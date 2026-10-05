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Corporate People News In Brief (October 5, 2026)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LOS ANGELES - USC has named Megan Jordan senior VP and chief communications officer, effective immediately, after she served as interim in the role since January. Jordan joined USC in September 2024 as VP of executive communications and strategic initiatives. She previously was chief communications and marketing officer at Claremont McKenna College and held communications roles at Southern California Edison, Herbalife and Kaiser Permanente, as well as agency roles at MSL, Cohn & Wolfe and Zeno Group.
LOS ANGELES - Netflix has named Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul VP of communications, series, overseeing communications for scripted and unscripted series, consumer products and experiences, and emerging areas including live, sports, games and creators. She joins this month from Disney, where she most recently served as executive VP of communications for Disney Entertainment Television. Bulochnikov-Paul previously worked at Netflix as director of originals publicity in 2018. Earlier roles included Crackle, Current TV, Al Jazeera America and MTV Networks.
BOSTON - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca's rare disease business, has named Delphine Caroff VP of corporate affairs. Caroff, who has worked in rare disease during her career, announced the move on LinkedIn and will be based in Boston. In the role, she will work with teams across Alexion's global business, with a focus on communications around rare disease, patient access and scientific innovation.
SAN FRANCISCO - MVP Ventures has named Lizette Chapman partner, founder narrative, working with founders on communications and positioning. Chapman joins the venture capital firm after more than two decades covering Silicon Valley and startups for Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. She will work with founders on how they communicate their companies to investors, customers, employees and other audiences.
LOS ANGELES - Netflix has named Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul VP of communications, series, overseeing communications for scripted and unscripted series, consumer products and experiences, and emerging areas including live, sports, games and creators. She joins this month from Disney, where she most recently served as executive VP of communications for Disney Entertainment Television. Bulochnikov-Paul previously worked at Netflix as director of originals publicity in 2018. Earlier roles included Crackle, Current TV, Al Jazeera America and MTV Networks.
BOSTON - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca's rare disease business, has named Delphine Caroff VP of corporate affairs. Caroff, who has worked in rare disease during her career, announced the move on LinkedIn and will be based in Boston. In the role, she will work with teams across Alexion's global business, with a focus on communications around rare disease, patient access and scientific innovation.
SAN FRANCISCO - MVP Ventures has named Lizette Chapman partner, founder narrative, working with founders on communications and positioning. Chapman joins the venture capital firm after more than two decades covering Silicon Valley and startups for Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. She will work with founders on how they communicate their companies to investors, customers, employees and other audiences.
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