions follow their own rules, so guests are encouraged to check current pet policies before they go. Pet-friendly homes near Enchanted Rock, Pedernales Falls State Park, and the Guadalupe River corridor give dog owners a practical base for outdoor days, and the reservations team can suggest which properties sit closest to the activities a guest has in mind.Texas heat can linger well into the fall. Dog owners visiting on warm days are generally advised to plan walks and outdoor time for cooler mornings and evenings, carry water on every outing, keep dogs off hot pavement in the middle of the day, and never leave a dog in a parked vehicle. Heavy panting, drooling, or sluggishness are signs that a dog needs shade, air conditioning, and water right away. Texas Parks and Wildlife also asks visitors not to leave pets unattended in vehicles or at campsites while visiting its parks.The Hill Country's wildlife is part of its appeal, and it is also a reason to keep dogs close. Deer are a common sight across the region, and rural properties may border livestock or open ranch land. Keeping dogs leashed outdoors, as the pet terms require, helps protect both the dog and the local wildlife, and guests should also watch for cactus, burrs, and rocky ground on walks, which can be hard on paws. Guests who spot deer near a home are encouraged to enjoy them from a distance.In town, Main Street offers a walkable historic district in a community founded by German settlers in 1846. Policies for dogs at shops, restaurants, and tasting rooms are set by each business, so guests should confirm before bringing a dog inside, and an outdoor table is often the easier choice. For days built around a museum visit or a winery that does not allow dogs, the reservations team can offer local suggestions to help guests plan the day around their pets.Professional housekeeping is part of every stay, so each arrival starts with a freshly prepared home. Guests can help keep pet-friendly homes in good shape by bringing a blanket or cover for furniture if their dog likes to lounge, wiping paws after muddy walks, and reporting any accidents or damage to the local team so it can be handled quickly. Clear expectations on both sides are what keep these homes available for the next family traveling with a dog.Booking directly with Stay Texas Hospitality Group in Fredericksburg, TX gives dog owners a way to ask questions before they commit. Guests can call the reservations team to talk through breed or size considerations, the number of dogs in the group, and any fees for a specific home, rather than relying on an automated platform. Once a stay is confirmed, guests receive a detailed check-in guide 48 hours before arrival with directions, access instructions, Wi-Fi information, and local tips, and most homes use self check-in with a keypad code, which gives travelers with dogs flexibility on arrival day.Dog owners planning a longer visit have options as well. Some long-term rentals accept dogs, including Shady Lane Lodge, Fred's Joint, and Bear Creek Crossing, a waterfront Fredericksburg home about ten minutes from the historic downtown. Guests traveling with pets for a stay of 30 days or longer should mention their animals at the time of inquiry so the team can confirm the terms for the home they choose.Pet-friendly homes can book quickly during the busiest stretches of the Hill Country calendar, including spring wildflower season, summer holiday weekends, and the fall festival season in Fredericksburg. The company encourages dog owners to confirm dates early for the widest choice of homes, especially larger groups that need a specific number of bedrooms along with pet access. If a first choice is already booked, the reservations team can suggest other homes with similar pet terms for the requested dates.Cooler weather makes autumn a comfortable season to explore the Hill Country with a dog, from morning walks to relaxed afternoons on a patio. The fall calendar in Fredericksburg includes the Fredericksburg Food & Wine Festival later in October, and families planning Thanksgiving or holiday travel with pets are encouraged to reserve early.“A lot of our guests would not plan a trip without their dog, so we want the pet terms on every home to be clear before anyone books,” said a Stay Texas Hospitality Group spokesperson.“When the rules are spelled out and a local team is available to answer questions, families can spend less time worrying and more time enjoying the Hill Country together.”Travelers can browse pet-friendly homes and check availability online, or call the Stay Texas Hospitality Group reservations team at (830) 999-2694 to confirm the pet terms for a specific property. The company's local team is available 24/7 during every stay for questions, maintenance needs, and local recommendations, including nearby veterinary care, pet supply stores, and dog-friendly outdoor spots.About Stay Texas Hospitality GroupStay Texas Hospitality Group is a locally owned luxury vacation rental and property management company headquartered at 1303 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624. The company has spent more than a decade managing a curated portfolio of vacation homes across more than 20 destinations across the Texas Hill Country and beyond, including Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, Canyon Lake, Kerrville, Marble Falls, Johnson City, and Dripping Springs. Guests receive 24/7 local support, professional housekeeping, and personalized local recommendations, while property owners receive full-service vacation rental management. For reservations or management inquiries, call (830) 999-2694 or visit .Media ContactStay Texas Hospitality GroupAddress: 1303 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624Phone: (830) 999-2694Website:

Matt Durrette

Stay Texas Hospitality Group

+1 830-999-2694

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Stay Texas Hospitality Group Welcomes Dog Owners With Pet-Friendly Vacation Rentals Across the Texas Hill Country News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 05, 2026, 10:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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